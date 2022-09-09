LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 15: Queen Elizabeth II arrives at St Paul's Cathedral for a service of Thanksgiving held in honour of her 80th birthday, June 15, 2006 in London, England. (Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images)

Live

The death of Queen Elizabeth II
Ukrainian servicemen fire a 2S7 Pion self-propelled gun at a position in Donetsk region, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine August 26, 2022. REUTERS/Sofiia Gatilova

Live

Russia's war in Ukraine

Live Updates

September 9, 2022 Russia-Ukraine news

Travis Caldwell Christina Walker Aditi Sangal Adrienne Vogt
By Travis Caldwell, Christina Walker, Aditi Sangal, Hannah Strange, Adrienne Vogt and Elise Hammond, CNN
Updated 5:34 PM EDT, Fri September 9, 2022
Foreign fighters join Ukraine's southern counteroffensive against Russia
02:57

What we covered here

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed the country’s military has retaken more than 1,000 square kilometers of territory since the start of September, as they continue to press on in the northeastern Kharkiv and southern Kherson regions. 
  • Zelensky asserted Ukraine reclaimed the key Kharkiv city of Balakliia and Ukrainian troops have also reached the region’s city of Kupyansk — a key logistics and supply hub for Russian forces — according to a photo showing Ukrainian soldiers holding a flag in front of a signpost at the southern entrance of the city, geolocated by CNN. 
  • This comes amid news that a pro-Kremlin official called for evacuations ahead of an anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kupyansk in the east, which analysts have said is an effort to cut off supply lines to the strategic city of Izium to the south.
  • Meanwhile, the UN’s nuclear watchdog issued a dire warning Friday calling for the immediate cessation of shelling in the area surrounding the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant due to the risk of a “nuclear accident.”
23 Posts

Our live coverage has ended. Read more about Russia’s war in Ukraine here

Ukraine says its military is taking back territory in counteroffensive efforts. Here's what else to know

From CNN staff

A Ukrainian counteroffensive began this week “with the aim of restoring the lost territories” from Russia’s invasion, according to a top Ukraine military official.

So far, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claims the country’s military has retaken more than 1,000 square kilometers of territory since the beginning of the month as forces continue to press on in the Kharkiv and Kherson regions. 

Here are the other top headlines to know:

  • Ukraine’s progress: As Ukrainian forces take swathes of territory in the Kharkiv region, they are also claiming successes in the southern region of Kherson. But, according to Natalia Humeniuk, the spokesperson for the defense forces in the south, Russian forces continued to strike from the air. Zelensky also said Ukraine has taken control of more than 30 settlements in the Kharkiv region.
  • Pushback from Moscow: The Russian Ministry of Defense Thursday claimed that Ukrainian forces had abandoned their positions in two locations on the border between Kherson and Mykolaiv regions due to heavy casualties. Additionally, a Russian military journalist in the Kharkiv region has reported on the arrival of reinforcements around two key locations currently under threat by advancing Ukrainian forces.
  • Russian desertion: The Ukrainian military claimed that desertion among Russian forces is increasing in the southern Kherson region. The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said that in one town close to Crimea, the Russians had used helicopters “to search for fugitives and return them to combat positions.” The military also said some Russian soldiers in the Kharkiv region have abandoned their uniforms, hoping to blend in while wearing civilian clothing. 
  • Top US diplomat departs after visit: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday the ongoing counteroffensive was “proving effective” and “we’re seeing clear and real progress on the ground” in its early days. Blinken also announced $2.2 billion will be made available to Ukraine and 18 nearby nations for long-term security measures against future threats from Russia.
  • Warning from the IAEA: The director of the International Atomic Energy Agency issued a dire warning urgently calling for the immediate cessation of shelling in the area surrounding the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant due to the risk of a “nuclear accident.” An IAEA team visited the plant at the beginning of the month.

Zelensky says Ukraine has taken control of more than 30 settlements in the Kharkiv region

From CNN's Julia Kesaieva
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukraine has taken control of more than 30 settlements in the Kharkiv region.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukraine has taken control of more than 30 settlements in the Kharkiv region.
(Ukrainian Presidency/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that offensive actions by the country’s armed forces continue “successfully” in several directions.

“As of now, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have liberated and taken control of more than 30 settlements in the Kharkiv region,” Zelensky said in his daily video message.

“Measures to check and secure the territory in some villages of the region are ongoing; we are gradually taking control of new settlements. We are returning the Ukrainian flag and protection for all our people everywhere,” he said.

Zelensky also appealed to “some bloggers,” as he put it, “not to complicate the task for our army with your haste. Please do not report the specific details of the defense operation earlier than the official representatives of our state.”

Zelensky singled out the 14th Separate Mechanized Brigade for its contribution to the Kharkiv offensive, as well as marines of the 503rd Naval Infantry Battalion “for their courage in Donetsk region.”

