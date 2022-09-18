Ukrainian forces seize control of river near Kharkiv after Russian retreat, military says

A view from Kupiansk after the city was regained from Russian forces, in Kharkiv, Ukraine on September 17. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Ukrainian forces crossed the Oskil River in the northeastern Kharkiv region and now control both banks of the river, the country’s military said Sunday.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine crossed the Oskil river. Since yesterday, Ukraine controls the left bank as well," Ukraine's Center for Strategic Communications announced on Telegram.

The center also posted a video that shows a pontoon bridge over the river and a military vehicle crossing.

Earlier this month, Kirill Imashev, the military correspondent on the Russian Telegram channel Readovka, said Russian forces had left the city of Kupyansk in Kharkiv region (some 30 miles north of Izium) and retreated across the river to "regroup."

Ukrainian forces fending off attacks: According to the Ukrainian military's General Staff, troops repelled advances by Russians near the river in Kupyansk, as well as seven other settlements on Sunday.

"During the past day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Kupyansk, Hoptivka, Mykolaivka Druga, Vesela Dolyna, Odradivka, Maryinka, Novomykhailivka and Pravdyne settlements," the Ukrainian military said.

“During the day, the Russian occupiers launched 3 missile and 11 airstrikes, carried out more than 40 shellings with MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket System) on objects on the territory of Ukraine,” the Ukrainian military said, adding that “the infrastructure of more than 20 settlements was damaged.”

On Sunday, Ukrainian air defense forces carried out 20 strikes; 15 of them in “areas of concentration of enemy manpower and strongholds” and four of them hit “positions of anti-aircraft missile systems,” the Ukrainian military added, without specifying the locations on these strikes.