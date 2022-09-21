Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

Live

Russia's war in Ukraine
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference in Washington, DC, on July 27, 2022. - The US Federal Reserve on July 27 again raised the benchmark interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point in its ongoing battle to tamp down raging price pressures that are squeezing American families. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Live

Stock market today
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres displays images of a cargo ship of Ukrainian grain as he addresses the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 20, 2022.

Live

UN General Assembly

Live Updates

Russia’s war in Ukraine

Tara Subramaniam Andrew Raine Aditi Sangal Adrienne Vogt
By Tara Subramaniam, Andrew Raine, Aditi Sangal and Adrienne Vogt, CNN
Updated 10:58 AM EDT, Wed September 21, 2022
CNN reporter explains what Putin's 'partial mobilization' announcement means
02:14

What we're covering

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin Wednesday announced an immediate partial mobilization of Russian citizens, marking the biggest escalation since the start of his war in Ukraine.
  • Putin also referenced his potential use of nuclear weapons, saying “those who try to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the prevailing winds can turn in their direction.” He threatened to use “all the means at our disposal” to defend “Russia and our people.”
  • Kremlin-backed authorities in eastern and southern Ukraine have announced they will hold referendums on joining Russia this week. Putin has said the Kremlin will support the votes, while Ukraine and its allies have dismissed the move as a “sham.”
  • Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a key focus of this year’s United Nations General Assembly. You can follow CNN’s full coverage of the assembly here.
44 Posts

Putin's partial mobilization plans show he is "clearly afraid," Estonian prime minster says

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is “clearly afraid” after he announced partial mobilization and hinted at use of nuclear weapons.

“The threat has always been real, considering that Russia is a nuclear power. And we see that this war is not going in accordance with Putin’s plans, so he’s clearly afraid. That’s why he’s making the next steps: First, doing the fake referendums to say these are Russian territories, then when Ukraine makes counterattacks saying that Ukraine is now attacking Russia, and then, you know, giving reasons to further escalate,” she told CNN’s Jim Sciutto.

Kallas said Estonia has seen no indication that Putin is taking steps to carry out his nuclear threats.

“We should not give in one inch. We should actually put more pressure on Russia to stop this war, because now the discontent within the Russian society is also building, because they are also feeling the war on their skin, so to say,” Kallas added.

Putin's partial mobilization move is "no surprise" as Russian forces see high desertion rates, Zelensky claims

From CNN's Stephanie Halasz and Tim Lister

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement on an immediate partial mobilization comes as no surprise, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told German media outlet BILD.

The announcement shows that Russia has “problems with officers and other military personnel,” he said.

“We already know that they mobilized cadets — guys who couldn’t fight. These cadets have fallen. They couldn’t even finish their training. All these people can’t fight. They have come to us and are dying,” according to BILD’s account of the interview, which it translated into German. “He sees that his units are just running away. He needs an army of millions to come to us. Because he sees that a large part of those who come to us just run away.”

CNN translated BILD’s report.

“He wants to drown Ukraine in blood, but also in the blood of his own soldiers,” Zelensky added.

Zelensky said he had not seen Putin’s speech.

It was “not my favorite video,” he said, adding that the speech was “nothing new for me.”

BILD said Zelensky insisted that Ukraine’s plans to recover its territory would not be affected.

“We will act step by step according to our plans. I am sure we will liberate our territory,” he said, according to BILD. 

He said the referendums planned by Kremlin-backed authorities later this week in occupied Ukrainian territories were a “sham” and that 90% of governments would not recognize them.

Zelesnky also told BILD that he doesn’t believe Putin will use nuclear weapons despite the Russian president’s thinly veiled warning earlier on Wednesday.

“I don’t believe he will use them. I don’t believe the world will allow him to use these weapons,” he said, adding that caveat that “we cannot look into this person’s head, there are risks.”

Putin's threats are "dangerous and reckless" nuclear rhetoric, says NATO chief

From CNN’s Allegra Goodwin in London

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday described Vladimir Putin’s announcement that Moscow would use “all the means” at its disposal in its war in Ukraine as part of a “dangerous and reckless nuclear rhetoric.” 

Stoltenberg also said that Putin “made a big miscalculation” on the invasion of Ukraine. 

