By Adrienne Vogt and Maureen Chowdhury, CNN

Updated 12:14 p.m. ET, September 10, 2022
1 min ago

Ukrainian official says Russian troops' "main artery" through Kharkiv region is severed

From CNN's Julia Kesaieva and Tim Lister

A senior Ukrainian official said that the "main artery" for Russian forces through Kharkiv region has been severed.

Yurii Mysiagin, a Ukrainian member of Parliament and deputy head of the parliament's committee on national security, said on Telegram that a "few days ago, military experts said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were trying to take the main logistical artery of the Russians in the Kharkiv region under full fire control."

He said that artery ran from Vovchansk in the north, close to the Russian border, down to Izium, on the border of Donetsk region — a distance of some 125 kilometers (approximately 77 miles).

"And today our fighters succeeded," Mysiagin said. "Now there is only one way out for the occupiers — to leave this area, flee, retreat."

4 min ago

Ukrainian forces appear to be moving toward city of Lysychansk in Luhansk region

From CNN's Tim Lister, Vasco Cotovio and Julia Kesaieva

Ukrainian forces appear to have opened a new front against Russian defenses on the border of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The head of the regional military administration for Luhansk, Serhiy Hayday, posted a message indicating that the city of Lysychansk was the target of the new offensive. 

The city was lost to Russian forces and their allied militia after weeks of fierce fighting in June.

Hayday posted: "Lysychansk, a great Ukrainian city. There will be a lot of reconstruction work."

Hayday later told Ukrainian media outlets Suspilne and Channel 5 that Ukrainian units had reached the outskirts of the city of Lysychansk.

CNN is unable to confirm his claim.

Lysychansk was the last city of any consequence to have been captured by the Russians, but they subsequently failed to make further advances into the neighboring Donetsk region.

The reported Ukrainian advance toward Lysychansk comes as Ukrainian ground forces complete a sweep through much of what was Russian-held territory in Kharkiv region, depriving the Russians of a critical front in their attack on Donetsk region.

In another sign of Ukrainian advances, the head of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic, Denis Pushilin, admitted that the situation in northern Donetsk had become "pretty tough." 

Pushilin said on his Telegram channel that in the town of Lyman, not far from the Ukrainian-held city of Sloviansk, that "the situation is pretty tough, just like in a number of settlements in the North of the Republic."
"However, I'm in touch with the local administrations, with emergency services and with our units. There is more information but I can not reveal it for now, as it might harm our units," he said.

Hayday said that locals in the city of Lysychansk have reported the hasty departure of Russian officials from the city.

Speaking to CNN by phone, Hayday said that according to residents, "the occupiers, including both the collaborators and the military, are running away in a hurry."

"Locals have videos and photos proving that," Hayday said. He said the visual evidence could not be shared for security reasons.

Hayday also suggested that there was an exodus of pro-Russian officials and collaborators in Luhansk toward Russia. "Those from Svatove, Starobilsk, Novopskov are trying to leave, not to Luhansk, but to the border with Russia at Milove."

CNN is unable to verify Hayday's claim, but at least one border crossing into Russia has seen lines of vehicles forming.  

Hayday also told CNN that the Russians had failed to build a defensive line in Luhansk. "Svatove, Starobilsk — this is an open rural countryside, so there's nowhere to hide."

He claimed Russian forces were leaving the town of Svatove. If true, it would be significant as Svatove is a key link in Russian supply lines to parts of occupied Luhansk region.

Hayday also confirmed to CNN that "partisans" had raised the Ukrainian flag in the town of Kreminna, north of Lysychansk.

38 min ago

Russian military leaving Kharkiv region "temporarily," Russian-backed administration says

From CNN's Tim Lister

The Russian backed-local authorities in the north of Kharkiv region have announced that the Russian military is leaving the area "temporarily."

The Military-Civic Administration of the Vovchansk district, through which many Russian supplies travel toward the front lines, said in a brief Telegram post: "Russian military are leaving Volchansk‼️ [Vovchansk] temporarily. City’s population continues to evacuate."

The administration quoted a member of the Russian parliament, Evgeniy Evtushenko, as saying that the local headquarters would be moved across the border to the Russian city of Belgorod.

“In order to save civilians’ lives, Russian Armed Forces have made a decision to leave our city. [The] City’s administration will be moved to Belgorod. Its branches will be in Kursk, Yakutsk, Vladivostok and St. Peter[s]burg till the situation in the city stabilizes," Evtushenko said.

"Russian armed forces will return control of all Russian land in Kharkiv region," he added.

Vovchansk has been an important link in the Russian military's supply chain from Belgorod, and it remained under Russian control even as Ukrainian forces retook some territory north and east of the city of Kharkiv in May.

