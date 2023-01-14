New video shows massive explosion at building apparently occupied by Russian troops in Soledar

New video from the town of Soledar in Donetsk region shows a massive explosion at a building that appears to have been a shelter for Russian troops.

The video shows between a dozen and 20 soldiers walking along a railroad track before turning along a street on the northern outskirts of the town, which Russia on Friday claimed to have taken, although Ukraine denied that.

After the soldiers reach a building with a distinctive green roof, the explosion destroys the building, with debris flying upwards. The video has been geolocated by CNN.

A longer version of the video has been posted by a Ukrainian soldier in the area.

The soldier, with the codename Madiar, is a commander in a Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance unit. He provides a commentary over the video, saying: "There are 10 of them. There are 10 more here. And all of them obviously going in the same direction. They are settling in. In groups of 20+ people. In the houses. On the outskirts of Soledar.

"In the morning we've been watching this place," he says. "There was some kind of activity there. Something was being loaded and unloaded."

He describes the building with the green roof as "some kind of a headquarters for them."

Madiar says there should be at least 25 Russian soldiers there.

He then asks: "What should we do? HIMARS or MLRS?" before the explosion is seen.

HIMARS artillery provided by the United States has proved an accurate and powerful weapon for Ukrainian forces.