Live Updates

Russia’s war in Ukraine

Tara Subramaniam
By Tara Subramaniam
Updated 2:48 AM EDT, Tue September 13, 2022
CNN goes to verify Ukraine's claim on counteroffensive. See what they found
02:56

What we're covering here

  • The Ukrainian counteroffensive continues. President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian forces have re-captured 6,000 square kilometers (around 2,300 square miles) since the beginning of the month, which amounts to nearly 10% of the territory lost to the Russian offensive since February.
  • The Kremlin Monday insisted it would achieve its “goals” in Ukraine, and retaliated with airstrikes in the Kharkiv region. But the collapse of Russian defenses in the region has sparked rare domestic criticism and prompted calls for Putin’s resignation.
  • The situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant remains tense. The president of Ukraine’s state nuclear company told CNN Monday that the power units at the plant remain in a cooling state while work continues to restore power lines.
6 Posts

Analysis: The rot runs deep in the Russian war machine. Ukraine is exposing it for all to see

From CNN's Brad Lendon

For Russia, the numbers are catastrophic.

From Wednesday to Sunday, Vladimir Putin’s military forces saw at least 338 pieces of important military hardware – from fighter jets to tanks to trucks – destroyed, damaged or captured, according to numbers from the open source intelligence website Oryx, as Ukraine’s forces have bolted through Russian-held territory in an offensive that has stunned the Russians in its speed and breadth.

Ukraine’s top military commander claimed on Sunday that more than 3,000 square kilometers (1,158 square miles) of territory had been retaken by his country’s forces since the beginning of September. And for more perspective, just “since Wednesday, Ukraine has recaptured territory at least twice the size of Greater London,” the British Defense Ministry said Monday.

Ukrainian reports say Putin’s troops are fleeing east to the Russian border in whatever transport they can find, even taking cars from the civilian population in the areas they had captured since the start of the war in February.

In their wake they leave hundreds of pieces of the Russian war machine, which since Putin’s so-called “special military operation” commenced, has not come close to living up to its pre-war billing as one of the world’s great powers.

These Russian losses are the accumulation of a multitude of existing problems that are now colliding head-on with a Ukrainian military that has been patient, methodical and infused with billions of dollars of the Western military equipment that Russia cannot match.

Read more here:

This photograph taken on September 11, 2022, shows an abandoned Russian tank in vegetation in a village on the outskirts of Izyum, Kharkiv Region, eastern Ukraine, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. - Ukraine forces said that their lightning counter-offensive took back more ground in the past 24 hours, as Russia replied with strikes on some of the recaptured ground. The territorial shifts were one of Russia's biggest reversals since its forces were turned back from Kyiv in the earliest days of the nearly seven months of fighting, yet Moscow signalled it was no closer to agreeing a negotiated peace. (Photo by Juan BARRETO / AFP) (Photo by JUAN BARRETO/AFP via Getty Images)
This photograph taken on September 11, 2022, shows an abandoned Russian tank in vegetation in a village on the outskirts of Izyum, Kharkiv Region, eastern Ukraine, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. - Ukraine forces said that their lightning counter-offensive took back more ground in the past 24 hours, as Russia replied with strikes on some of the recaptured ground. The territorial shifts were one of Russia's biggest reversals since its forces were turned back from Kyiv in the earliest days of the nearly seven months of fighting, yet Moscow signalled it was no closer to agreeing a negotiated peace. (Photo by Juan BARRETO / AFP) (Photo by JUAN BARRETO/AFP via Getty Images)
Juan Barreto/AFP/Getty Images

Analysis: The rot runs deep in the Russian war machine. Ukraine is exposing it for all to see

US Secretary of State calls recent gains by Ukrainians in northeast region “encouraging”

From CNN's Ellie Kaufman
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, on August 1.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, on August 1.
(Spencer Platt/Getty Images/File)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the recent progress Ukrainian forces have made in the northeastern region of their country, taking back land captured by Russians, was “encouraging,” but added “this is early days still.”

“So, I think it would be wrong to predict exactly where this will go, and when it will get there and how it will get there, but clearly we’ve seen significant progress by the Ukrainians particularly in the northeast,” Blinken said at a press conference in Mexico City on Monday. 

Blinken attributed this progress to both “support” the US and other allies have provided, “but first and foremost, it’s a product of the extraordinary courage and resilience of the Ukrainian armed forces and the Ukrainian people.”

Blinken cautioned that Russia still maintains forces and weapons in Ukraine that they continue to use “indiscriminately,” but said he was encouraged by the recent developments.

“The brutalization of the country continues by the Russian aggressor, and unfortunately the prospect of this continues to go on, but I think it’s encouraging to see the progress that Ukraine has made,” he said.

President Zelensky says 6,000 square kilometers of Ukraine liberated since the beginning of September

From CNN's Tim Lister

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian forces have recaptured 6,000 square kilometers (approximately 2,316 square miles) of land in the east and south of the country since the beginning of the month as he appealed for greater international pressure to isolate Russia.

According to analysts, that would amount to nearly 10% of the territory lost to the Russian offensive since it began in February.

In his daily video message, Zelensky also asked: “Why can [Russia] wage war so cruelly and cynically? There is only one reason – insufficient pressure on Russia. The response to the terror of this state is insufficient.”

One answer, he said, was to “increase aid to Ukraine, and above all speed up the provision of air defense systems.”

“There is still no official recognition of Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism. Citizens of the terrorist state can still go to Europe to rest and go shopping, they can still get European visas, and no one knows whether there are executioners or murderers among them who have just returned from the occupied territory of Ukraine,” Zelensky said. 

Some European countries have enacted bans on tourist visas for Russians; most have not.

