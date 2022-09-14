World
Russia's war in Ukraine

By Adrienne Vogt, Aditi Sangal, Tara Subramaniam, Sana Noor Haq, Maureen Chowdhury, Elise Hammond and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 4:57 p.m. ET, September 14, 2022
25 Posts
1 hr 19 min ago

Russian politicians and commentators cast blame and demand changes after Kharkiv setback

From CNN's Tim Lister and Uliana Pavlova  

Gennady Zyuganov, the leader of the Russian Communist party, attends a plenary meeting of the Russian parliament on Tuesday.
Gennady Zyuganov, the leader of the Russian Communist party, attends a plenary meeting of the Russian parliament on Tuesday. (Dmitry Dukhanin/Kommersant/Sipa USA/AP)

The rout of Russian forces in the Kharkiv region has led to some unusually harsh and public debate in Moscow. Commentators and politicians have been discussing what went wrong – frequently blaming the Ministry of Defense.  

The public airing of complaints over what Russia describes as a "special military operation" in Ukraine is in sharp contrast to the handling of previous setbacks, such as the loss of Snake Island, where the Russian withdrawal was described as a goodwill gesture.

Commentators have dismissed the defense ministry’s weekend explanation that forces were being "redirected" away from Kharkiv to Donbas. 

A member of Russia’s Council for Interethnic Relations, Bogdan Bezpalko, suggested that military officials who had ignored intelligence about an imminent Ukrainian attack should be held to account.

“On the front for two months, Ukrainian Armed Forces and military equipment have been massing in that area, all Telegram channels have been writing about it," he said on state television.

“Where was our damned reconnaissance? All of their heads should be lying on Putin’s desk."

Bezpalko called for “limited mobilization” in Russia. “Of course, this is a tactical defeat,” he said Monday.

Discussion of a general mobilization — and calling the "special military" operation a war — is also entering the Russian parliament.

“How is a special military operation different from a war? You can stop the military operation at any time. You cannot stop the war. It ends either in victory or defeat. I'm leading you to the idea that there is a war going on," said Gennady Zyuganov, the leader of the Russian Communist party, during a session Tuesday.

Some context: On Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there was "no discussion of this for now” on a general mobilization. When asked about criticism about the operation in Ukraine, he said it illustrated “pluralism,” adding that Russians support President Vladimir Putin and his decisions but warned there was a limit to critical opinions.

As for other, critical points of view, as long as they remain within the framework of the law, this is pluralism. But there is a fine line, and one must be very careful here,” Peskov said.
2 hr 35 min ago

Town near Kherson city cleared of Russian forces, local Ukrainian official claims

From CNN's Oleksandra Ochman and Tim Lister

The head of the Kherson city council says that Ukrainian forces have liberated a town on the northern approaches to the city. 

The town of Kyselivka was liberated "in close proximity to the regional center itself. The occupiers are panicking, and the local population is in a state of expectation," Oleksandr Samoilenko told Ukrainian television.

Samoilenko's comments were not confirmed by the Ukrainian military. 

Natalia Humeniuk, the spokeswoman for Operational Command South was asked about the reports and would only say that it is "really bad and dangerous for military personnel when officials and the media say anything about settlements that were not confirmed as liberated by the command."

Recent satellite imagery showed a number of Russian military vehicles still in Kyselivka, which is on the main road linking Mykolaiv —which is held by the Ukrainians — and Kherson city, which is still occupied.

On Monday, the Institute for the Study of War said that satellite imagery of known Russian positions in Kyselivka, which is 15 kilometers northwest of Kherson city, showed that all but four Russian vehicles had left previous forward positions.

"The apparent withdrawal of Russian troops from this position may compromise the Russians’ ability to defend the northwestern outskirts of Kherson City and suggests that Russian troops in this area perceive an imminent threat to their positions," the ISW said.  

Kyselivka is about 12 kilometers from Kherson's airport, which has been used as a command post and base by Russian forces.

3 hr 22 min ago

Commercial airline flies out of Ukraine for first time since since April 2022, flight tracking company says 

From CNN's Jorge Engels and Tim Lister

An airliner that had been stranded in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv for months flew out of Ukraine and landed in Poland on Tuesday.

The aircraft belonged to Wizz Air, according to flight monitoring site Flightradar24, and was the first time since April 2022 that a commercial plane had flown out of Ukraine, it said.

