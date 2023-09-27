Video released by Russia on Tuesday appears to show its Black Sea Fleet commander alive and well — just days after Ukraine claimed he had been killed in a strike on Crimea.

Adm. Viktor Sokolov is seen in a video released by Moscow's defense ministry, which appears to show him at a meeting with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and other Russian military leaders.

CNN cannot confirm this is Sokolov, when the meeting took place, or where his video appearance was filmed.

Ukraine's military said it is "clarifying" information regarding Sokolov, while in an interview with CNN, Kyiv's defense minister would neither confirm nor deny whether the commander was killed in last week's strike.

Danube port strikes: Russian drone attacks hit Danube River port infrastructure and injured two truck drivers, a Ukrainian military official said Tuesday. The strikes caused a ferry crossing point between Romania and Ukraine to suspend operations.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov claimed Tuesday that US Abrams tanks "will burn" like other weapons and will not alter the situation in the conflict zone. The Pentagon confirmed Monday that 31 of the modern tanks have arrived in Ukraine. Analysts expect them to add a powerful ground component to Kyiv's forces.

Norway pledged $92 million for humanitarian funding to Ukraine to help the country make it through another winter of war, Oslo said in a news release Tuesday. The UN estimates more than 17 million people in Ukraine are in need of humanitarian assistance, the release said.

Russia is seeking to rejoin the UN Human Rights Council, which this week accused Moscow's forces of committing war crimes in Ukraine. The council expelled Russia last year following the full-scale invasion of its neighbor.

