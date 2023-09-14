Vladimir Putin meets with Kim Jong Un at the Cosmodrome Vostochny spaceport in the Russian Far East on Wednesday, Sept 13

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin met at a space center in Russia's Far East on Wednesday.

The pair spent around five hours together, according to Russian state news agency TASS. Putin described the talks as "highly productive,” involving a “candid exchange of views” on both regional matters and bilateral relations.

Both leaders face international isolation; Putin over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and Kim over Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missile program.

They met at the Vostochny Cosmodrome.

At one point in their meeting, a reporter asked whether Russia would help North Korea "launch its own satellites and rockets" — to which Putin responded, "That's exactly why we came here."

"The leader of North Korea shows great interest in space, in rocketry, and they are trying to develop space. We'll show our new objects," Putin said.

Later, North Korea's state media KCNA reported that Kim had invited Putin to visit Pyongyang at a "convenient time," and that the Russian leader happily accepted the invite.

Meanwhile, the United States said it “will not hesitate to impose sanctions” if the meeting results in weapons transfers between the two countries. The US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Moscow's engagement with North Korea "shows how desperate Russia is."