48 min ago

Russian Defense Ministry says forces in Kharkiv were told to redirect to Donetsk and "regroup"

From CNN's Josh Pennington, Fred Pleitgen and Tim Lister

In its first response to the gains made by Ukrainian forces in the last few days, the Russian Defense Ministry has said that "the decision was made to regroup Russian troops in the areas of Balakleya and Izyum and redirect their efforts in the Donetsk direction." 

The ministry said in a series of statements Saturday: "The operation to liberate Donbas included a number of diversionary and demonstration actions marking the actual troop activities," and claimed that Russian forces had "destroyed more than two thousand Ukrainian and foreign combatants, including well over 100 armored vehicles and artillery in three days." 

The ministry said the "Russian Federation's forces were reduced and redeployed to the DNR [Donetsk People's Republic] over three days," and had "opened heavy fire on the enemy in order to prevent incurring losses."

The ministry did not acknowledge any retreat from Kharkiv, suggesting instead a planned redeployment. 

Earlier Saturday, the ministry briefing displayed a map of territorial control in Ukraine showing that Kupiansk and Izium were still in Russian hands. Neither city is any longer held by Russian forces. 

29 min ago

Ukrainian defense minister says allies are "amazed" by success of Ukrainian forces 

From CNN's Tim Lister 

Oleksiy Reznikov, the Ukrainian defense minister, said that Ukraine's allies are "amazed" by the recent successes of the country's military.

Speaking at the end of a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Ramstein, Germany, Reznikov said that Ukraine's "partners were positively amazed by the dynamics of our troops’ activities: in the south under the command of Lieutenant General Andriy Kovalchuk and in the east under the command of Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi."

His remarks came as Ukrainian forces made rapid progress in retaking territory held by Russian forces since the spring in the eastern region of Kharkiv. 

Reznikov said that at all the meetings with Ukraine's allies, "there are certain key words that determine the focus of the discussion. At our first meeting in April, those words were 'timing' and 'transition.'”

"We have come a long way since then," he said. "More and more Russians are beginning to believe that things around them are going in the wrong way."

Thanks to allied assistance, Ukraine had received hundreds of artillery units, Reznikov said. "Ukrainian soldiers are bringing terror upon the enemy with accurate and indivertible strikes of M142 Himars, M270 MLRS and MARS II. HARM missiles are already leaving the enemy without radars."

"The increase in the scale of aid as well as the successful actions of the Ukrainian defense forces that have held back the Russian invasion for almost 200 days, have significantly affected the priorities," he said.

He said the key words were now “sustain,” “long-term,” and “training,” adding "Moscow still has a lot of resources. Victory will not come instantly. But it will definitely come."

Reznikov said that "the task of training Ukrainian soldiers has been raised to a qualitatively higher level." The training program initiated by the UK had already received thousands of Ukrainian soldiers. "30,000 soldiers will be trained within this program alone. They will return to Ukraine completely ready for battle," he said.

"The sooner the war ends with our victory, the quicker the social and economic difficulties provoked by the kremlin will be overcome throughout Europe," he said.

56 min ago

Ukrainian forces enter city of Izium as Russian forces are routed in large area of Kharkiv

From CNN's Victoria Butenko, Darya Tarasova, Vasco Cotovio and Tim Lister

A Ukrainian officer involved in the operation to liberate the city of Izium in eastern Ukraine has told CNN: “We have just started clearing the town. First military units are in.”

A short while earlier, the Russian-backed head of the Izium city administration, Vladislav Sokolov, was quoted by the Russian state news agency RIA as saying: "The situation in Izyum is difficult, as a result of constant shelling by Ukrainian troops over the past two weeks, there has been a lot of destruction in the city."

It's not known exactly when Sokolov spoke to RIA. 

The evidence so far is that Ukrainian troops have met little resistance as they enter the city.

Sokolov said the evacuation of residents to Russian territory continues amid a rapid Ukrainian offensive through much of the Kharkiv region.

Sokolov was quoted by the Russian state news agency TASS as saying: "We have begun the evacuation, albeit at a slow pace, but as far as possible, we are taking them to the territory of the Russian Federation."

“Here they are received in the migration center, they are provided with psychological and humanitarian assistance. I think that we will continue to save people and transport them there," Sokolov said. 

For context: Researchers at Yale University ​say they have uncovered 21 “​filtration” sites in the Russian-controlled territory of Donetsk ​in eastern Ukraine. The ​researchers say these ​sites are used by Russian forces ​and their allies to process, register, interrogate and detain Ukrainians trying to ​leave Russian-occupied territory. ​Those detained can include civilians and prisoners of war.

Sokolov repeated that Izium "is in a very serious condition, a very large amount of destruction, the situation is very difficult."

It's unclear where Sokolov was speaking from. 

There are reports of long lines of vehicles at one border crossing that remains under Russian control in the north of Kharkiv region.