A woman places her ballot paper in the ballot box on September 25, in Bologna, Italy. (Michele Lapini/Getty Images)

The far-right Brothers of Italy party – led by Giorgia Meloni – appears poised to make big gains in today's national election.

The race has been dominated by hot-button issues including Italy’s cost-of-living crisis and Covid-19 recovery – but also, critically, the country’s support for Ukraine.

Leading Italy would require a governing alliance for Meloni, including with former Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini’s League and former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia parties.

Why does that matter? Well, while Meloni has steadfastly supported defending Ukraine in public statements, Salvini and Berlusconi have said they would like to review sanctions against Russia because of their impact on the Italian economy.

Both Salvini and Berlusconi have historically been friendly to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Salvini once wore a shirt with Putin's face emblazoned on it and, in 2014, CNN reported on Berlusconi's "bromance" with the authoritarian leader.

Many of Europe's populist leaders have moved to distance themselves from Putin in the time since his invasion of Ukraine. But it remains to be seen what a more skeptical governing coalition would mean for Italy's previously ironclad support for the embattled nation.