Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Tara Subramaniam, CNN

Updated 12:36 a.m. ET, September 21, 2023
9 min ago

Russian strikes injure 2 people in Kharkiv, official says

From CNN's Olga Voitovych and Mohammed Tawfeeq

Two people were injured after Russia struck the northeastern city of Kharkiv on Thursday, a Ukrainian official said.

In a Telegram post, Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, said the wounded had been taken to hospital.

Syniehubov said earlier that the attacks were focused on the city's Slobidskyi district and had damaged civilian infrastructure.

The strikes came as officials in Kyiv said seven people were injured in Russian attacks early Thursday.

15 min ago

7 people injured in Kyiv attack, mayor says

From CNN's Olga Voitovych and Mohammed Tawfeeq

A 9-year-old girl is among seven people who were injured after Russia launched an aerial attack on Kyiv Thursday, the city's mayor said.

In a Telegram post, Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said the injuries were reported in the capital's Darnytskyi district.

The child and an 18-year-old woman were hospitalized after debris fell from an infrastructure facility onto a residential building, he said.

27 min ago

Russia attacks Kharkiv, Ukrainian officials say

From CNN's Olga Voitovych and Mohammed Tawfeeq

Russian forces launched six strikes on the northeastern city of Kharkiv, Ukrainian officials said Thursday.

In a Telegram post, Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, said the city's Slobidskyi district was the focus of the attacks.

"There is damage to civilian infrastructure, information about the casualties is being verified," he said.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said several explosions were heard in the city. "Information on the damage and casualties is being clarified," he said.

The strikes on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, come as officials in Kyiv said the capital was also under Russian attack early Thursday.

27 min ago

Russia launches air attack on Kyiv, Ukrainian officials say

From CNN's Olga Voitovych and Mohammed Tawfeeq

Russian forces launched an aerial attack on Kyiv early Thursday, according to officials in the Ukrainian capital.

In a Telegram post, Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said air defenses were repelling the attacks but some buildings had been damaged.

"There are explosions in the city. Air defense is working. Stay in shelters!" Klitschko said. "In Darnytskyi district, there is destruction of non-residential buildings. There is no information about the casualties as of now."

Klitschko also warned of power outages and water cuts in some parts of the capital.

Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv city military administration, said debris had fallen in at least two districts.

"Air raid alarm continues in Kyiv. As a result of air defense work on shooting down enemy targets, debris fell in the Holosiivskyi and Darnytskyi districts of the capital," Popko said in a Telegram post. "All emergency services are on their way. Information on casualties and damage is being clarified. Stay in shelters until the air raid alarm is over!"

1 hr ago

Kyiv's dispute with Warsaw escalates as Zelensky prepares to visit the White House. Here's the latest

From CNN staff

Poland said Wednesday it will stop providing weapons to Ukraine as tensions rise between Kyiv and Warsaw over a temporary ban on Ukrainian grain imports to some EU countries.

“We no longer transfer weapons to Ukraine because we are now arming Poland,” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on social media.

The grain ban was initially put into place earlier this year to protect the livelihood of local farmers worried about being undercut by the low prices of Ukrainian grain. Last week, after the EU announced plans to suspend the ban, Poland, along with Hungary and Slovakia, said they intended to defy the change and keep the ban in place.

Kyiv has repeatedly spoken out against the ban. 

Here's what else you need to know:

