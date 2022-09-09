World
The death of Queen Elizabeth II

Russia's war in Ukraine

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Travis Caldwell, Christina Walker, Aditi Sangal and Hannah Strange, CNN

Updated 12:50 p.m. ET, September 9, 2022
1 hr 16 min ago

IAEA issues warning urgently calling for cessation of shelling in the area of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

From CNN's Carolyn Sung, Richard Roth, Kristina Sgueglia

The director of the International Atomic Energy Agency issued a dire warning urgently calling for the immediate cessation of shelling in the area surrounding the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant due to the risk of a “nuclear accident.” 

A “serious situation” developed after the power infrastructure feeding the city of Enerhodar — which houses the plant operators and their families — was destroyed by shelling, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said in a statement. 

The shelling has led to a complete power blackout — with no running water, power or sewage — in the city.

“Given the increased and continued shelling, there is little likelihood of re-establishing reliable offsite power to the ZNPP, especially as the shelling continually and repeatedly damages the power infrastructure,” Grossi said.

Without confidence in the restoration of offsite power, the operator is considering shutting down the only remaining operating reactor — meaning the whole plant would be fully reliant on emergency diesel generators, he explained. 

Grossi again called for the establishment of a nuclear safety and security protection zone.

“This is the only way to ensure that we do not face a nuclear accident,” he said.

Ukraine and Russia have repeatedly traded accusations for who is responsible for the shelling. CNN has been unable to verify either government’s claims.

2 hr 46 min ago

Ukraine claims further progress on southern front

From CNN's Tim Lister and Oleksandra Ochman 

As Ukrainian forces take swathes of territory in the Kharkiv region, they are also claiming successes in the southern region of Kherson.

"There is good news: we are advancing....we have advanced on the enemy's positions from two to tens of kilometers in various areas. But we are not yet announcing the names of settlements and the directions in which we are successful," Natalia Humeniuk, spokesperson for the defense forces in the south, said on Ukrainian television Friday.

But she said Russian forces continued to strike from the air. 

"They are weak on land, they try to hit civilian positions, populated areas, and rear areas."

Humeniuk also claimed that some Russian units were refusing to fight.

CNN is unable to verify the Ukrainian claims. Very little video evidence has emerged from the southern front in recent days about the battlefield situation.

The Russian Ministry of Defense Thursday claimed that Ukrainian forces had abandoned their positions in two locations on the border between Kherson and Mykolaiv regions due to heavy casualties.

3 hr 50 min ago

US secretary of state: War in Ukraine "likely to go on for some significant period of time"

From CNN's Jennifer Hansler

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg participate in a media conference after a meeting of NATO ambassadors at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Friday, on September 9. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool/AP)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg participate in a media conference after a meeting of NATO ambassadors at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Friday, on September 9. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool/AP)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday he believes the war in Ukraine “is likely to go on for some significant period of time,” noting that “there are a huge number of Russian forces that are in Ukraine, and, unfortunately, tragically, horrifically, President Putin has demonstrated that he will throw a lot of people into this at huge cost for Russia and huge cost to its future.”

Speaking at a news conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Blinken said “we see Ukraine making real, demonstrable progress in a deliberate way” in their counteroffensive to reclaim Russian-held parts of the country. He said he didn’t want to prejudge “where it will go and how far it will get, but the initial signs are positive,” and reiterated his view the fact that Ukrainians “are fighting for their own country” will be “the most decisive factor.”

“The Russian forces in Ukraine, many of them have no idea why they're there. Some didn't even know where they were being sent. We see reports that their morale is low. And when you don't know what you're fighting for, that is something that's not sustainable,” Blinken said.

“Now, Russia has significant resources, military resources. It is acting in horrific, indiscriminate ways. Ukrainians are bearing an incredibly heavy cost,” Blinken said. “Even on the front lines now, in and around the Kherson area, even as they're making progress, they're bearing real costs, but fundamentally, they're fighting for their own homeland.”

The tops US diplomat said he believed that Russian citizens would eventually see the toll the war is bearing on them.

“How is what Putin is doing, doing anything to improve the lives of Russian people? How is this helping them? How is this assuring their own future? How is this creating opportunity for them?” he asked. “Not only is it not, it's doing just the opposite. It's cutting Russia off from the world. It's denying opportunity. It's depleting its resources, resources that go to help the Russian people.”

“In a closed information society that Putin has created and Russia, that information doesn't get there as quickly as it as an otherwise might, but I believe it will. And Russians have to ask themselves, why in the world they are losing so many lives, trying to take another country that is not theirs,” Blinken said.

4 hr 2 min ago

Russian and Turkish Presidents will meet next week and discuss the grain deal, Kremlin says

From CNN's Anna Chernova

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (L) during a meeting in Sochi, on August 5. (Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Pool/AFP/Getty Images)
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (L) during a meeting in Sochi, on August 5. (Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Pool/AFP/Getty Images)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan are planning to meet in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, next week and are likely to discuss the grain deal, the Kremlin told journalists Friday.