“We can confirm that the A320 HA-LWS flew from Lviv to Katowice yesterday,” Ian Petchenik, Flightradar24 Director of Communications, told CNN. The aircraft took off sometime before 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday, according to Flightradar24 data.

The plane’s exact time of departure is unclear as it only turned on its transponder after clearing the Polish border, “likely done as a security measure,” said Petchenik.

While the Airbus A320 is registered to Wizz Air, Petchenik could not confirm whether the carrier was operating it.

CNN has reached out to Wizz Air, a low-cost carrier, for comment but has not received an immediate reply.

Petchenik also said Wizz Air still has three aircraft on the ground in the Ukrainian capital, with Hungarian registrations.

The Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry has said that it is ready to restart operations from Lviv airport if it obtains Western security guarantees. It's unclear as yet how those would be arranged.

3 hr 24 min ago

Putin gave "no indication" of change in his attitude on Russia's war in Ukraine, German chancellor says

From CNN's Ulrike Heil in Berlin

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks during a press conference at the Chancellery on September 14 in Berlin.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks during a press conference at the Chancellery on September 14 in Berlin. (Omer Messinger/Getty Images)

There is "no indication" that Russian President Vladimir Putin's attitude regarding the war in Ukraine has changed, said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a news conference on Wednesday. 

"Unfortunately, I can't tell you that he has now come to realize that it was a mistake to start this war, and there is no indication that new attitudes are now emerging," Scholz said about his phone call with Putin on Tuesday.

Scholz said he urged Russia to withdraw its troops from the region.

"It is still right to talk to each other and to say what I have to say on these issues from my point of view, because I am strongly convinced that Russia must withdraw ... so that peace has a chance in the region," Scholz said. "And every day it becomes clearer that this is the only chance. We have to talk about that, and that is what I have done."

3 hr 40 min ago

UN secretary-general: "We are far away from the end of the war" after call with Putin

From CNN's Richard Roth

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said Wednesday he feels a peace deal to end the war in Ukraine isn't close.

“We are far away from the end of the war," he told reporters following a call Wednesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"A ceasefire is not in sight,” he said, adding, "I would be lying if I said it would happen.”

The diplomat said he discussed a variety of issues with Putin including the grain deal and the possibility of Russian exports, but cautioned there are obstacles to the export of Russian food and fertilizers. “We are risking the lack of food in the world later this year."

The two also discussed prisoners of war and Guterres quoted Putin as saying there would be no obstacles from Russia with regards to the panel conducting a fact-finding mission into last month’s prison attack in the Russian-occupied region of Eastern Ukraine. Dozens were killed. 

Guterres said he also spoke with Putin about Ukraine’s nuclear plant.

 

3 hr 56 min ago

Ukrainian military says there has been a significant decline in Russian shelling in some areas

From CNN's Oleksandra Ochman and Tim Lister

A Ukrainian soldier walks in Izium, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, on September 13.
A Ukrainian soldier walks in Izium, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, on September 13. (Kostiantyn Liberov/AP)

The Ukrainian military said that Russian shelling in the Kharkiv region has significantly decreased since the success of the counteroffensive there.

However, in its operational update, the military's General Staff said that Russian artillery fire continued to bombard areas of Donetsk, especially around Bakhmut and Avdiivka. It also said Russian efforts to push forward in several districts of Donetsk had been rebuffed.

It also reported widespread Russian shelling of settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, where Russian forces are resisting efforts by Ukrainian forces to take territory in the direction of Mykolaiv and Kherson.

The military said that the Russians were trying to withdraw S-300 air defense systems "deep into the temporarily captured territories and into the territory of the Russian Federation."

Russian air defenses have become more vulnerable since Ukraine acquired US-made the High-Speed Anti-Radiation Missile (HARM).

The General Staff said the Ukrainian Air Force had been active, carrying out 11 strikes. And Ukrainian missile units had attacked "areas of concentration of manpower and combat equipment of the enemy," including in Kherson.

The threat of Russian cruise missile attacks still persists.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Ukrainian President's Office, said on Telegram that eight Russian cruise missiles had been aimed at the city of Kryvyi Rih Wednesday. He said they targeted critical civil infrastructure, but there were no civilian victims.