  • US aid: The White House is planning to provide a new aid package to Ukraine when President Volodymyr Zelensky visits on Thursday, a US official told CNN. The package — based on existing drawdown authority — will include additional artillery, anti-armor, anti-aircraft and air defense capabilities that will better equip the country for an ongoing counteroffensive and beyond. Notably, the package is not expected to include Army Tactical Missile Systems, known as ATACMS, that would allow Ukrainian soldiers the ability to strike longer-range targets. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden is seeking to hear a "battlefield perspective" from Zelensky during his visit to Washington Thursday, the White House said.
  • Rebuilding Ukraine: Zelensky met Wednesday evening with Wall Street CEOs and business power players to discuss efforts to rebuild his war-torn country and its economy, a person familiar with the matter told CNN. The roundtable, convened by JPMorgan Chase, included former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, billionaire Mike Bloomberg, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman, former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and billionaire Barry Sternlicht, the source said. 
  • Nuclear talks: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed the safety of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant during his meeting Wednesday with International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi. Their meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly came after Zelensky appealed to world leaders to restrain Russia's weaponization of nuclear plants.
  • UN veto: During a speech at Wednesday’s UN Security Council meeting, Zelensky called for Russia's veto power at the body to be removed. Ukrainian soldiers are doing on the battlefield "at the expense of their blood" what the UN Security Council "should do by its voting," he said.
  • On the ground: Russia said Thursday it had intercepted 22 Ukrainian drone attacks, including 19 over the Black Sea. It comes after the Ukrainian military claimed Wednesday it had successfully hit a Russian command post in occupied Crimea. A series of explosions reported in Crimea on Wednesday were the work of Ukrainian forces, Ukrainian Defense Intelligence confirmed. Elsewhere, saboteurs were responsible for an attack on an airfield near Moscow on Monday, according to Kyiv.
1 hr 20 min ago

Poland says it will stop giving weapons to Ukraine as grain dispute deepens

From CNN's Mitchell McCluskey and Mariya Knight

Poland said Wednesday it will stop providing weapons to Ukraine amid a growing dispute between the two countries over a temporary ban on Ukrainian grain imports.

“We no longer transfer weapons to Ukraine because we are now arming Poland,” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on social media.

Poland has long been one of Ukraine’s most staunch supporters since Moscow’s invasion of its neighbor, alongside multiple former Eastern bloc nations who fear they could be next if Russian President Vladimir Putin’s expansionist war is successful.

Now Kyiv and Warsaw are at loggerheads.

The ban on Ukrainian grain was initially put in place earlier this year by several European Union nations, to protect the livelihood of local farmers worried about being undercut by low prices of Ukrainian grain.

Last week, the EU announced plans to suspend the ban. But three nations — Poland, Hungary and Slovakia — said they intended to defy the change and keep the restrictions in place.

It prompted protests from Ukraine, which this week filed lawsuits against all three countries over the issue.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also spoke out against the ban on Wednesday when addressing the UN General Assembly, saying “it is alarming to see how some in Europe, some of our friends in Europe, play out solidarity in a political theater – making a thriller from the grain.”

He added that the nations involved “may seem to play their own role but in fact they are helping set the stage to a Moscow actor.”

Zelensky’s comments sparked immediate condemnation from Poland, with the foreign ministry summoning the Ukrainian ambassador to Warsaw to convey their “strong protest.”

Read the full story here.

3 hr 29 min ago

White House to provide Ukraine with new aid package during Zelensky visit, US official says 

From CNN's Kayla Tausche and Betsy Klein

The White House is planning to provide a new aid package to Ukraine when President Volodymyr Zelensky visits Thursday, a US official told CNN. 

The package — based on existing drawdown authority — will include additional artillery, anti-armor, anti-aircraft and air defense capabilities that will better equip the country for an ongoing counteroffensive and beyond. 

Zelensky “will be leaving the White House with a significant package of additional capabilities to help near- and long-term defenses,” this official said. 

The package’s air defense capabilities are also expected to help Ukraine defend its skies ahead of a tough winter, with more strikes expected on critical infrastructure.  

Notably, the package is not expected to include Army Tactical Missile Systems, known as ATACMS, that would allow Ukrainian soldiers the ability to strike longer-range targets.

“For us, that’ll be a loss for us, if we won’t be able to get that weapon which will protect us,” Zelensky said when asked by CNN’s Wolf Blitzer whether he would be disappointed not to receive those capabilities. “But it’s not disappointment. It will just be a loss.” 

