After hundreds of hours of negotiations at the G20 held in New Delhi, India, representatives of the world’s richest nations accepted a watered-down declaration that stopped short of condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The final group statement said “all states must refrain from the threat or use of force to seek territorial acquisition” without any explicit condemnation of Russia’s invasion.
Moscow on Sunday hailed the G20 Summit as an "unconditional success" while Kyiv said the group had "nothing to be proud of."
Here's what else you need to know:
- Aid workers killed in Ukraine: Two foreign aid volunteers, a Spanish and a Canadian citizen, were killed and two others injured in Russian attacks in eastern Ukraine, Spanish and Ukrainian authorities said. The two were members of NGO Road to Relief, which was operating in Ukraine in a strictly humanitarian capacity, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense said.
- Russian drone attack on Kyiv region: Four people were injured as a result of a night-time Russian attack on the Kyiv region, Ukraine officials said. Air raid sirens went off just after 1 a.m. local time Sunday in most northern regions of the country and Ukrainian air defenses downed 25 out of 32 Russian attack drones, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
- Counteroffensive has 'just six weeks' left: The United States’ top general, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, has warned Ukraine has just six weeks left before changing weather hampers its counteroffensive, even as Kyiv is signaling it could fight on into the winter. Ukraine's head of military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, acknowledged the counteroffensive was moving more slowly than he would like. Russia’s defensive lines were well-planned, he said, and heavily laid with mines, which made the situation on the battlefield "complicated."
- Sham elections in occupied Ukrainian territories: Russian President Vladimir Putin's United Russia party unsurprisingly dominated the ballot box at home and in the occupied Ukrainian territories following regional elections, state-run news reported Sunday, despite the international community widely dismissing them as a sham. The elections are seen as another attempt by Moscow to enforce a narrative of Russian legitimacy in the parts of Ukraine it holds.
- Zelensky dismisses compromise with Putin: As Ukraine’s counteroffensive moves into a fourth month, with only modest gains to show so far, Zelensky told CNN he rejected suggestions it was time to negotiate peace with the Kremlin. Zelensky said the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin – the Russian mercenary leader whose plane crashed weeks after he led a mutiny against Moscow’s military leadership – shows what happens when people make deals with Putin.