Nord Stream gas leaks pose 'no health risk' to nearby island of Bornholm, says Danish emergency management agency

This satellite photo from Planet Labs PBC shows a large disturbance in the sea off the Danish island of Bornholm, on September 26. (Planet Labs PBC/AP)

The leaks from the Nord Stream gas pipelines near the Danish island of Bornholm in the Baltic sea pose “no health risk,” according to Denmark’s Energy Management Agency.

"The prognoses show that the concentration of gas that could potentially reach Bornholm are very small and far below the threshold to pose any health risk,” the agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

The agency assessed “no risk outside the safety zones established at sea,” the statement added.

In addition to running prognoses, the agency said it had sent specialized equipment and crew to Bornholm to measure concentrations in the air.

“The crew has been working since Tuesday morning and the measurements confirm that there is no health risk,” the statement said.

Some context: Earlier this week, European countries raced to investigate unexplained leaks in two Russian gas pipelines running under the Baltic Sea near Sweden and Denmark, infrastructure at the heart of an energy crisis since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The incident has scuppered expectations that Europe could receive gas via Nord Stream 1 before the winter, as gas prices soar and countries search for alternative energy supplies.

Russia ceased all gas supplies to Europe via Nord Stream 1 in August, condemning Western sanctions for causing technical difficulties -- which European politicians say is a ploy to stop dispensing gas.

The new Nord Stream 2 pipeline had not yet entered commercial operation, and Germany abandoned the plan to use it to supply gas just days before Moscow launched its invasion in February.

CNN's Jessie Yeung and Chris Liakos contributed reporting to this post.