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said that ATACMs are “not off the table,” but the agencies reviewing whether to provide the weapons have not reached a decision.   

The US military has briefed the White House that while ATACMs would provide longer-range and longer-term defense capabilities, Ukraine’s more pressing needs during the counteroffensive are vehicles, mine-clearing equipment, and short-range anti-aircraft equipment to breach Russian defenses. 

3 hr 33 min ago

Biden hopes to hear "battlefield perspective" in meeting with Zelensky

From CNN's Betsy Klein

US President Joe Biden is seeking to hear a “battlefield perspective” from Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky during his visit to Washington, DC, Thursday, the White House said.

It comes as the Ukrainian president pleas for additional aid for his war-torn country and the US Congress remains divided about how to proceed. Biden will also reiterate US support "that we're going to continue to be with them for as long as it takes,” National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications John Kirby said.

Biden will talk to Zelensky about specific weapons needs, Kirby said. However, CNN has reported that ATACMS — the long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems — may not be part of a new weapons package, something Zelensky suggested to CNN’s Wolf Blitzer would be a disappointment. 

Kirby said ATACMS is “not off the table,” and "we continue to have discussions here in the interagency about that particular weapon system, but no decision has been made.

More broadly, Kirby said there is a “critical need” for Congress to grant the White House’s $24 billion supplemental funding request for Ukraine for its counteroffensive capabilities. He offered forceful pushback to Republican lawmakers questioning continued US aid to Ukraine and encouraged them to meet directly with the Ukrainian president.

“If you think that the cost of supporting Ukraine is high now, just ponder how exorbitantly higher it would be in blood and treasure if we just walk away and let them take Ukraine, all of it. And then he's [Russian President Vladimir Putin] left in a much stronger position and oh, by the way, right up on to the shores of NATO territory,” he said. 

How the visit is expected to unfold: First, Zelensky will meet with lawmakers on Capitol Hill and others at the Pentagon. In addition to the Senate, Zelensky is expected to talk with Defense Sec. Lloyd Austin, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley and other leaders, according to Kirby.

After that, Biden and Zelensky will meet in the Oval Office followed by an extended bilateral meeting in the Cabinet Room, Kirby said. 

Biden and Zelensky have met in person six times, Kirby noted, and “have spoken regularly,” adding that there will be an “air of familiarity” between the two. 

3 hr 37 min ago

Grain import ban costs Ukraine more than $175 million a month, officials say

From CNN's Yulia Kesaieva

A ban on Ukrainian grain by neighboring countries is costing Kyiv more than $175 million a month, a senior official said.

Ukraine's neighbors — Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Romania — have said the arrival of cheap Ukrainian grain has distorted local markets. In some countries, farmers have protested to demand the imports cease. 

"If the bans continue, the losses could reach about €600 million ($644 million) by the end of the year," said Denys Marchuk, deputy chairman of the All-Ukrainian Agrarian Council.

"For us, as a country at war, as a country that has been selling its products well below market prices for a year and a half, the possibility of losing export prospects is very problematic," he said.

Marchuk said the embargo "plays into the hands" of Russia. Since pulling out of the Black Sea Grain deal in July, Moscow has been able to "influence the course of ships in the Black Sea, does not allow Ukraine to fully export," he said.

"The ban in the Black Sea and the inability to carry out full exports via land routes will provoke an aggravation of the food crisis, which is beneficial for Russia," Marchuk said.

Legal action: Kyiv filed a lawsuit Monday against Poland, Hungary and Slovakia over their ban on imports, Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko said.

It came after the European Union said Friday it planned to suspend the temporary ban on the export of Ukrainian wheat, maize, rapeseed and sunflower seed to Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.

The measure was put in place to counter the risk of farmers in these countries being undercut by a bottleneck of cheap Ukrainian grain. However, Poland, Hungry, and Slovakia said they would defy the EU's suspension of the ban. 