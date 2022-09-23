Russia's war in Ukraine

Prisoners of war sit after a swap in a location given as Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in this screen grab taken from a handout video on September 21. (Coordination Headquarters for Treatment of Prisoners of War/Reuters)

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman took a “direct” and “personal” role in the release of 10 foreign prisoners held by pro-Russian Ukrainian separatists Wednesday.

According to a Saudi official with knowledge of the Crown Prince’s role, it was “his own initiative” to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The official said that since April, the Crown Prince has "talked to President Putin", had “regular calls” with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and had “regular meetings with the Ukraine envoy." These conversations led the Crown Prince -- often referred to as MBS -- to think he might be able to help prisoner exchange talks on the issue of the foreign prisoners.

The release of the 5 Britons, 2 Americans, 1 Moroccan, 1 Croatian and 1 Swede, who had been captured by the separatists while fighting for Ukraine over the past several months, came the same day Putin threatened possible nuclear war.

The Saudis were puzzled by the contradictory nature of the two moves from Putin, but the official said that the success of the prisoner release could encourage the Crown Prince to do more to help end the war. “This war has destabilized the whole world and we're talking about nuclear war. That's not good for anyone,” the official said.