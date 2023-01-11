Poland announces it will send Leopard tanks to Ukraine

Poland will send Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine, Polish President Andrzej Duda said during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Lviv.

“A company of Leopard tanks for Ukraine will be handed over/given as part of building an international coalition,” Duda said in a statement on his official Twitter account. “This decision has already been taken in Poland.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the decision.

“Today I can say a very important word for our defense, for our state, for our army, for the common defense of Ukraine and the whole Europe — the word ‘tanks,’” Zelensky said during a news conference in Lviv alongside his Polish and Lithuanian counterparts.

See Duda's tweet:

It would be the first time a Western-made tank has been sent to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion.

Duda cautioned during a press conference that “a whole range of formal requirements, approvals and so on must also be met.”

The Leopard tank is manufactured in Germany, and its re-export would typically need the approval of the German government. A spokesperson for the German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, Robert Säverin, referred CNN to the Polish government.