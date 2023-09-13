John Bolton speaks at a panel in Washington, DC on August 17, 2022. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/File

Former US National Security Adviser John Bolton warned Tuesday that the meeting between Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un is "quite significant," and "goes well beyond a potential arms deal."

The two leaders are currently meeting at Russia's space rocket launch site, with US officials warning that any potential arms deal could see Pyongyang provide weapons for Moscow to use on the battlefield against Ukraine.

"From North Korea's point of view, this gets them back into really significant contact with Russia for the first time since the collapse of the Soviet Union," Bolton told CNN.

"Back in the Cold War, North Korea played off China against the Soviet Union very well, going back to the Korean War," he said -- but added that after the Soviet Union collapsed, North Korea became increasingly dependent on China instead.

Some context: Military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang has a history going back to Stalin’s support of Kim’s grandfather at the start of the Korean War in 1950. But it has waned in more recent years, especially when Russia, with veto power in the UN Security Council, supported the implementation of sanctions on North Korea.

Power play: The meeting and potential deal between Kim and Putin "gives North Korea, going forward, the potential to play Russia off to get oil and gas directly from Russia, to get high technology in exchange for these weapons," Bolton said. "I think the big winner here is Kim Jong Un."

However, he added, stronger relations between the two would also "increase Russian influence in Korea and the Peninsula and the whole geographic area, at a time when I think the Russians are worried about being the junior partner in the Beijing-Moscow axis."

Russia has become increasingly dependent on China since the invasion of Ukraine set off a flurry of international sanctions against Moscow. However, China — which never condemned the invasion — has provided an economic lifeline, softening the impact of Russia’s banishment from the global financial system.