“The [grain discussion] is essential, and a conversation between [Presidents] Putin and Erdoğan is being prepared already. We are planning to hold it in Samarkand,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in a regular press briefing on Friday.

“We see that the Istanbul agreements on grain are being implemented. But we also see that this implementation is not beneficial to poor countries, for only two food cargo ships reached the ‘poor countries’ according to the UN classification,” he added.

On September 15-16, the Uzbek city of Samarkand will host the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

3 hr 55 min ago

Ukraine's counteroffensive shows the country can retake its territory and use Western weapons, official says

From CNN’s Victoria Butenko

The success of Ukraine’s counteroffensive shows that it can retake its occupied territory and effectively use modern Western weaponry, said Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the Ukrainian president’s chief of staff.

“What does effective Ukrainian counteroffensive tell the world? [Ukraine] proved the capability of de-occupying its territories. There will be no freezing of the conflict,” Podolyak tweeted on Friday. “[Ukraine] proved that it can effectively use modern Western weapons.”

He also called on Russian troops to “get out.”

18 min ago

Ukrainian forces reach outskirts of Kupyansk

From CNN’s Gianluca Mezzofiore and Vasco Cotovio

(Illia Ponomarenko/Twitter)
(Illia Ponomarenko/Twitter)

The Ukrainian armed forces have reached the important logistics and supply node city of Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region, a photo geolocated by CNN shows.

The picture shows Ukrainian soldiers holding a flag in front of a signpost, at the southern entrance of the city.

Ukrainian forces have not yet retaken the city.

Kupyansk is an important logistical and supply hub for Russian forces not just in Izium and Lyman, immediately to the south, but also for some parts of the Luhansk and Donestk regions. 

6 hr 5 min ago

Ukrainian forces raise country's flag in Shevchenkove, inch closer to Kupyansk

From CNN’s Teele Rebane and Oleksandra Ochman.

Ukrainian forces have raised their country's flag in the Kharkiv settlement of Shevchenkove (Telegram)
Ukrainian forces have raised their country’s flag in the Kharkiv settlement of Shevchenkove (Telegram)

Ukrainian forces have raised their country’s flag in the Kharkiv settlement of Shevchenkove, located roughly 30 kilometers from the important logistical node of Kupyansk.

Pictures geo-located by CNN show the Ukrainian flag flying above the local administration building.

A reminder: Kupyansk is an important Russian logistics hub inside Ukraine and may become vulnerable if a Ukrainian counterattack in the region is sustained.

6 hr 49 min ago

Ukraine's Zelensky claims country's forces re-took 1,000 square kilometers of territory in September

From CNN’s Vasco Cotovio and Yulia Kesaieva

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky address the nation from his office in Kyiv, Ukraine, on September 8. (President of Ukraine)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky address the nation from his office in Kyiv, Ukraine, on September 8. (President of Ukraine)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claims the country’s military has retaken more than 1,000 square kilometers of territory since the beginning of the month, as they continue to press on in the Kharkiv and Kherson regions. 

“As part of ongoing defense operations, our heroes have already liberated dozens of settlements. And today (Thursday) this movement continued, there are new results,” he said in a nightly address on Thursday.

Zelensky thanked the army, intelligence, and special services "for every Ukrainian flag that has been installed these days.”

9 hr 7 min ago

Ukraine claims Russian soldiers abandon uniforms to blend in with civilians as offensive in Kharkiv goes on

From CNN’s Vasco Cotovio and Oleksandra Ochman

The Ukrainian military says Russian forces in the Kharkiv region have suffered significant losses, leading some soldiers to desert and abandon their uniforms, hoping to blend in while wearing civilian clothing. 

“Some enemy units suffered significant losses,” the military’s General Staff said in a situational update on Friday. 

“Personnel of the occupying forces in civilian clothes resort to desertion and try to return to the territory of the Russian federation,” it added. “So, during the day, more than 15 such cases were noted.”

The General Staff reiterated the Ukrainian military assessment that it had advanced almost 50 kilometers (31 miles) into Russian controlled territory in three days, and said Moscow’s armies were retreating. 

“The occupiers are trying to evacuate wounded personnel and damaged military equipment to the areas of Vilkhuvatka and Borodoyarske settlements,” it said, referring to towns in Kharkiv.

Geo-located social media videos confirm Ukrainian forces are fast advancing in the region. 

Some context: In the past 24 hours, Kyiv has re-taken the city of Balakliia in Kharkiv, which was under Russian occupation for six months.

Ukraine has closed in on the important logistical and supply node of Kupyansk, which the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) says Ukrainian forces are likely to capture in the coming days. 

“Ukrainian forces in the Kharkiv Oblast counteroffensives advanced to within 20 kilometers (12 miles) of Russia’s key logistical node in Kupyansk on September 8,” the ISW said in its daily update on the war in Ukraine on Thursday.

The ISW said Ukrainian forces "will likely capture Kupyansk in the next 72 hours," which may lead to "severely degrading but not completely severing" Russian ground lines of communication to Izyum in the southeast of Kharkiv.