St. Petersburg deputies face fines after calling for impeachment of Putin in rare display of dissent in Russia

From CNN’s Josh Pennington
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at a forum on September 7.
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at a forum on September 7.
(Contributor/Getty Images)

Several elected deputies in the St. Petersburg area have been summoned by police after calling for the impeachment of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In a rare display of dissent in Russia, the local deputies from the Smolninskoye municipality appealed to the Russian Duma to impeach Putin for what they called crimes of high treason. 

The author of the appeal, Dmitry Palyuga, posted it on Twitter, alleging Putin was responsible for: “(1) the decimation of young able-bodied Russian men who would serve the workforce better than the military; (2) Russia’s economic downturn and brain drain; (3) NATO’s expansion eastward, including adding Finland and Sweden to “double” its border with Russia; (4) the opposite effect of the ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine.”

Palyuga and fellow deputy Nikita Yuferev later posted on Twitter a summons issued to them by the St. Petersburg police for “discrediting of the ruling establishment.”

Palyuga later reported that two of the four deputies summoned have been released by the police and all are expected to face fines. 

Russian military reporter shows footage of Russian reinforcements arriving in Kharkiv region

From CNN's Tim Lister, Josh Pennington and Julia Kesaieva

A Russian military journalist in the Kharkiv region has reported on the arrival of reinforcements around two key locations currently under threat by advancing Ukrainian forces.

The reporter, Yevgeniy Poddubny, showed video on his Telegram channel of transport helicopters arriving in the eastern region, with at least one seen unloading an armored vehicle.

“For the redeployment of reserve troops to Kupiansk and Izium, the Russian military HQ is using Mi-26 helicopters, taking troops and armored vehicles for reinforcement of Russian military units in Kharkiv Oblast,” he said in the video.

“The helicopters are dropping in at landing points all along the line of contact. …The reinforcements will help to stop any further advance of the Kyiv regime,” he said.

Ukrainian forces are on the western outskirts of the city of Kupiansk and have also struck south toward Izium after launching a sudden offensive at the beginning of the week.

In a later report, Poddubny said that “Kupiansk is still under enemy fire,” adding, “our reserves are arriving at the front line. The air bridge has been active all day today.”

On his Telegram, Poddubny said that as a result of Ukrainian action, the bridge across the Oskil River in Kupiansk was seriously damaged.

“The city is now under artillery strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces,” he said.

“The defense of Kupiansk continues. Reserves continue to approach,” he added. 

Kupiansk is an important rail hub for Russian resupply. The town of Izium has been in Russian hands since April and is the launching point for attacks southward into the Donetsk region.  

Pentagon: Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kherson has yielded "encouraging signs"

From CNN's Michael Conte and Oren Liebermann 

A senior US Defense Department official said the Ukrainian counteroffensive that began on Sept. 1 in the Kherson region has shown the Ukrainians have been “creative” in integrating military capabilities provided by the US and other countries in their operations.

“We’re watching the progress on the counteroffensive quite closely as you could imagine. … I think we’ve seen some encouraging signs, certainly even in just the last day or two,” US Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Sasha Baker said Friday at a briefing with reporters, “but again, the Russians are a formidable adversary, and there’s a, I think, a long fight ahead.”

This is the first time the US Defense Department has called the Ukrainian operation a counteroffensive, a term previously avoided by department officials, including US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley.

Russians left "many trophies" in Kharkiv region, Ukrainian military official says after touring liberated area

From CNN's Tim Lister and Julia Kesaieva
A general view of the damaged buildings as Russia-Ukraine war continues in Kharkiv, Ukraine on September 9, 2022.
A general view of the damaged buildings as Russia-Ukraine war continues in Kharkiv, Ukraine on September 9, 2022.
(Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said he toured recently liberated areas of the region — and the “Russians left broken infrastructure and houses, many trophies and piles of garbage.”

Syniehubov posted photographs of his tour on his Telegram channel.

“People, without exaggeration, met our soldiers with tears in their eyes….Residents, of course, need help. Most villages do not have electricity or gas. In the near future, we will restore them and bring in humanitarian aid,” he said.

“But the first thing is cleansing and demining,” Syniehubov said. “For those who have left, we do not recommend returning until the relevant orders of the military.”

He also issued a warning to those who had collaborated with the occupation.

“No traitor will escape responsibility. Today, the head of one of the villages of the de-occupied community, who collaborated with the enemy, was detained,” he said.

“The most important thing: thanks to our Armed Forces, there are already Ukrainian flags everywhere!” Syniehubov said.