Putin had referenced his potential use of nuclear weapons earlier on Wednesday, saying, “those who try to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the prevailing winds can turn in their direction.”

Stoltenberg said in an interview with Reuters in New York that “nuclear war should never be fought,” adding “it will have unprecedented consequences for Russia.”

He added that NATO had “increased its military presence, especially in the eastern part of the alliance, to remove any room for miscalculation or misunderstanding in Moscow.”

Stoltenberg told Reuters that Putin’s Wednesday speech, in which Russia announced a partial mobilization, was “an escalation” but “not a surprise.”

Putin’s speech “demonstrates that the war is not going according to President Putin’s plans,” Stoltenberg said. 

“He has made a big miscalculation. He thought he was able to take control of Ukraine within days,” the NATO chief added, pointing out this was not the case, as Russian forces were forced to move out of Kyiv and as the Ukrainians had been able to liberate some territory.

US President Biden plans to issue a "firm rebuke" of Russia's war in Ukraine at UNGA

From CNN's Kaitlan Collins and Kevin Liptak
US President Joe Biden waves as he disembarks Air Force One at John F Kennedy International Airport in New York City on September 20.
US President Joe Biden waves as he disembarks Air Force One at John F Kennedy International Airport in New York City on September 20.
(Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)

President Biden plans to issue a “firm rebuke” of Russia’s war in Ukraine on Wednesday in his speech at the United Nations following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement ordering an immediate “partial mobilization” of Russian citizens.

An official said Biden will​ respond to Putin’s speech when he speaks at the United Nations General Assembly shortly.

Putin’s speech was seen internally as both an escalation and sign of weakness. Coming several hours before Biden’s yearly address at the UNGA, it set up a rhetorical showdown with the US leader, who had already been planning to make the war in Ukraine a centerpiece of his speech.

Biden plans to deliver “a call to the world to continue to stand against the naked aggression that we’ve seen these past several months,” his national security adviser said.

Update: This post has been updated to reflect that Biden is expected to respond to Putin’s speech.

NASA astronaut and 2 Russian cosmonauts launch to space

From CNN's Jackie Wattles
Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev, center, and Dmitri Petelin, right, with NASA astronaut Frank Rubio, left, walk to report to Russia's Roscosmos space agency head prior to the launch at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on September 21.
Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev, center, and Dmitri Petelin, right, with NASA astronaut Frank Rubio, left, walk to report to Russia's Roscosmos space agency head prior to the launch at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on September 21.
(Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP/Getty Images)

A Russian capsule took an American to space today, marking a notable continuation of the Russian-US partnership in space in an era of great geopolitical tension.

The spacecraft took off from the famed Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, carrying NASA astronaut Frank Rubio and Russian cosmonauts Dmitri Petelin and Sergey Prokopyev on what is expected to be a six-month stay on the International Space Station. Liftoff occurred at 9:54 a.m. ET. 

When Rubio and his Russian counterparts make it to the space station, they’ll be tag-teaming with astronauts from the United States, Russia and Europe. The space station, which has continuously had people on board since the year 2000, keeps a rotating base of crew members to ensure the orbiting laboratory is consistently staffed with enough astronauts to maintain the space station’s hardware as well keep a lengthy log of space-based experiments operating.

Remember: In July, Russia said it was planning to pull out of the International Space Station and end its decades-long partnership with NASA at the orbiting outpost after 2024, according to the head of Russia’s space agency.

Moscow authorities warn against protests following mobilization announcement

From CNN's Anna Chernova 

Moscow prosecutor’s office has warned citizens against participation in protests — reminding people that they could face up to 15 years in jail.

According to the official statement published Wednesday a few hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “partial mobilization,” it said that posts with “information calling for participation in public actions in Moscow and the commission of other illegal acts” were published on social media.

“The Moscow Prosecutor’s Office warns that the distribution of such materials… as well as participation in illegal actions are punishable under the current administrative and criminal legislation,” the statement read.

“The deed can be qualified as an administrative offense… which is punishable, including in the form of imprisonment for up to 15 years,” it added.

Some more context: According to OVD-Info, an independent monitoring group that tracks detentions in Russia, over 60 people have been detained at anti-mobilization protest actions in 8 cities across Russia.

