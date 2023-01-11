World
4 hr 1 min ago

Poland announces it will send Leopard tanks to Ukraine

From CNN’s Antonia Mortensen, Yulia Kesaieva, Chris Stern and Mick Krever

Poland will send Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine, Polish President Andrzej Duda said during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Lviv.

“A company of Leopard tanks for Ukraine will be handed over/given as part of building an international coalition,” Duda said in a statement on his official Twitter account. “This decision has already been taken in Poland.” 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the decision.

“Today I can say a very important word for our defense, for our state, for our army, for the common defense of Ukraine and the whole Europe — the word ‘tanks,’” Zelensky said during a news conference in Lviv alongside his Polish and Lithuanian counterparts.

See Duda's tweet:

It would be the first time a Western-made tank has been sent to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion.

Duda cautioned during a press conference that “a whole range of formal requirements, approvals and so on must also be met.”

The Leopard tank is manufactured in Germany, and its re-export would typically need the approval of the German government. A spokesperson for the German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, Robert Säverin, referred CNN to the Polish government.

“We want it to be an international coalition,” Duda said in Lviv. “And we of the international coalition, we have decided to put a package of the first package of tanks into the Leopard tank company, which I hope, in line with other tank companies, including Leopard and others that will be submitted here by other countries, will soon sail through various routes to Ukraine and will be able to strengthen the defense of Ukraine.”
5 hr 59 min ago

What you need to know about Soledar, the small eastern Ukrainian town at the center of recent fighting 

From CNN’s Seb Shukla, Josh Pennington, Anna Chernova and Olga Voitovych

Smoke billows during fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces in Soledar, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on January 11.
Smoke billows during fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces in Soledar, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on January 11. (Libkos/AP)

The small mining town of Soledar has seen some of the most recent intense fighting along the frontline in Ukraine.

The town is located 15 kilometers (or about 9 miles) north of Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region.

The head of Wagner, the Russian private military company, claimed Tuesday that his forces had taken control of the “entire territory of Soledar.” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov tempered that sentiment on Wednesday, saying only that there was a “positive trend.”

The Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday that its forces had “blocked Soledar from the northern and southern parts” of the settlement.

The move for Soledar by Wagner would be strategically important to the ultimate capture of Bakhmut as a way of enveloping the city from the north and disrupting Ukrainian communication lines.

Bakhmut has risen to infamy for being regularly referred to as the most contested and kinetic part of the 1,300 kilometers (800 mile) frontline in Ukraine. Bakhmut lies on the road towards even bigger and more strategically important cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.

Ukrainian armed forces told CNN Wednesday that "Russian troops do not control Soledar." Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesperson for Eastern Group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said that "battles are ongoing there. The Armed Forces of Ukraine and other defense forces are regrouping."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address Tuesday that Russian troops are focused on seizing Soledar, and he thanked Ukraine's troops for their “bravery and steadfastness in defending” the town.

6 hr 39 min ago

Ukrainian official says Russian efforts to capture key Donetsk town of Soledar have been unsuccessful

From Olga Voitovych in Kyiv

Ukraine's Deputy of Defence Minister Hanna Maliar addresses a press-conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, on December 15.
Ukraine's Deputy of Defence Minister Hanna Maliar addresses a press-conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, on December 15. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images)

Ukraine’s deputy defense minister said Wednesday afternoon that Russia is not in control of Soledar, the town in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region that has been the site of intense fighting in recent days.

“Heavy fighting continues in Soledar,” Hanna Maliar said in a Telegram message posted on Wednesday. “Having suffered losses, the enemy once again replaced its units, increased the number of Wagner's troops, trying to break through the defense of our troops and completely take over the town, but is unsuccessful.” 

Russia's latest claims: The head of Wagner, the Russian private military company, claimed Tuesday that his forces had taken control of the “entire territory of Soledar.” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov tempered that sentiment on Wednesday, saying only that there was a “positive trend.” The Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday that its forces had “blocked Soledar from the northern and southern parts” of the settlement.

