Kim Jong Un’s sister appears alongside him at meeting with Putin
From CNN’s Jake Kwon in Hong Kong
Footage from Russia shows Kim Jong Un’s sister Kim Yo Jong standing alongside him at the Vostochny Cosmodrome space center in Russia.
Kim Yo Jong can be seen looking over her brother's shoulder while he signs a guest book inside the space center.
The North Korean leader writes, “Russia, which gave birth to the first conquerors of space…” before the camera turns away.
Kim Yo Jong is one of the country’s most important political figures and a key adviser to her brother. In 2021 she was promoted to the nation’s top decision-making body, the State Affairs Commission (SAC), headed by her brother.
25 min ago
Will Russia help North Korea launch its own satellites and rockets? "That's exactly why we came here," Putin says
From CNN's Anna Chernova, Jake Kwon and Alex Stambaugh
Ahead of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's arrival, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke to reporters at the Vostochny Cosmodrome, Russia's space rocket launch site in the country's Far East region.
One reporter asked whether Russia would help North Korea "launch its own satellites and rockets" — to which Putin responded, "That's exactly why we came here." "The leader of North Korea shows great interest in space, in rocketry, and they are trying to develop space. We'll show our new objects," Putin said.
Putin also told reporters, "We'll talk about all the issues without haste, there is time." He referenced Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's recent visit to North Korea, saying Shoigu and his North Korean counterparts "talked a lot, he was well received, we have a lot of questions."
Shoigu is among the Russian officials accompanying Putin on Kim's visit.
Space center tour: Kim and Putin are currently touring the space center, according to state news Russia 1. The two leaders have inspected the Angara space rocket complex, and toured the building where the launch vehicle is assembled and tested, Russia 1 reported.
20 min ago
North Korea and Russia in "significant contact" for first time since Soviet Union collapse, says former national security adviser
From CNN's Jessie Yeung
Former US National Security Adviser John Bolton warned Tuesday that the meeting between Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un is "quite significant," and "goes well beyond a potential arms deal."
The two leaders are currently meeting at Russia's space rocket launch site, with US officials warning that any potential arms deal could see Pyongyang provide weapons for Moscow to use on the battlefield against Ukraine.
"From North Korea's point of view, this gets them back into really significant contact with Russia for the first time since the collapse of the Soviet Union," Bolton told CNN. "Back in the Cold War, North Korea played off China against the Soviet Union very well, going back to the Korean War," he said -- but added that after the Soviet Union collapsed, North Korea became increasingly dependent on China instead.
Some context: Military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang has a history going back to Stalin’s support of Kim’s grandfather at the start of the Korean War in 1950. But it has waned in more recent years, especially when Russia, with veto power in the UN Security Council, supported the implementation of sanctions on North Korea.
Power play: The meeting and potential deal between Kim and Putin "gives North Korea, going forward, the potential to play Russia off to get oil and gas directly from Russia, to get high technology in exchange for these weapons," Bolton said. "I think the big winner here is Kim Jong Un."
However, he added, stronger relations between the two would also "increase Russian influence in Korea and the Peninsula and the whole geographic area, at a time when I think the Russians are worried about being the junior partner in the Beijing-Moscow axis."
Russia has become increasingly dependent on China since the invasion of Ukraine set off a flurry of international sanctions against Moscow. However, China — which never condemned the invasion — has provided an economic lifeline, softening the impact of Russia’s banishment from the global financial system.
30 min ago
Kim asking "detailed questions" about rockets during space center tour with Putin, state media says
From CNN's Anna Chernova
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin are touring the Vostochny Cosmodrome, according to a state media Russia 1 journalist reporting from inside the space center on Wednesday.
The cosmodrome is the site of Russia's space rocket launches. The leaders will visit all the "key objects," said the state media journalist, adding that Kim is asking "a lot of very detailed questions" on how the cosmodrome works, and which rockets are launched from the center.
The two leaders are expected to hold arms talks, with US officials warning a deal could see Pyongyang provide weapons for Moscow to use on the battlefield against Ukraine.
53 min ago
Why it matters that Putin and Kim are meeting at a space center
From CNN's Jessie Yeung, Brad Lendon and Simone McCarthy
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are meeting at a remote space center in Russia's Far East, where they're expected to discuss a potential arms deal that could see Pyongyang supply weapons for Moscow's use in the Ukraine war.