There's a sharp rise in demand for flights out of Moscow right now

From CNN's Uliana Pavlova and Tim Lister

Travel agency websites in Russia show a dramatic increase in the demand for flights to destinations where Russians would not require a visa.

According to Google Trends, there has been a sharp rise in people searching “Aviasales,” which is a leading Russian flight sales engine. The number has quadrupled in the last 24 hours.

A survey of one-way fares in coming days to Belgrade, Tel Aviv and Istanbul shows a doubling and tripling of prices. 

Russian state carrier Aeroflot’s website showed that only business-class tickets were available for flights to Armenia Wednesday. According to the Aviasales website late Wednesday, one-way tickets from Moscow to the Armenian capital of Yerevan were available Thursday for $4,241, with multiple stops. 

“Due to inquiries from passengers and the media, we would like to inform you that Aeroflot Group airlines are operating as usual. There are no restrictions on ticket sales,” Aeroflot said in a statement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier announced the immediate partial mobilization of Russian citizens.

Ukraine's foreign minister says Putin throwing more men into "flames of war"

From CNN's Olga Voitovych in Kyiv

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s declaration of a partial mobilization only throws “more men into the flames” of the conflict, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Wednesday.

In a tweet from New York, where he is attending the United Nations General Assembly, Kuleba said, “Putin has shown utter disrespect to China, India, Mexico, Turkey, other Asian, African, Middle Eastern, Latin American nations which have called for diplomacy and an end to Russia’s war on Ukraine. He wants to throw more men into the flames of the war he has no chance of winning.”

Read his tweet:

Putin "clearly not seeing Ukraine conflict go the way he had hoped," British foreign secretary says  

From CNN’s Allegra Goodwin in London  
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly in London, England, on September 7.
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly in London, England, on September 7.
(John Sibley/Reuters)

Britain’s Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Wednesday described Moscow’s announcement that it will call up 300,000 reservists as clear proof that the war is not going as Russian President Vladimir Putin had expected.

“We knew … that he had hoped to dominate Ukraine in a matter of days. We’re now seeing months later, Ukrainians are pushing the Russians back, and these are the actions of someone who knows this conflict is not going well,” the British lawmaker said to CNN’s John Berman from the United Nations General Assembly in New York. 

When asked what difference 300,000 new troops would make to Russia’s efforts, Cleverly said the “hundreds of thousands of Russian troops” massed on Russia’s border with Ukraine in February were “poorly motivated, poorly equipped, and they did not have the spirit for the fight.”  

“I said at the time the Ukrainians would be ferocious in the defense of their country; that’s exactly what we have seen,” he said, adding, “with the support of the international community including the UK and, of course, the United States of America, they have been incredibly effective defenders of their homeland.” 

The foreign secretary added that sending more troops into Ukraine would only “create more parents who have lost their sons and daughters in this conflict,” and “more disquiet in Russia.”  

“It is a fundamentally wrong way forward and what Putin should do is withdraw from Ukraine, let the Ukrainians have control of their territory once again and bring this conflict to an end,” he said.  

The West must "respond decisively" to this "new stage of the war," Ukrainian official tells CNN

From CNN's Katharina Krebs in London
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak makes statements on the latest developments in the war in Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 19.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak makes statements on the latest developments in the war in Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 19.
(Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Ukraine’s Western allies must “respond decisively and without hesitation” to Russia’s latest maneuvers, presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told CNN on Wednesday.

“The attempted annexation of territories, mobilization, and nuclear blackmail is a new stage of the war, to which the Western Allies must respond decisively and without hesitation,” Podoliak told CNN in a written exchange.

Ukraine’s allies should supply it with more HIMARS rockets, including those that have a range of up to 300 kilometers, “as well as American Abrams tanks,” he said.

The announcement of an immediate partial mobilization of Russian citizens is Vladimir Putin’s “last hope to change the course of the war,” Podolyak said, warning that the Russian president is making the “same mistake he made in February” when he launched an invasion of Ukraine.

The announcement is “in fact a recognition of the absolute incapacity of the Russian army after seven months of a full-scale war,” Podolyak added. “The Kremlin tells the Russians bluntly, ‘we dragged you into a military adventure and assured you that everything was going according to plan, but the situation is out of control, so get ready to send your children to die in the war.’”

