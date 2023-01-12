Satellite photos show destruction in Soledar and Bakhmut

As the fight for control of the eastern Ukrainian towns of Soledar and Bakhmut continues, new satellite images from Maxar Technologies show the extent of the destruction in the area.

Satellite image shows destroyed apartment buildings and homes in Soledar on January 3, 2022. (Maxar Technologies)

Destroyed buildings in Soledar on January 3, 2022. (Maxar Technologies)

A destroyed school in Soledar on January 3, 2022. (Maxar Technologies)

Some background: Soledar, a salt mine town in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, has been the site of intense fighting in recent days and a target for Russian forces since last May. The head of Russia's private military company claimed Tuesday that his forces had taken control of the "entire territory of Soledar," but Kyiv officials deny the claim, insisting that the fight persists.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that Russia sees its attempted capture of Soledar as a propaganda tool with which to maintain domestic support for its war.

Should Russian troops indeed capture the town, it would mark Moscow's first gain in the Donbas for months — potentially offering President Vladimir Putin some welcome news after a string of defeats on the battlefield since last summer.