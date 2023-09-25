A Russian attack hit port infrastructure in Ukraine's southern Odesa region overnight, sparking a fire and injuring at least one civilian, a Ukrainian official said Monday.
Moscow's forces have repeatedly attacked Odesa in recent months, targeting Ukrainian grain infrastructure following the collapse of the Black Sea grain deal.
It comes after Russian shelling killed three people and wounded at least nine others Sunday in the southern Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, Ukrainian officials said.
Here are some of the other latest developments from the war in Ukraine:
- Grain transit: Poland has prepared transit corridors that will allow Ukrainian grain shipments to move through its territory and reach the countries most in need, President Andrzej Duda said Sunday. The comments are notable because the Polish government has joined Hungary and Slovakia in extending a ban on cheap Ukrainian grain imports, which they say have undercut local farmers.
- Pope on "martyrs": Pope Francis on Saturday told journalists that the withholding of weapons to Ukraine is turning the Ukrainian people into "martyrs." The Pope also spoke of the "paradox" of countries supplying Ukraine with weapons before taking them away. The pontiff was possibly referring to the recent decision by Poland to stop providing weapons to Ukraine, amid a growing dispute between the two countries over the temporary ban on Ukrainian grain imports.
- New battlefield video: The Ukrainian military on Sunday released additional footage from the battle for the village of Andriivka, a small hamlet immediately south of the city of Bakhmut, which Kyiv's forces say they reclaimed on September 15. Liberating Andriivka was considered a key step in the fight for Bakhmut, Maksym Zhorin, deputy commander of Ukraine's Third Separate Assault Brigade, said at the time.
- DPR curfew: A curfew and a communications censorship took effect Sunday in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic in eastern Ukraine, according to Russian state media. The curfew will last from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. on weekdays, starting on Monday, according to a decree signed by the region’s Russia-backed leader, Denis Pushilin, state news agency TASS reported. An additional decree imposes a military censorship on mail, internet communications and phone conversations, TASS said.