Meanwhile, Podolyak says the Ukrainian stance remains unchanged.

“We do not recognize referendums in the occupied territories, we do not respond to threats of using nuclear weapons, and we will continue the operation to de-occupy the territory and liberate our cities,” he added.

Pope Francis says the thought of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine war is "madness"

From CNN’s Nicola Ruotolo and Eve Brennan

Pope Francis referenced Russian President Vladimir Putin hinting at the use of nuclear weapons in a speech today, with the pontiff calling it “madness.”

The Pope, speaking in front of a crowd at St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City, which had gathered for his weekly general audience, did not name Russia or Putin specifically.

“This tragic war brings us to the point where some people are thinking of nuclear weapons, that madness,” Pope Francis said on Wednesday morning in front of a general audience.

Putin's partial mobilization decision is "forced, but timely and absolutely necessary," Moscow mayor says

From CNN’s Anna Chernova
Mayor of Moscow Sergei Sobyanin attends a wreath laying ceremony in Moscow, Russia, on November 7, 2020.
Mayor of Moscow Sergei Sobyanin attends a wreath laying ceremony in Moscow, Russia, on November 7, 2020.
(Maxim Shemetov/Reuters)

The mayor of Moscow on Monday expressed his support for President Vladimir Putin’s announcement on immediate partial mobilization of Russian citizens, and said that he would extend his city’s “material support” to anyone who is called up under the new decree.

“I consider the Presidential Decree on partial mobilization to be forced, but timely and absolutely necessary,” Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said in a statement on his website, adding that “several thousand volunteers from Moscow are already taking part in the fighting with weapons in their hands.”

Sobyanin also expressed hope that the separatist-held Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk will soon join Russia.

“I hope that soon, following the results of the referendum, they will become part of our Russian family,” he said.

Putin's partial mobilization is a "sign that he's struggling," White House official says

From CNN's Betsy Klein
John Kirby, the National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, appears on ABC’s "Good Morning America," on September 19.
John Kirby, the National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, appears on ABC’s "Good Morning America," on September 19.
(ABC)

John Kirby, the National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, said that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement on immediate partial mobilization was “expected” and a “sign that he’s struggling.” 

“I think there was a lot in there that was a typical – a lot that we’ve heard before,” Kirby said during an appearance on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” citing Putin’s baseless claims of neo-Nazis in Ukraine and that Russian territorial integrity is being threatened.

Kirby said that Putin’s announcement of a partial mobilization of reservists is “a lot” and “almost twice as much as he committed to the war back in February of this year.”

He sought to cast Putin’s speech, which comes hours ahead of US President Joe Biden’s address to the United Nations, as a signal of weakness.

“It’s definitely a sign that he’s struggling, and we know that he has suffered tens of thousands of casualties. He has terrible morale unit cohesion on the battlefield command and control has still not been solved. He’s got desertion problems and he’s forcing the wounded back into the fight. So clearly, manpower is a problem for him. He feels like he’s on his back foot, particularly in that northeast area of the Donbas,” Kirby said.

More than 75,000 Russian troops have been killed or wounded during the war in Ukraine, Biden administration officials told US lawmakers during a classified briefing in July, but it’s difficult to independently gauge casualty figures in the war.

Kirby also said the US is taking Putin’s nuclear threats “seriously” but that this rhetoric was “not atypical.”

“It’s irresponsible rhetoric for a nuclear power to talk that way, but it’s not atypical for how he’s been talking the last seven months, and we take it very seriously. We’re monitoring as best we can, their strategic posture, so that if we have to, we can alter ours. We’ve seen no indication that that’s required right now,” he said.

There will be “severe consequences” for the use of nuclear weapons, Kirby warned.

Kirby reiterated national security adviser Jake Sullivan’s Tuesday preview of Biden’s remarks to the UN, saying that Biden will be “very clear about where we stand with respect to Russia and Ukraine,” and he also reiterated the US commitment to the UN charter.

German chancellor calls Putin's announcement an "act of desperation"

From CNN's Inke Kappeler in Berlin

German chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday called Russian President Vladimir Putin’s partial mobilization announcement “an act of desperation.”

