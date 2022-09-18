Russia’s war in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy poses for selfie pictures as he attends the flag hoisting ceremony in Izium after the Ukrainian forces took control of the city from the Russian forces in Kharkiv, Ukraine on September 14, 2022.

By Matt Meyer, Mike Hayes and Maureen Chowdhury, CNN
Updated 9:17 AM EDT, Sun September 18, 2022
  • Troops found more than 10 “torture rooms” in reclaimed portions of the Kharkiv region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed in an evening address.
  • The UN’s nuclear watchdog said the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been reconnected to Ukraine’s power grid.
  • Ukraine’s military claims Russian forces are preparing retreat routes from Kherson, a key to controlling Ukraine’s southern coast and one of the first areas occupied in the invasion.
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged “concerns” from both China’s Xi Jinping and India’s Narendra Modi about the Ukraine conflict, according to the Kremlin. But he said Russia was in “no hurry” in his first remarks on the Ukrainian counteroffensive.
A total of 165 ships have left Ukrainian ports under UN-brokered grain deal

From CNN’s Pierre Meilhan

A total of 165 ships have left Ukrainian ports since the implementation of the Ukraine grain deal, the country’s Infrastructure Ministry said Sunday via Facebook.

“On September 18, ten ships with 169.3 thousand tons of agricultural products for the countries of Africa, Asia and Europe are scheduled to depart from the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Yuzhnyi,” the ministry said.

The deal, adopted by Ukraine and Russia in July, allowed the resumption of vital gran exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports.

This major diplomatic breakthrough, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, aimed at easing a global food crisis sparked by the war in Ukraine.

Exhumation of bodies in Izium will continue for another two weeks, the mayor says

From CNN’s Pierre Meilhan and Darya Tarasova
Individual graves are seen throughout the site, some with names and numbers handwritten on the wooden crosses. One grave CNN saw had the number as high as 398.
(Natalie Gallon/CNN)

The exhumation of bodies from a mass burial site in the eastern Ukrainian city of Izium will continue for another two weeks, a local official said in an update Sunday.

Mayor Valerii Marchenko said in a video posted on Ukraine’s Parliament broadcaster Rada TV Sunday. 

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said at least 440 “unmarked” graves were found in the city in recent days. The country’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that some of the bodies found in Izium showed “signs of torture,” blaming Russia for what he called “cruelty and terrorism.”

“The exhumation of the bodies will continue for another two weeks. No new burial sites have yet been found in Izium, but there is information that they exist, the search is ongoing,” Mayor Valerii Marchenko said in a video posted on Ukraine’s Parliament’s broadcaster Rada TV Sunday.

The city, which sits near the border between the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, was under Russian occupation for over five months and became an important hub for the invading military. Moscow was using Izium as a launching pad for attacks southward into the Donetsk region and Kupyansk, some 30 miles to the north of Izium, as a rail hub to resupply its forces.

“Many people who have left the city are now reporting missing relatives. As of today, Izium has 11,000 - 15,000 residents. People are beginning to return to the city. I think that in a month or so there will be up to 30,000 residents. Not everyone will return because many houses have been destroyed. Currently, there is no power or gas supply in the city. The electricity will be provided no earlier than in two weeks. Gas supply restoration in multi-apartment buildings is a problem because gas networks have been affected. We will probably be able to restore the gas supply in private houses only,” Marchenko said.

More than 10 "torture rooms" found in reclaimed areas of northeast Ukraine, Zelensky says

From CNN's Mariya Knight and Michelle Velez
Forensic experts collect the pieces of evidence at the District Police Department used by Russian forces for torture in Balakliia, Ukraine in the Kharkiv Region on September 13. 
(Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Ukrinform/Future Publishing/Getty Images)

Troops found so-called “torture rooms” and devices used by Russian forces in reclaimed portions of the northeastern Kharkiv region, Ukraine’s President Volodymr Zelensky claimed in his nightly address Saturday. 

“More than ten torture rooms have already been found in the liberated areas of Kharkiv region – in various cities and towns,” Zelensky said. “As the occupiers fled, they also dropped the torture devices.”  
“Even at the regular Kozacha Lopan railway station, they found a room for torture, found tools for electric torture,” he added. 

Earlier on Saturday, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office made similar claims.

“The Russian army tortured people in the cellar of the so-called ‘people’s militia’ in the town of Kozacha Lopan when it was under siege,” Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office stated in a social media post.

“Representatives of the Russian Federation created a pseudo-law enforcement agency, in the basement of which a torture chamber was set up, where civilians were subjected to inhuman torture,” the post continued. “During the inspection, documents confirming the functioning of the pseudo-police department and the device with which the occupiers tortured civilians with electric shock were seized.” 

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office also provided pictures of the “torture rooms” and a “device with which the occupiers tortured civilians.”

CNN has reached out to the Russian government and Russian Foreign Ministry for comment, and they have yet to respond. 

Horrors of war: The reports from Kharkiv follow the discovery of a mass burial site in the eastern city of Izium this week. Zelensky said Friday that some of the bodies showed “signs of torture.”

Russian attacks damaged at least 30 areas of Ukraine Saturday, military says

From CNN's Mariya Knight
Smoke rises near the city of Kupiansk, Ukraine in the Kharkiv region on September 17.
(Juan Barreto/AFP/Getty Images)

The infrastructure of at least 30 areas across the country was damaged due to Russian attacks on Saturday, according to the Ukrainian military. 

“The enemy struck military and civilian facilities on the territory of Ukraine four times with missiles, 15 times with aviation and more than 20 times with multiple-launch rocket systems,” Oleksandr Shtupun, spokesperson of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine spokesman, said in a video briefing.

Shtupun said most areas affected by Russian attacks were Kharkiv, Siversk, Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, New York, Marinka, Krasnohorivka, Poltavka, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Nikopol, Orikhiv, Myrolyubivka and Ochakiv.

At the same time, Ukrainian aviation struck 10 areas “of concentration of enemy manpower and equipment and three positions of anti-aircraft missile systems,” Shtupun added.

Ukraine claims Russians are creating retreat routes from southern Kherson region

From CNN’s Mariya Knight

Russian forces are preparing retreat routes from the Kherson region, Ukraine’s military claimed in an update Saturday.

In today’s update, a Ukrainian military spokesperson claimed Russians sunk nine railway cars to construct a crossing in the city of Kakhovka.

“Due to the successful actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to disable all crossings across the Dnipro River on the Kherson front, the occupiers are preparing their retreat routes,” Oleksandr Shtupun, spokesperson for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said in a social media post.

Kherson is considered crucial to controlling Ukraine’s southern coast and access to the Black Sea. It was one of the first areas to be occupied by Russian forces when they invaded nearly seven months ago.

Last week, Ukraine claimed it had inflicted further losses on Russian forces in the south, including in Kherson.

Senior US and Ukrainian officials told CNN earlier this month that Kyiv set an ambitious goal of taking back most of Russian-occupied Kherson by the end of the year.

