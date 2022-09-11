The Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant is seen in Enerhodar, Ukraine on July 9, 2019. (Dmytro Smolyenko/Ukrinform/Abaca/Sipa/AP

The last operating reactor at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been shut down after the plant was reconnected to the Ukrainian grid, the country’s nuclear agency Energoatom said on Sunday.

Energoatom said that one of the transmission lines was restored Saturday, making it possible to supply the plant with the power it needs from Ukraine’s energy system and shut down the reactor.

The last operating reactor at the plant, the largest nuclear complex of its kind in Europe, was disconnected from the Ukrainian grid last week and was operating in an “island mode,” generating electricity and using its own energy to power cooling systems.

Last week, a report from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) called for the "immediate establishment of a nuclear safety and security protection zone" around the nuclear power plant.

There is an urgent need for interim measures to prevent a nuclear accident arising from physical damage caused by military means," the IAEA wrote in its report.

The highly anticipated report came days after IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi led an expert mission to Zaporizhzhia, in what was the first independent look at the condition of the facility since Russia seized it at the start of the war.