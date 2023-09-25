A Russian attack hit port infrastructure in Ukraine's southern Odesa region overnight, sparking a fire and injuring at least one civilian, a Ukrainian official said Monday.

Moscow's forces have repeatedly attacked Odesa in recent months, targeting Ukrainian grain infrastructure following the collapse of the Black Sea grain deal.

It comes after Russian shelling killed three people and wounded at least nine others Sunday in the southern Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, Ukrainian officials said.

Here are some of the other latest developments from the war in Ukraine: