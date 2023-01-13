Ukrainian Ambassador to the US Oksana Markarova (CNN)

Additional aid from the United States and other allied countries is critical for the Ukrainian military which is engaged in "very difficult" fighting, Ukraine's Ambassador to the US Oksana Markarova said Friday.

"Every day is an opportunity to be a turning point and this capability is that we really need now — from the battle tanks to armored vehicles to more air defense, to more firepower to longer-range missiles — all of that could make the turning point closer," she told CNN's Wolf Blitzer.

The administration announced a new $2.85 billion drawdown for Ukraine last week, part of more than $3 billion in new military assistance to Ukraine. The drawdown will include "Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, artillery systems, armored personnel carriers, surface-to-air missiles, ammunition, and other items to support Ukraine as it bravely defends its people, its sovereignty, and its territorial integrity," according to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Markarova said Ukraine has already shown that it is “capable of liberating the territories" with fewer resources. But that the new assistance will lead to more advances on the battlefield.

“We have very high trust in our capable armed forces – and our defenders already have shown that they are making the right decisions and they are doing pretty much everything at the right time," Markarova said of the ongoing fighting in places like Soledar and Bakhmut, which she described as "difficult."

She added there is “no doubt in our mind that in just a matter of time when we will win, regardless of how it might look from one day to another.”

Some background: Russia claimed Friday its forces had taken the town of Soledar in eastern Ukraine. Kyiv denied the claims.