“Putin’s announcement of partial mobilization is an act of desperation,” Scholz tweeted. “Russia cannot win this criminal war. Putin completely underestimated the situation from the very beginning — the will of #Ukraine to resist and the unity of its friends.”

“The planned sham referendums are an attempt to conquer the neighbor’s country by force. We will not accept that. In our world, law must prevail over violence. Violence cannot be stronger than law,” Scholz tweeted.

Scholz also told reporters on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City that “with the latest decision, Putin, makes all of this even worse.”

What we know: In a televised national address Wednesday morning, Putin announced an immediate partial mobilization of Russian citizens, marking the biggest escalation since the start of his war in Ukraine.

Separatist Luhansk leadership pushes forward with plans for referendum on joining Russia

From CNN's Olga Voitovych and Mick Krever
Vehicles drive past advertising boards, including panels displaying pro-Russian slogans, in a street in Luhansk, Ukraine September 20.One of the boards reads: "World changes - truth stays. Army of Russia". REUTERS/
Vehicles drive past advertising boards, including panels displaying pro-Russian slogans, in a street in Luhansk, Ukraine September 20.One of the boards reads: "World changes - truth stays. Army of Russia". REUTERS/
(Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)

The leadership of the self-declared Luhansk People’s Republic on Wednesday elaborated on its plans to begin holding a referendum on joining Russia later this week.

The LPR, on its Telegram channel, said that 461 polling stations would be set up in the Luhansk region, and another 181 locations “for residents of the LPR on the territory of Russia.”

The LPR also claimed that “foreign observers will work in the LPR at the referendum on the issue of the republic joining Russia,” but did not offer any more detail.

Ukraine’s foreign ministry has described the referendums planned in Luhansk and other regions as “fake plebiscites” with “no legal consequences.” Western leaders have denounced the referendums as a “sham.” 

Nearly all of Ukraine’s Luhansk region is now controlled by Russia, but it is still contested. Just this week, the Luhansk region’s Ukrainian governor said that forces had liberated the town of Bilohorivka.

International Rescue Committee calls for "immediate ceasefire" to war in Ukraine

From CNN's Lauren Kent and Sana Noor Haq
Residents grab bread as a local humanitarian organization, Good Bread, offers handouts on September 20, in Izium, Ukraine.
Residents grab bread as a local humanitarian organization, Good Bread, offers handouts on September 20, in Izium, Ukraine.
(Paula Bronstein /Getty Images)

The International Rescue Committee (IRC) has cautioned that increased military activity in Ukraine will exacerbate the humanitarian crisis and prompt a rise in displacement.

The IRC’s warning came on the heels of President Vladimir Putin’s announcement on Wednesday launching the immediate partial mobilization of Russian citizens in the conflict.

Moscow will summon 300,000 reservists as part of its strategy, according to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

“Russia’s move to mobilise additional armed forces sets the conflict on a fresh and dangerous path,” Marysia Zapasnik, IRC Ukraine country director, said in a statement.

“A further escalation in fighting is a grave concern for the Ukrainian people – both inside the country and for those who have left.

“In the last seven months, Ukraine has experienced a desperate spiral into humanitarian catastrophe; almost 18 million people are in need of shelter, food and healthcare and the future looks bleak as winter closes in and conditions worsen. Meanwhile, displacement could soar as more people attempt to leave the country to seek safety in neighbouring countries.”

Recent figures from the UN’s refugee agency show that over 7.2 million refugees from Ukraine have been recorded across Europe.

“The consequences of the conflict will be longlasting: if the war deepens and protracts further, Ukraine’s population could face poverty and the vulnerabilities that come with it for years to come,” Zapasnik added.

“The only solution is an immediate ceasefire.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been a key point of discussion for world leaders gathering in New York City for the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is the only world leader to speak by video, as he grapples with the war in his country. The Assembly on Friday overrode Russian objections to permit Zelensky to speak virtually.

CNN’s Richard Roth contributed reporting.

Lithuanian defense minister raises military's alert level to block "provocation from Russia"

From CNN’s Eve Brennan

The Lithuanian government has raised the readiness of its army’s Rapid Reaction Force, following President Vladimir Putin’s announcement of the partial mobilization of Russian citizens in Ukraine.

