Moldova condemns Russian attacks and says missile debris landed in its territory

Rescuers and local residents are seen at a site of an apartment building heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike in Dnipro on Saturday. (Deputy Head of Ukrainian Presidential Office Staff Kyrylo Tymoshenko via Telegram/Reuters)

A regional Ukrainian leader said five people were killed by a Russian missile that struck a nine-story apartment building in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro.

At least 27 people were injured, including six children. All of them are in the hospital, according to Valentyn Reznichenko, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration.

Images and video from the scene show the collapsed front of the building and a fierce fire in the immediate aftermath of the strike, which occurred early Saturday afternoon local time. There was a series of detonations after the initial impact, possibly as cars or gas lines ignited.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said earlier that "at least one entrance is missing, people who were at home on a holiday are under the rubble."

Tymoshenko said 15 people had been rescued in the destroyed entrance of the building. The State Emergency Service and all city services are at the scene, he said.