Both leaders arrived at the Vostochny Cosmodrome, Russia's space rocket launch site, on Wednesday afternoon, shaking hands and speaking briefly before disappearing into the building.
The location itself is significant, said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul.
“Meeting at Russia’s eastern spaceport is particularly provocative because it suggests that Putin may offer sanctions-violating satellite launch technology in exchange for North Korean munitions that Moscow would employ in its illegal war in Ukraine,” he told CNN.
What's on the table: Moscow is in need of fresh supplies of ammunition and shells after more than 18 months of war in Ukraine has left its military battered, while North Korea, which has faced years of international sanctions over its nuclear weapons program, is short of everything from hard cash and food to missile technology.
Space technology is also a priority for North Korea, which has tried and failed to launch a spy satellite into orbit.
Kim has also stressed the role of military satellites as a means to protect national safety and territorial stability and has spoken of their strategic value when deploying military force preemptively, KCNA said in April.
Missile fired: Shortly before their meeting, North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles, according to South Korean authorities.
Experts told CNN it was highly unusual for North Korea to launch missiles with Kim out of the country -- though Easley said Pyongyang could be trying to show "that the military maintains readiness with uninterrupted command and control.”
"Beginning in 2019, Kim started to generally grow more hands-off on testing and exercises, with many launches taking place without his apparent presence. This launch could have been carried out under standing orders,” said Ankit Panda, a senior fellow with the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
1 hr 6 min ago
Kim Jong Un steps off famed armored train, shakes hands with Putin at Russian space center
From CNN's Jessie Yeung
Footage from Russia shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arriving at the remote Vostochny Cosmodrome space center and stepping off the famed green train that carried him from the North Korean capital Pyongyang.
The heavily armored, slow-moving green train is believed to have carried generations of the Kim family.
The broadcast shows Kim emerging from the train and shaking hands with several Russian officials on the platform; it later shows Kim stepping out of a black car and shaking hands with the waiting Russian president.
"Hi. Glad to see you. How was your trip?" Putin tells Kim, according to video released by the Kremlin. Kim responds, "Thank you for inviting us and welcoming us while your work is busy."
The two men then enter the space center. They are expected to hold arms talks that could see Pyongyang provide weapons for Moscow to use against Ukraine.
1 hr 21 min ago
Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin arrive at Russian space center, expected to hold arms talks
From CNN's Josh Pennington
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin have both arrived at Russia’s remote space rocket launch site, the Vostochny Cosmodrome, according to Russian state media RIA Novosti and TASS.
The two leaders are expected to hold arms talks that could see Pyongyang provide weapons for Moscow to use against Ukraine.
Images of the remote space center, in Russia's Far East region, show both the Russian and North Korean flags flying outside the building.
Kim arrived in Russia on Tuesday after traveling from Pyongyang on his private train; on Wednesday morning, ahead of the leader's arrival at the space center, North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles, according to South Korean authorities.
1 hr 23 min ago
Putin arrives at Vostochny Cosmodrome, amid speculation about meeting with Kim Jong Un
From CNN's Josh Pennington
Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived at the country's remote space rocket launch site, the Vostochny Cosmodrome, Russian state media TASS reported.
Russian state television journalist Pavel Zarubin posted several videos purportedly showing Putin at the site, in the country's far east.
This comes amid speculation the space center is where Putin may meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who arrived in Russia on Tuesday.
US officials have warned the two leaders may hold arms talks that could see Pyongyang provide weapons for Moscow to use in its war against Ukraine.
1 hr 32 min ago
North Korea fires two ballistic missiles with Kim Jong Un set to meet Putin in Russia
From CNN’s Junko Ogura in Tokyo and Akanksha Sharma in Hong Kong
North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles on Wednesday morning, ahead of an expected meeting between Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin in Russia, according to South Korean authorities.
The two missiles were launched from North Korea's Sunan area into waters off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula, between 11:43 a.m. and 11:53 a.m. local time, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).
The South Korean military has strengthened surveillance and vigilance, while maintaining full readiness posture under close cooperation with the United States, the JCS added.
Both missiles have already fallen, said the Japanese Coast Guard, citing the Japanese Ministry of Defence, though it did not specify where exactly the projectiles fell.
Possible weapons talks: Kim and Putin could meet as early as Wednesday morning local time, according to the host of one of the most popular programs on Russian state television.
US officials have warned that arms negotiations could be on the table during their talks, which could see North Korea provide weapons for Russia to use on the battlefield against Ukraine.