“Lithuania’s Rapid Reaction Force is being put on high alert to prevent any provocation from Russia,” tweeted Arvydas Anušauskas, Lithuania’s minister of national defense.

Lithuania, a European Union member, shares a 185-mile-long border with Kaliningrad Oblast, an exclave of Russia.

Polish PM says "we cannot agree" to Russia's attempts to destroy Ukraine and take territory 

From CNN's Antonia Mortensen

Following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement of partial mobilization, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that the Kremlin will try to “destroy” Ukraine and change its borders.

“Information about partial mobilization in Russia has been confirmed. Russia will continue its work of destruction and try to destroy Ukraine and take part of the territory,” Morawiecki said during a speech on Wednesday, adding: “We cannot agree to this.”

When Russia shows its brute strength, we must show our defense strength. Poland is part of the most important alliance in the history of the world and this is a powerful guarantee of security for us,” Morawiecki added.

Germany to nationalize gas distributor Uniper to prevent energy supply crisis

From CNN’s Inke Kappeler in Berlin and Allegra Goodwin in London
Pipework at the Etzel ESE natural gas storage facility, operated by Uniper Energy Storage GmbH, a unit of Uniper SE, in Etzel, Germany, on September 7.
Pipework at the Etzel ESE natural gas storage facility, operated by Uniper Energy Storage GmbH, a unit of Uniper SE, in Etzel, Germany, on September 7.
(Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

Germany has announced it will nationalize gas giant Uniper as part of an €8 billion ($7.9 billion) plan to stem an impending shortage of energy supplies due to the war in Ukraine.

Europe has been hit by soaring gas prices as a result of Moscow’s invasion and its suspension of gas flows to the continent. 

The government will hold around 99% of Uniper and 8% of its Finnish parent company Fortum, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck told journalists in Berlin on Wednesday. 

Uniper, Germany’s largest importer of gas, provides 40% of the country’s gas supply and is crucial for large companies and private consumers. 

In July, Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the government would step in to bail out Uniper with a package worth up to €15 billion ($15.3 billion), after it was brought to its knees by months of Russian supply cuts and rocketing market prices. 

But Habeck said the situation had “worsened dramatically” after Russia cut off gas supplies to Europe through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline indefinitely on September 1, citing an oil leak. 

Russian gas has had to be substituted with costly alternatives, leading to inflated bills for consumers. 

Habeck said a gas levy would be charged to German customers from October 1, telling reporters: “We have found a legally secure way to levy a gas charge.” 

Although gas supplies through Nord Stream 1 are suspended, Germany’s gas reserves are filled at more than 90% capacity, the European Storage provider GIE AGSI+ said on its website. 

Kyiv mayor says Putin has "launched the processes that will bury him"

From CNN's Olga Voitovych in Kyiv

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement of partial mobilization and his threat of nuclear deployment in Ukraine has “launched the processes that will bury him,” the mayor of Kyiv said Wednesday.

“The mobilization announced by Putin and nuclear threats will not help the aggressor in his quest to conquer and destroy Ukraine and Ukrainians,” Vitali Klitschko said on his official Telegram channel.

“The civilized world must finally understand that evil must be destroyed completely, and not talk about some illusory ‘peace negotiations,’” Klitschko added.

McDonalds reopens several Kyiv restaurants for delivery

From CNN's Olga Voitovych in Kyiv
A McDonald's employee checks orders before passing them to Glovo food delivery couriers after the chain reopened in Kyiv, Ukraine, on September 20.
A McDonald's employee checks orders before passing them to Glovo food delivery couriers after the chain reopened in Kyiv, Ukraine, on September 20.
(Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters)

McDonalds in Ukraine has reopened three of its restaurants in Kyiv for the first time since Russia’s full-scale invasion in late February.

The restaurants opened on Tuesday for delivery only.

McDonalds will open seven more restaurants sometime later this month, and dine-in and drive-through services are set to resume in October, according to Alesya Mudzyri, head of corporate communications at McDonalds in Ukraine.

“Restaurants will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and will close during the air raid alarm to allow employees and patrons to evacuate to the nearest shelter,” Mudzyri said on Facebook.

