From CNN's Olga Voitovych and Lucas Lilieholm

Five settlements and a hospital in Russia's southwestern Kursk region lost power on Friday following a Ukrainian drone strike, a regional official said.

In a Telegram post, Kursk Gov. Roman Starovoit said the region, which borders Ukraine, was “attacked en masse” by Ukrainian drones.

One drone dropped explosives on an electric substation in the Belovsky district causing a transformer to catch fire, he said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said Friday its air defenses had destroyed 10 Ukrainian drones over Kursk and one over the Kaluga region southwest of Moscow.

No casualties have been reported.