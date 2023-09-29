Ukrainian drones attack electric grid in Kursk region, Russian official says
From CNN's Olga Voitovych and Lucas Lilieholm
Five settlements and a hospital in Russia's southwestern Kursk region lost power on Friday following a Ukrainian drone strike, a regional official said.
In a Telegram post, Kursk Gov. Roman Starovoit said the region, which borders Ukraine, was “attacked en masse” by Ukrainian drones.
One drone dropped explosives on an electric substation in the Belovsky district causing a transformer to catch fire, he said.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said Friday its air defenses had destroyed 10 Ukrainian drones over Kursk and one over the Kaluga region southwest of Moscow.
No casualties have been reported.
44 min ago
Ukraine appeals to Russian public to help return trafficked children
From CNN’s Mariya Knight
Ukrainian authorities are calling on ordinary Russians to oppose the forced deportation of children to Russia and help bring them home to Ukraine.
The mass deportations of Ukrainian children to Russia or Russian-occupied territories over the course of the war have resulted in the International Criminal Court issuing arrest warrants for Russia’s Children’s Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova and President Vladimir Putin.
On Wednesday, Ukraine's state-run Freedom TV launched the "If You Know, Tell" campaign in partnership with the Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights and Ukraine's Police child protection team, according to a statement.
The campaign is part of the "Bring Kids Back UA" plan approved by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Organizers hope to bring back an estimated 20,000 Ukrainian children who were forcibly removed from their families and trafficked to Russia or Russian-occupied territories following the invasion last year.
Individuals who decide to provide such information through Freedom TV's digital platforms or dedicated Telegram channel "are guaranteed anonymity," Freedom TV said.
"A large audience in Russia" is following the channel and the feedback from its viewers indicates that they are willing to help "but do not know how and are afraid of being punished," said Yulia Ostrovska, general director of the state enterprise that includes Freedom TV.
1 hr 25 min ago
NATO chief says Ukraine's offensive is "gaining ground" as Russia boosts military spending. Catch up here
From CNN staff
Ukrainian troops are "gradually gaining ground," in their sweeping counteroffensive against tight Russian defense lines in southeast Ukraine, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said during an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Thursday.
"Today your [Ukraine’s] forces are moving forward, they face fierce fighting, but they are gradually gaining ground," Stoltenberg said alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. "Every meter that Ukrainian forces gains is a meter that Russia loses."
NATO has donated billions of dollars-worth of weapons to Ukraine but it has so far stopped short of granting the country accession to the alliance, despite repeated requests from Kyiv.
Stoltenberg said Thursday NATO has framework contracts in place for more than $2.5 billion worth of "key ammunition" for Ukraine, including more than $1.5 billion of firm orders.
Here's what else you need to know:
Russia boosts military budget: Moscow is set to ramp up its military spending, with the Kremlin citing what it described as an ongoing "hybrid war" the government claims is being waged against it. The finance ministry's draft budget for 2024 indicates a 68% surge in defense expenditures compared to 2023, with a new allocation of more than $111 billion for "national defense." Russia's finance minister said it would be a "significant strain" on the budget "but this is definitely our priority."
Kherson attacks: At least three women were killed in the southern city of Kherson on Thursday following shelling from Russian artillery, Ukrainian officials said. Russian attacks are an almost daily occurrence in Kherson, which lies near the southern frontline.
Nuclear vote: Ukraine has been elected to the board of governors for the International Atomic Energy Agency, the UN nuclear watchdog said Thursday.The IAEA has repeatedly raised concerns as to the safety of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is held by Russian forces but mostly operated by a Ukrainian workforce. Zelensky said the position would give Kyiv "real opportunities" to influence decisions "that are binding for all IAEA members and the entire international community."
Russian commander: Zelensky gave no comment Thursday when asked about Russian Adm. Viktor Sokolov at a news conference following Kyiv's claim last week that the commander was killed in a Ukrainian attack on Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Crimea. On Wednesday, new video of Sokolov showed him being asked by a reporter about the Sevastopol attack, offering the strongest proof yet he is alive.
Belarus tensions: Poland on Thursday denied its aircraft had violated Belarus' airspace, in response to an accusation from Minsk's defense ministry. Tensions have risen in recent months between NATO member Poland and Belarus, a key Russian ally, with Warsaw deploying more troops at the two countries' shared border amid an increasingly volatile security landscape in Europe.
Detained reporter "defiant": Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich remains "defiant" six months after he was detained in Russia on spying charges, which he and the Journal strenuously deny, his mother told CNN's Anderson Cooper. "He’s smiling. He understands what’s going on," EllaMilman said. "And I have to say, under all the circumstances, he’s doing really well."
2 hr 11 min ago
NATO member Poland denies violating Belarus airspace following claims from key Russia ally
From CNN’s Mariya Knight
Poland on Thursday denied its aircraft had violated Belarus' airspace, in response to an accusation from Minsk's defense ministry.
Tensions have risen in recent months between NATO member Poland and Belarus, a key Russian ally, with Warsaw deploying more troops at the two countries' shared border amid an increasingly volatile security landscape in Europe.
"We would like to inform you that today's statement by the Belarusian side about the alleged crossing of the border by a Polish helicopter is false," Poland's armed forces said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, citing confirmation from flight control and radar station records.