7 hr 33 min ago

It's mid-afternoon in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

From CNN staff

The Russian defense ministry said Wednesday that airborne units have blocked northern and southern parts of Soledar after the Kremlin cautioned against premature claims on the capture of the eastern Ukrainian town.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of Russian private military contractor Wagner, claimed late Tuesday that the group had taken control of the "entire territory of Soledar." Ukrainian forces have confirmed to CNN that battles for the region are "ongoing."

Here are the latest developments:

  • Battle for Soledar: The Russian defense ministry has said that airborne units have blocked northern and southern parts of Soledar. In a daily update posted on Telegram, the ministry said that "Russian Aerospace Forces strike at enemy strongholds" in Soledar and that "assault" squads are fighting in the town. 
  • Wagner claims: It comes after the head of Wagner, Prigozhin, said the group had taken control of the "entire territory of Soledar." In a short comment on his Telegram channel, Prigozhin added that the center of Soledar was "like a cauldron, where urban fighting is taking place."
  • Fighting is "ongoing": But the Ukrainian armed forces told CNN Wednesday that "Russian troops do not control Soledar." Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesman for Eastern Group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said that "battles are ongoing there. The Armed Forces of Ukraine and other defense forces are regrouping."
  • Travel restriction "hoax": Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has claimed that information about alleged restrictions on traveling outside of Russia for men of military age is "hoax and sabotage." "This is a common information hoax and sabotage," Peskov said when asked during a daily call with reporters whether alleged travel restrictions for Russian men were implemented on January 9. 
  • Cluster munitions: Moscow is monitoring information that alleges Turkey may have supplied cluster munitions to Kyiv, Peskov said Wednesday. However, he said that it remained "difficult" to determine the reliability of such reports.
  • Washington's "de facto involvement": The decision by the United States to train Ukrainian servicemen on how to use a Patriot missile system is a confirmation of Washington's "de facto involvement in the Ukrainian conflict," Russia's ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said in a statement Tuesday.  
7 hr 38 min ago

Joint air defense forces of Belarus and Russia have been reinforced, Belarus' defense ministry says

From CNN’s Eve Brennan and Anna Chernova

Belarus’ defense ministry has declared that the joint air defense forces of Belarus and Russia have been reinforced, the ministry’s press service stated on Telegram on Wednesday. 

“According to the plan of the commander of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces of the Republic of Belarus, an increase in the air defense forces of the Regional grouping of troops of Belarus and Russia was carried out,” the ministry’s statement read. 

“Anti-aircraft missile units advanced to designated areas and took up combat duty,” they added. 

On Sunday, the Belarusian defense ministry announced it will hold joint air force exercises with Russia in Belarus from Jan. 16 to Feb. 1 to increase the level of combat training for Belarusian and Russian air force members.  

More background: Some Russian forces are based in Belarus and used its territory in the initial invasion of Ukraine in February. But President Alexander Lukashenko has gone to some lengths to ensure that Belarus troops do not become involved in Russia's "special military operation." 

In December, Ukraine warned it does "not rule out" a "deliberate provocation" from Russia after Belarus said that the wreckage of a Ukrainian missile landed on its territory. 

8 hr 3 min ago

US training of Ukrainian troops on Patriot missiles confirms "de facto involvement" in conflict, says Russian ambassador

From CNN's Radina Gigova

Russia Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov speaks during a World Affairs event at the Fairmont Hotel on November 29, 2017 in San Francisco, California.
Russia Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov speaks during a World Affairs event at the Fairmont Hotel on November 29, 2017 in San Francisco, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The decision by the United States to train Ukrainian servicemen on how to use a Patriot missile system is a confirmation of Washington's "de facto involvement in the Ukrainian conflict," Russia's ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said in a statement Tuesday.   

