President Zelensky claims about 2,000 square kilometers of Ukraine retaken this month
From CNN’s Mariya Knight
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed the country’s military has retaken more than 2,000 square kilometers (772 square miles) of territory since the beginning of the month.
“At this time, within the framework of active actions since the beginning of September, about two thousand kilometers of our territory have already been liberated,” Zelensky said in his nightly address on Saturday.
He also thanked the Ukrainian military who “distinguished themselves in the Kharkiv direction” and to the ones in Balakliya who “returned full control to the city.”
2 hr 6 min ago
Ukrainian official says Russian troops' "main artery" through Kharkiv region is severed
From CNN's Julia Kesaieva and Tim Lister
A senior Ukrainian official said that the "main artery" for Russian forces through Kharkiv region has been severed.
Yurii Mysiagin, a Ukrainian member of Parliament and deputy head of the parliament's committee on national security, said on Telegram that a "few days ago, military experts said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were trying to take the main logistical artery of the Russians in the Kharkiv region under full fire control."
He said that artery ran from Vovchansk in the north, close to the Russian border, down to Izium, on the border of Donetsk region — a distance of some 125 kilometers (approximately 77 miles).
"And today our fighters succeeded," Mysiagin said. "Now there is only one way out for the occupiers — to leave this area, flee, retreat."
1 hr 49 min ago
Ukrainian forces appear to have opened a new front near the Donetsk and Luhansk regions
From CNN's Tim Lister, Vasco Cotovio and Julia Kesaieva
Saturday’s rapid advance did not end with Izium, as Ukraine appeared to have opened a new front against Russian defenses on the border of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
The head of the regional military administration for Luhansk, Serhiy Hayday, indicated the city of Lysychansk was the target of the new offensive.
Lysychansk was the last city in the Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine to fall under Russian control in July, after weeks of intense fighting. Hayday told CNN on Saturday “the occupiers, including both the collaborators and the military, are running away in a hurry.”
"Locals have videos and photos proving that," Hayday said. He said the visual evidence could not be shared for security reasons.
"Those from Svatove, Starobilsk, Novopskov are trying to leave, not to Luhansk, but to the border with Russia at Milove," he added.
CNN is unable to verify Hayday's claim, but at least one border crossing into Russia has seen lines of vehicles forming.
Hayday also told CNN that the Russians had failed to build a defensive line in Luhansk. "Svatove, Starobilsk — this is an open rural countryside, so there's nowhere to hide."
He claimed Russian forces were leaving the town of Svatove. If true, it would be significant as Svatove is a key link in Russian supply lines to parts of occupied Luhansk region.
In another sign of Ukrainian advances, the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, Denis Pushilin, admitted that the situation in northern Donetsk had become "pretty tough."
Pushilin said on his Telegram channel that in the town of Lyman, not far from the Ukrainian-held city of Sloviansk, that "the situation is pretty tough, just like in a number of settlements in the North of the Republic." "However, I'm in touch with the local administrations, with emergency services and with our units. There is more information but I can not reveal it for now, as it might harm our units," he said.
2 hr 6 min ago
Ukrainian forces entered key city of Izium on Saturday, according to officials
From CNN's Tim Lister, Mariya Knight, Victoria Butenko, Darya Tarasova and Vasco Cotovio
Ukrainian forces entered the eastern city of Izium on Saturday, signaling the possibility that the war in Ukraine might be entering a new phase, one in which Russian troops are scrambling to hold onto the territory they captured over the past six months.
Russian forces were forced to flee the strategic eastern city just five days after Ukrainian forces began a new offensive eastward through the Kharkiv region.
A Ukrainian officer involved in the operation told CNN on Saturday: “We have just started clearing the town. First military units are in.”
Izium Mayor Vladimir Matsokin also said in a radio interview that the city had been liberated from Russian forces.
Matsokin told a Ukrainian radio station: "Our Armed Forces of Ukraine are in Izium. It cannot be said that the military operation to liberate Izium is over, but our military is working."
Matsokin said above the city on the Kremenets mountain "our blue-and-yellow flag is already fluttering. This has been confirmed."
The Russian backed-local authorities in the north of Kharkiv region announced that the Russian military is leaving the area "temporarily."
The most senior Russian-backed official in the Kharkiv region, Vitaly Ganchev, also provided a bleak assessment of the situation after a rapid Ukrainian advance across much of the region.
In a video message published on Telegram, Ganchev said:
"I again recommend to all citizens of Kharkiv region to leave the territory in order to preserve their lives. It is dangerous right now to be inside of your own homes."