Belarus' defense ministry claimed earlier Thursday that Polish aircraft “repeatedly violated the state border” between the countries in a statement on its Telegram channel.
Belarusian forces recorded the aircraft encroaching about a mile inside Belarus' territory, it claimed.
In its response, Poland said any information provided by Belarus "must always be approached with caution and prudence, as it has often been an element of provocation and disinformed the public."
1 hr 8 min ago
Russian shelling kills at least 3 women in Kherson city
From CNN’s Mariya Knight and Shirin Zia Faqiri
At least three women were killed in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Thursday following shelling from Russian artillery, according to Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian President’s Office.
Russian forces attacked a residential area, where the victims were standing on the street, the Kherson region prosecutor's office said. Two children were evacuated from the scene, it added.
Russian attacks are an almost daily occurrence in Kherson, which lies near the southern frontline. At least six people died following shelling of the region on Monday, according to Ukrainian officials.
45 min ago
"Under the circumstances, he's doing really well," say parents of WSJ reporter detained in Russia
“He’s smiling. He understands what’s going on,” EllaMilman said. “And I have to say, under all the circumstances, he’s doing really well.”
Gershkovich’s parents have been able to go to Russia twice. They saw him in June and were able to talk to him, though Cooper noted he was essentially in a glass box.
“Being there, it was like having him back,” his father, Mikhail Gershkovich, said. “Just the physical presence and his voice made you very happy.”
Gershkovich was arrested in March during a reporting trip. The FSB, Russia’s main security service, accused him of trying to obtain state secrets — a charge Gershkovich and his employer have extensively denied.
If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.
Gershkovich’s parents left the Soviet Union to come to the United States. Evan’s initial reporting trips in the country didn’t worry the two of them.
“He came to Russia in 2017. Things were a lot different at the time,” Milman said.
The family keeps in touch with Gershkovich through letters, which are up to 10 pages long and include printed pictures. His sister, Danielle Gershkovich, says they can hear his voice through his writing — fitting, Cooper noted, as he’s a print journalist.
“It’s like sitting on the couch,” Milman said. “The only thing is that the answer comes the following week.”
Ukraine has been elected to serve on the board of governors for the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UN nuclear watchdog said in a statement on Thursday.
The 11 newly elected countries to the 35-member board are Algeria, Armenia, Bangladesh, Burkina Faso, Ecuador, Indonesia, South Korea, the Netherlands, Paraguay, Spain and Ukraine, the statement said.
The IAEA has repeatedly raised concerns as to the safety of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is held by Russian forces but mostly operated by a Ukrainian workforce. Shelling around the plant, Europe’s largest nuclear power station, has raised fears of a nuclear disaster.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the board position would give Kyiv "real opportunities" to influence decisions "that are binding for all IAEA members and the entire international community.”
Ukraine would work to implement the first point of its 10-point peace formula, which is "nuclear and radiation security," and Kyiv is focused on ensuring the "complete liberation" of the Zaporizhzhia plant from Russian forces, he added.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also praised the decision in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"Its message is clear: Russia must withdraw its military and other unauthorized personnel from the Zaporizhzhia NPP and immediately return it to Ukraine’s full control,” Kuleba wrote.
3 hr 50 min ago
Some Ukrainian pilots have started language training in the US to use F-16 jets, Air Force says
From CNN's Oren Liebermann
A “small number” of Ukrainian pilots have started language training in preparation for training on F-16 fighter jets, according to a spokesperson for the US Air Force.
The language training is taking place at the Defense Language Institute English Language Center at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas.
“Testing will determine their next courses and when the pilots would be able to commence F-16 training,” the spokesperson said. The training is expected to last several weeks, after which the pilots will go to Morris Air National Guard Base in Arizona for training on the fourth generation fighter jets.
More on the training: Language training is a critical step for the Ukrainian Air Force as they learn to fly, operate and maintain the jet, since the F-16's instrumentation is in English, as are all the manuals and information pertaining to it.
The language training does not yet include Ukrainian maintenance personnel, who will learn how to sustain the complex system. The total number of Ukrainians who will come for maintenance training will be “upwards of 200,” the spokesperson said.
The language center at Lackland Air Force Base “is considering multiple options for training maintainers," the spokesperson added.
50 min ago
Russia to increase military spending by nearly 70%, budget shows
From CNN's Anna Chernova
Moscow is set to boost its military spending, with the Kremlin citing what it described as an ongoing "hybrid war" the government claims is being waged against Russia.
The Russian finance ministry's draft budget for 2024 indicates a 68% surge in defense expenditures compared to 2023, with a new allocation of up to 10.77 trillion rubles ($111.04 billion) for "national defense."
"It is obvious that such an increase is absolutely necessary because we live in a state of hybrid war, we continue the special military operation," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters Thursday. "I mean the hybrid war that has been waged against us. And this requires high costs."
Asked about the priorities of Russia's budget for 2024 at a financial forum in Moscow on Thursday, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov highlighted its primary focus on military spending.
"The structure of the budget shows that the main emphasis is on ensuring our victory — the army, defense capabilities, armed forces, fighters — everything necessary for the front, everything necessary for victory is in the budget," Siluanov said.
"This is a significant strain on our budget. But this is definitely our priority."
Remember: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has accused the United States and other allies providing Ukraine with assistance of being "directly at war" with Russia.