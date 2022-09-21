Russia’s war in Ukraine

Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz holds up a copy of the United Nations Charter as he addresses the 77th session of the U.N. General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
(Jason DeCrow/AP)
Members of the United Nations must act over war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in an address to the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.
“We must pay heed and take action when Russia commits war crimes in Mariupol, Bucha and Irpin,” Scholz said, “We will bring the murderers to justice.”
Scholz urged UN member states not to concede to Russia in peace negotiations.
“Putin will only give up his war and his imperialist ambitions if he realizes that he cannot win,” Scholz said. “This is why we will not accept a peace dictated by Russia – and we will not accept any sham referendums either.”
The German leader also highlighted his country’s support for Ukraine.
“We’re supporting Ukraine with all our might – financially, economically, with humanitarian assistance, and also with weapons,” he said.
“Together with our partners around the world, we have imposed tough economic sanctions on the Russian leadership and Russia’s economy,” Scholz added.
Scholz also denied that the sanctions had caused the delay of any grain shipments to Ukraine.
“Not one sack of grain has been held back on account of these sanctions,” he said, “Russia alone has prevented Ukrainian grain ships from putting out to sea, bombing ports and destroying agricultural enterprises.”
Scholz also addressed the issue of climate change, calling it the biggest challenge of his generation.
“We, the industrialized countries and major emitters of greenhouse gases, have a very special responsibility here,” he said.
“We stand by our pledges to support emerging economies and developing countries in their efforts to reduce emissions and to adapt to climate change – with new, just energy transition partnerships, for example,” Scholz said.