“At the same time, the team quickly issues already paid orders while stopping production processes and turning off equipment before closing.”

In August, the company announced a “phrased plan” to reopen some restaurants in the capital and western Ukraine.

Latvia says it won't provide refuge to Russians fleeing Putin's partial mobilization of citizens

From CNN’s Eve Brennan
Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics speaks during an interview with Reuters at the Latvian Embassy in London, England, on December 7.
Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics speaks during an interview with Reuters at the Latvian Embassy in London, England, on December 7.
(Dylan Martinez/Reuters)

Latvia will not offer shelter to Russians fleeing President Vladimir Putin’s partial mobilization of citizens in the war in Ukraine, a top government official has said.

“For security reasons, Latvia will not issue humanitarian or other visas to Russian citizens who are evading mobilization, nor will it change the border crossing restrictions imposed since 19 September on Russian citizens with Schengen visas,” Latvia’s minister of foreign affairs, Edgars Rinkēvičs, tweeted.

Rinkēvičs’ announcement comes days after his country joined other Baltic states in beginning to enforce a ban on some Russian tourists, in a move to bolster restrictions in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, as well as Poland, reached an agreement earlier this month to limit issuing Schengen Area visas due to “a serious threat” to security posed by an influx of Russians.

The Schengen Area comprises 26 mostly EU countries that allow unrestricted movement within the zone’s borders.

Putin’s announcement of partial mobilization is sign of "panic," says Netherlands PM

From CNN’s Mick Krever

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to launch a partial mobilization of his country’s citizens is a sign of “panic” over the situation in Ukraine.

“You see that Ukraine is increasingly able to turn the tide, has conquered big chunks,” Rutte told reporters in The Hague on Wednesday.

“You also see that Western support is starting to work, so our help with weapons systems and other things. We need to really continue with that.”

“Russia cannot win this war. But this is a kind of panic reaction.”

When asked whether he thought that partial mobilization would lead to escalated military activity, Rutte said: “I think it really shows that Russian leadership does not have the situation under control.”

He added that he would not “worry too much” about the Kremlin’s threats of conflict with the West, saying that such rhetoric had been heard before.

“We are not at war with Russia. But we are supporting Ukraine in their justified struggle against the Russian aggression.”

Some background: Rutte joins a chorus of top government officials who have condemned Putin’s national address early on Wednesday.

The US ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget A. Brink, dismissed his announcement and tweeted that “sham referenda and mobilization are signs of weakness.”

She also pledged the United States would remain a staunch ally in Ukraine’s resistance against Russian aggression.

Germany’s economy minister, Robert Habeck, denounced the Kremlin’s move as a “bad and wrong development,” while British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said Putin’s address was “an admission that his invasion is failing.”

Pope Francis laments "terrible situation" in Ukraine

From CNN's Nicola Ruotola in Rome
Pope Francis addresses the audience as he arrives for the weekly general audience at the Vatican on September 21.
Pope Francis addresses the audience as he arrives for the weekly general audience at the Vatican on September 21.
(Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters)

Pope Francis lamented what he called the “terrible situation” in “battered Ukraine,” on Wednesday morning.

Speaking at the end of his general audience in St. Peter’s Square, the Pope related a conversation with Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, the Vatican aid envoy who has been visiting Ukraine.

“There he told me about the pain of the people, the savageness, the monstrosities, the tortured corpses they find. Let us join these noble and martyred people.”

According to Reuters, Vatican media reported that Krajewski had to run for cover after coming under light gunfire last week while delivering aid in Ukraine. It also said that the Polish cardinal had visited mass graves discovered near the northeastern city of Izium, after it was retaken from Russian forces.

The Pope has previously spoken out against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier this month, he decried the “senseless and tragic war” during a three-day visit to Kazakhstan.

“I have come to echo the plea of all those who cry out for peace, which is the essential path to development for our globalized world,” he said in an address to political leaders in the capital Nur-Sultan.

Putin cites Ukrainian attacks on regions of Belgorod and Kursk in Russia

From CNN’s Anna Chernova

President Vladimir Putin has conceded that Ukraine attacked the regions of Belgorod and Kursk in southwestern Russia.

“Such terrorist attacks, including those using Western weapons, are already taking place in the border settlements of the Belgorod and Kursk regions,” Putin said during his address on Wednesday.