Zelensky said Russia was to blame for “energy terror. Residents of many countries around the world are suffering due to the painful increase in prices for energy resources – for electricity, for heat. Russia does it deliberately. It deliberately destabilizes the gas market in Europe.”

He added:

“Yesterday and today, the Russian army struck the Ukrainian energy infrastructure. Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians found themselves in the dark – without electricity. Houses, hospitals, schools, communal infrastructure… Russian missiles hit precisely those objects that have absolutely nothing to do with the infrastructure of the Armed Forces of our country.”

The President described the attacks on Ukrainian electricity supplies as “a sign of the desperation of those who invented this war. This is how they react to the defeat of Russian forces in the Kharkiv region.”

Ukraine's nuclear operator says power units at Zaporizhzhia plant remain in cooling mode

From CNN's Julia Kesaieva in Kyiv
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant seen on Sunday.
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant seen on Sunday.
(Stringer/AFP/Getty Images)

The president of Ukraine’s state nuclear company — Energoatom — told CNN that the power units at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant remain in a cooling state while work continues to restore power lines from the plant.

Speaking to CNN via Skype, Petro Kotin, said all seven lines connecting to the plant were damaged, and it had switched to what he called the “island mode” — where the plant supplied electricity solely for itself.

“We tried to prolong the operation of one of our power units for as long as possible, even in the conditions when it was operating in island mode. It worked for us for three days,” he told CNN. 

Kotin said just one of the six power units remained working, and was supplying the needs of the plant — the electricity necessary for the pumps that cool the nuclear material. The reactors “are full of nuclear material, fuel and also there are six pools that are located near the reactors at each power unit. They need to be constantly cooled,” he said.

“The hazard is that if there is no power supply, the pumps will stop and there will be no cooling, and in about one and a half to two hours you will have a meltdown of this fuel that is in the reactor,” he added. 

Kotin reiterated that when there is no external power supply, the diesel generators could kick in. “As of today the diesel generators can work there for ten days.”

“We are also doing our best to secure additional supplies. But we understand that it is very difficult to bring anything in there. The railway is damaged, so it can only be done by vehicles,” he said. 
“If there is now a loss of external power, then we will have only one option. The diesel generators,” he added. 

Kotin said representatives of the United Nation’s nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), remained at the plant. “They have meetings with the plant management twice a day, so they have all the current information on the plant’s operation,” he said. 

As for the IAEA proposal for a safety zone around the plant, Kotin said: “We don’t fully understand what this safety zone means exactly.”

He repeated the Ukrainian government’s line that the plant should be returned to Ukrainian control and the power plant itself and zone around it should be demilitarized.

Municipal deputies from Moscow and St. Petersburg call for Putin’s resignation

From CNN's Uliana Pavlova

Deputies from 18 municipal districts in Moscow, St. Petersburg and Kolpino have called for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s resignation, according to a petition with a list of signatures posted on Twitter on Monday.

“We, the municipal deputies of Russia, believe that the actions of its president Vladimir Putin are detrimental to Russia’s and its citizens’ future. We demand Vladimir Putin’s resignation from the post of the President of the Russian Federation,” said the petition posted by Ksenia Thorstrom, a local deputy of the Semenovsky District in Saint Petersburg.

The petition follows Russia’s first regional and municipal elections since the start of the war, which brought a sweeping victory for pro-Kremlin candidates.

“The petition’s text is concise and does not “discredit” anyone. If you are mundep [municipal deputy] and want to join, you are welcome,” Thorstrom said in a Twitter post.

The council of one Moscow district (Lomonosovsky) also demanded Putin’s resignation, saying: “Your views and your model of government are hopelessly outdated and hinder the development of Russia and its human potential.”

Last week, the deputies of the Smolninskoye municipality of St. Petersburg called on the State Duma of the Russian Federation to bring charges of treason against Vladimir Putin. Several of them now face charges for discrediting the Russian army, according to a Twitter post from one of the local officials, Nikita Yuferev.

Kremlin says Putin aware of situation on frontline, insists Russia will achieve its "goals" in Ukraine

From CNN's Anna Chernova

The Kremlin on Monday insisted that Russia would achieve all the goals of the “special military operation” in Ukraine, despite its damaging setback in Kharkiv over the weekend. 

“The special military operation continues and will continue until the initial goals are achieved,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a conference call with journalists.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is aware of the situation on the frontline, he added.

Russian officials had previously claimed the country’s primary goal was to control southern Ukraine as well as Donbas, though officials have been careful to avoid specifics, typically referring instead to catch-all phrasing.

After the success of Ukraine’s counteroffensive on Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry sought to present its retreat as a strategic regrouping. 

“The decision was made to regroup Russian troops in the areas of Balakleya and Izium and redirect their efforts in the Donetsk direction,” it said.

Peskov said Putin is aware of the said “regrouping” of Russian troops.

“Of course, all the actions of the army during the special military operation are reported to the supreme commander-in-chief [President Vladimir Putin],” Peskov told journalists. “The President is in constant round-the-clock communication with the minister of defense and with all military leaders.”

Go Deeper

'Everybody was running away.' Ukrainians in Kharkiv villages describe Russia's retreat
'Without gas or without you? Without you': Zelensky's words for Russia as Ukraine sweeps through northeast
Russia's collapse in northeast Ukraine ignites fury from Putin loyalists
US fears Russian energy manipulation could fracture European resolve on Ukraine

Go Deeper

'Everybody was running away.' Ukrainians in Kharkiv villages describe Russia's retreat
'Without gas or without you? Without you': Zelensky's words for Russia as Ukraine sweeps through northeast
Russia's collapse in northeast Ukraine ignites fury from Putin loyalists
US fears Russian energy manipulation could fracture European resolve on Ukraine