"The decision by the U.S. Department of Defense to organize training at Fort Sill in Oklahoma is another confirmation of Washington's de facto involvement in the Ukrainian conflict on the side of Nazi criminals from Kiev," Antonov said.  
"It is noteworthy that our efforts to bring to the attention of the American audience the true danger of such a line by the White House are step by step recognized by the local expert community," he claimed.

"For example, Washington Post observers openly admitted that the training of Ukrainian troops in the United States means that U.S. involvement into the confrontation is growing. They noted that the administration is no longer limiting itself to strengthening the defense potential of Kiev, but is transferring new weapons to the republic in order to increase its offensive capabilities," Antonov said.   

"The last argument, voiced by the local journalists, vividly shows that Washington deliberately misled our country and the world, speaking about the desire to strengthen Ukraine's self-defense ability," he claimed.

"The real goal of the administration is to inflict on Russia as much damage on the battlefield as possible, using Ukrainians as proxies," Antonov added.  

Some context: Ukrainian troops are set to begin training on the Patriot missile system in the US as soon as next week, the Pentagon announced on Tuesday.

The training program will take place at Fort Sill in Oklahoma, where the US conducts its own training on operating and maintaining the advanced air defense system.

Fort Sill is one of the army’s four basic training locations and home to the service’s field artillery school, which has been training service members for more than a century.

8 hr 39 min ago

Moscow monitors reports alleging Turkey may have supplied cluster munitions to Kyiv

From CNN's Anna Chernova and Radina Gigova

Moscow is monitoring information that alleges Turkey may have supplied cluster munitions to Kyiv, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

However, he said that it remained "difficult" to determine the reliability of such reports.

"Of course, we are closely monitoring all this" but "it is difficult to speak about the reliability of these reports here," Peskov said during a daily call with reporters. "There are more fake news than truthful reports."

"Everyone is well aware of the deliveries of Bayraktars to Ukraine from Turkey, as well as ammunition for Bayraktars," he said. 

Last year, Western and Ukrainian officials praised Turkey’s Bayraktar TB2 drones for playing a part in countering Russian attacks.

"Turkey has its obligations as a NATO member country, its bilateral relations, we also know this. But at the same time, Turkey and [Russia] are united by very partnership relations based on mutual benefit, understanding, respect and mutual willingness to discuss the most difficult problems," Peskov added Wednesday.

7 hr 40 min ago

Reports about travel restrictions for Russian men of military age are a "hoax," Kremlin says

From CNN's Anna Chernova, Radina Gigova and Olga Voitovych

Information about alleged restrictions on traveling outside Russia for men of military age is "hoax and sabotage," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday. 

"This is a common information hoax and sabotage," Peskov said when asked during a daily call with reporters whether alleged travel restrictions for Russian men were implemented on January 9. 

The Defense Intelligence of Ukraine reported Wednesday, citing an order that was allegedly sent by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), that from January 9 the Russian Federation has restricted departures from the country for persons fit for military service, including those who are limitedly fit for service.

CNN cannot independently verify the alleged FSB order the Ukrainian Defense Intelligence is referring to.

8 hr 55 min ago

Ukraine denies Russian troops control Soledar, says battles are "ongoing"

From CNN's Olga Voitovych in Kyiv

The Ukrainian armed forces have told CNN that "Russian troops do not control Soledar."

In a short call Wednesday, Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesman for Eastern Group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said that "battles are ongoing there. The Armed Forces of Ukraine and other defense forces are regrouping."

He described the suggestion that Russian forces control and surrounded Soledar as being an "information operation."

He also called out the Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin for "staging" a photo that claimed to show him in a salt mine. Earlier, Prigozhin said that Wagner forces were in total control of the town.

Cherevatyi said Ukrainian forces are supplying troops with ammunition and food and described the situation as being "under control." He added options to "improve the tactical situation were being looked for."

Some context: Russian troops are focused on seizing Soledar, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address. On Tuesday evening he thanked Ukrainian troops for their "bravery and steadfastness in defending Soledar."

Ukraine’s military on Wednesday insisted the situation in the town was "under control," and claimed that "Soledar was, is and always will be Ukrainian."