He added that “with its aggressive anti-Russian policy, the West has gone beyond the pale.”

Local Russian officials and the country’s Ministry of Defense have previously accused Ukraine of carrying out attacks in the Belgorod and Kursk regions. But this is believed to be the first time Putin has discussed it – an admission that the war is hitting home.

Kyiv has not acknowledged those attacks, and says that it uses Western weapons only to strike Russian-held territory in Ukraine.

In the past, US President Joe Biden has said American weapons should not be used to attack Russia (as opposed to Russian-held territory in Ukraine), and Ukrainian presidential adviser Alexey Arestovych told CNN this May that his country would not use those weapons to attack Russian territory.

CNN’s Katya Krebs and Matthew Chance contributed reporting.

UK Defense Secretary says Putin's announcement is a concession that Russian invasion "is failing"

From CNN's Lauren Kent in London
Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace leaves Downing Street after attending weekly Cabinet meeting in London, England, on March 15.
Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace leaves Downing Street after attending weekly Cabinet meeting in London, England, on March 15.
(Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

President Vladimir Putin’s announcement of the partial mobilization of Russian citizens is an acknowledgement that Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine “is failing,” a top UK official has claimed.

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said that Putin’s address on Wednesday, in which he declared increased military conscription and threatened nuclear deployment in the war, indicated that “Ukraine is winning.”

“President Putin’s breaking of his own promises not to mobilize parts of his population and the illegal annexation of parts of Ukraine, are an admission that his invasion is failing,” Wallace said in a statement.

“He and his Defence Minister have sent tens of thousands of their own citizens to their deaths, ill equipped and badly led,” Wallace added.

“No amount of threats and propaganda can hide the fact that Ukraine is winning this war, the international community are united and Russia is becoming a global pariah.”

Putin backs proposed referendums for occupied regions of Ukraine to formally join Russia

From CNN's Simone McCarthy

During his speech Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin backed proposed referendums in several Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine.

Putin said Russia had been asked to support referendums by the two “people’s republics” in Donetsk and Luhansk, as well as by the regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, and had pledged to do “everything to ensure the safe conditions for people to express their will.”

Some context: Multiple Kremlin-backed authorities in occupied areas of eastern and southern Ukraine have announced they will hold referendums on formally joining Russia this week, in a move that threatens to redefine the parameters of the conflict.

In what appeared to be a coordinated announcement, Russian-appointed leaders in the occupied regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia and the self-declared Luhansk People’s Republic and Donetsk People’s Republic all said they planned to hold “votes” beginning on September 23. 

Together the four regions that have announced their referendum plans make up around 18% of Ukraine’s territory. Russia does not control any of the four in their entirety. 

The referendums could pave the way for Russian annexation of the areas, allowing Moscow to frame the ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive there as an attack on Russia itself, thereby providing Moscow with a pretext to escalate its military response. 

The latest developments follow a significant shift in Russia’s position after a sudden and successful Ukrainian offensive through most of occupied Kharkiv this month, which has galvanized Ukraine’s Western backers and led to recriminations in Moscow

Russia to call up 300,000 reservists, Defense Minister says

From CNN's Katharina Krebs
Rehearsals for the Victory Day military parade in Red Square at the Alabino training ground in Moscow, Russia, on April 18.
Rehearsals for the Victory Day military parade in Red Square at the Alabino training ground in Moscow, Russia, on April 18.
(Pavel Pavlov/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Russia will call up 300,000 reservists as part of its partial mobilization, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Russian television Wednesday morning.

“These are not some people who have never heard of the army,” Shoigu said. “These are those who have served, have a military registration specialty, have had military experience.”

He also reiterated that no conscripts (who serve mandatory military service; not those in the reserves) would be sent to “the zone of a special military operation,” as the Russian government refers to its war in Ukraine. (The Ministry of Defense has in the past admitted that Russian conscripts have mistakenly, it claims, been sent to fight in Ukraine.)

“There is no question of any mobilization of university students and there will be none under (any) circumstances. No one will call them up.”

“Like those who serve under conscription, they are not subject to being sent to the zone of a special military operation; our conscripts continue to serve on the territory of the Russian Federation.”