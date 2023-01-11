Poland announces it will send Leopard tanks to Ukraine

Poland will send Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine, Polish President Andrzej Duda said during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Lviv.
“A company of Leopard tanks for Ukraine will be handed over/given as part of building an international coalition,” Duda said in a statement on his official Twitter account. “This decision has already been taken in Poland.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the decision.
“Today I can say a very important word for our defense, for our state, for our army, for the common defense of Ukraine and the whole Europe — the word ‘tanks,’” Zelensky said during a news conference in Lviv alongside his Polish and Lithuanian counterparts.
It would be the first time a Western-made tank has been sent to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion.
Duda cautioned during a press conference that “a whole range of formal requirements, approvals and so on must also be met.”
The Leopard tank is manufactured in Germany, and its re-export would typically need the approval of the German government. A spokesperson for the German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, Robert Säverin, referred CNN to the Polish government.
“We want it to be an international coalition,” Duda said in Lviv. “And we of the international coalition, we have decided to put a package of the first package of tanks into the Leopard tank company, which I hope, in line with other tank companies, including Leopard and others that will be submitted here by other countries, will soon sail through various routes to Ukraine and will be able to strengthen the defense of Ukraine.”