4 hr 23 min ago

China's President Xi lands in Uzbekistan ahead of Putin meeting

From CNN's Jonny Hallam in Atlanta and Shawn Deng in Toronto

Chinese President Xi Jinping, center, is met by Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, right, as he arrives at the Nur-Sultan Nazarbayev International Airport on September 14 in Kazakhstan.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, center, is met by Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, right, as he arrives at the Nur-Sultan Nazarbayev International Airport on September 14 in Kazakhstan. (Yao Dawei/Xinhua/AP)

China's President Xi Jinping arrived in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on Wednesday, according to Chinese state media.  

The official Xinhua news agency said Xi arrived in the city "to pay a state visit to Uzbekistan and attend the 22nd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)." 

Xi is expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the SCO talks. 

It will be the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began in late February.

4 hr 46 min ago

Brittney Griner's wife says she is '"encouraged to hear" about former US governor's Moscow meetings

From CNN's Jennifer Hansler and Zahra Ullah

Cherelle Griner, the wife of detained WNBA star Brittney Griner, speaks at a press conference on July 8 in Chicago.
Cherelle Griner, the wife of detained WNBA star Brittney Griner, speaks at a press conference on July 8 in Chicago. (Max Herman/AFP/Getty Images/File)

Cherelle Griner, the wife of detained WNBA star Brittney Griner, said Wednesday she is “encouraged to hear” about former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson’s meetings in Moscow.

“We’ve asked Governor Richardson and the Richardson Center to help us, and have been working with them for a while,” Griner said in a statement to CNN. “We are encouraged to hear that they are having meetings in Moscow.”

Some more context: Richardson and his team were in Moscow this week and held meetings with Russian leadership, CNN has learned.

The details of those meetings were not immediately clear. Richardson and his center privately work on behalf of families of hostages and detainees, and the trip comes as the Biden administration works to free two Americans whom the US State Department has classified as wrongfully detained: Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan.

A spokesperson for the Richardson Center told CNN Tuesday that “at this point we are not able to comment on this.”

CNN reported in mid-July that Richardson had been expected to travel to the Russian capital.

 

5 hr 29 min ago

Russian tour operator says it's feeling the impact of stricter EU visa rules for Russians

From CNN's Zayn Nabbi in London and Anna Chernova in Moscow 

The Association of Tour Operators in Russia (ATOR) says it is feeling the impact of the European Commission's stricter visa processing conditions for Russian citizens, as nine European countries now "no longer accept documents from tourists.”

Last Friday, the European Union (EU) made the decision to suspend the visa facilitation agreement with Russia, making it harder for Russians to travel in Europe.

“The visa facilitation agreement with the Russian Federation has been suspended. This means that Russian citizens will receive Schengen visas under the general conditions of the EU Visa Code,” ATOR wrote on their website Tuesday. 

ATOR describes itself as the largest association of tour operators in Russia.

According to tour operators, the list of EU countries that have so far issued and continue to accept documents for visas for tourist trips include Italy, Spain, Greece, France, Hungary and Cyprus. Notably, the visas being granted are national visa — not Schengen, which allows a tourist access to other European countries too.

“Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Denmark, Belgium and the Netherlands no longer accept documents from tourists,” it claimed.  

In response, the European Commission referred CNN to their visa guidelines, which were posted online last Friday. The guidelines outlined how short-stay visa applications lodged by Russian citizens should now be processed. 

European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said last Friday that “being a tourist in the EU is not a fundamental right."

"Member States are advised to check thoroughly and with a great level of scrutiny visa applications from Russian citizens. Visas should be refused where consulates identify security risks," she continued.

"The EU will remain open to those who need to be protected, like journalists, dissidents, human rights activists, and people traveling for family reasons,” Johansson said.

According to the guidelines consulates are able to “adapt their procedures” and are allowed to “take up 45 days” on deciding Russian tourist visa applications, as opposed to the “15 days in regular cases.”

“Member States should refrain from issuing multiple-entry visas with long validity, as Russian citizens may not meet the conditions for entering the EU in the long run, given the economic instability, the restrictive measures and political developments in Russia,” the new guidelines add. 

At the start of September The Czech Republic, and Latvia already started to take measures to restrict Russian travel, while Estonia banned Russians who already had visas from entering the country.

CNN contacted the foreign affairs ministries of the Netherlands, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Denmark, and Belgium, and they have not responded yet to requests for comment. 