Ukrainian military claims Russian desertion rates are rising

From CNN's Tim Lister and Julia Kesaieva 

The Ukrainian military has claimed that desertion among Russian forces is increasing in the southern Kherson region in the face of a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, in an operational update Friday, said that “due to significant losses and unwillingness to fight, the morale and psychological condition of the occupation units is significantly deteriorating and the number of deserters is increasing.”

It did not provide specific evidence for the claim.

The General Staff said that in one town close to Crimea, the Russians had used helicopters “to search for fugitives and return them to combat positions.”

Elsewhere, it said Ukrainian units had blocked several enemy attacks in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, away from the area where a Ukrainian advance continues. 

It also said Ukrainian combat planes had carried out more than 10 strikes in both Donetsk and the south. 

The Ukrainian Air Force appears to have been more active in recent weeks, thanks to the acquisition of US missiles capable of seeking out and destroying Russian air defense units.

Separately, the military’s Operational Command South said Ukrainian units continued to suppress “concentration of manpower and combat equipment, the pontoon crossing in the Darivka area and the temporary bridge in the Nova Kakhovka area,” which the Russians have erected to try to resupply forces on the west bank of the Dnipro river.

Ukrainian forces continue advance deep into Russian-held territory in Kharkiv region

From CNN's Tim Lister and Julia Kesaieva

Ukrainian forces have continued to advance deep into Russian-occupied parts of Kharkiv region in the country’s northeast, according to multiple social media videos as well as accounts from both the Ukrainian military and pro-Russian social media channels. 

The Russian 202nd motorized rifle regiment, “located in the Kharkiv region, withdrew from their positions and moved to the nearest forest. The unit was left without commanders and communications,” Ukrainian intelligence said.

Ukrainian forces have advanced more than 50 kilometers (about 31 miles) eastwards into Russian-held territory across a widening front, threatening to cut off Russian forces to the south around Izium.

Russian soldiers were “calling to relatives with requests to contact the command and find out where they should go next. Some of them ask their wives to contact the hotlines of the Ministry of Defense of Russia and the Red Cross with the demand to remove them from the territory of Ukraine,” the Intelligence Directorate claimed.

It provided no evidence for the assertion.

The Directorate said the Russians had sued flamethrowers in an effort to stay the Ukrainian advance but “suffered serious losses, left their positions and retreated in small groups.”

“Due to the lack of logistics, they are retreating in a disorganized manner.”

The Directorate also claimed that the “237th Guards Airborne Assault Regiment of the Russian Federation ceased to exist due to the death or injury of all servicemen.”

A pro-Russian Telegram channel called the Kharkiv People’s Republic said that a “really large force” of Russian reserves had been deployed and “were able to repel an attack by the AFU [Ukrainian forces] on Horokhovatka and prevent the cutting of the Izium - Borova bridge.”

It acknowledged fighting in the area and suggested that Ukrainian forces were advancing south towards Izium.

The channel said that civilians were being evacuated from both Izium, which has been the main hub for the Russian assault southwards into Donetsk region since April. The evacuation of civilians from Kupyansk, a critical point for Russian resupply, was also continuing, it said.

“The Russian Armed Forces are preparing for defenses and a possible siege of the settlements,” it said.

The channel also acknowledged that a Russian command post had been hit and a bridge disabled near Kupyansk.

It concluded that “the most optimistic scenario for the [Russian] Armed Forces command is the creation of an encirclement” of Ukrainian forces but added that the Ukrainian tactic of using small, manoeuvrable groups had been effective, adding that if they “manage to gain a foothold, it will be much more difficult to recapture the seized territories.”

Through geolocation and the statements of the Ukrainian military, independent analysts and Russian military bloggers, it’s estimated that Ukrainian forces have taken well over 400 square kilometers of territory this week in the Kharkiv region. 

IAEA issues warning urgently calling for cessation of shelling in the area of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

From CNN's Carolyn Sung, Richard Roth, Kristina Sgueglia
A view shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant on August 30.
A view shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant on August 30.
(Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)

The director of the International Atomic Energy Agency issued a dire warning urgently calling for the immediate cessation of shelling in the area surrounding the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant due to the risk of a “nuclear accident.” 

A “serious situation” developed after the power infrastructure feeding the city of Enerhodar — which houses the plant operators and their families — was destroyed by shelling, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said in a statement. 

The shelling has led to a complete power blackout — with no running water, power or sewage — in the city.

“Given the increased and continued shelling, there is little likelihood of re-establishing reliable offsite power to the ZNPP, especially as the shelling continually and repeatedly damages the power infrastructure,” Grossi said.

Without confidence in the restoration of offsite power, the operator is considering shutting down the only remaining operating reactor — meaning the whole plant would be fully reliant on emergency diesel generators, he explained. 

Grossi again called for the establishment of a nuclear safety and security protection zone.

Ukraine and Russia have repeatedly traded accusations for who is responsible for the shelling. CNN has been unable to verify either government’s claims.

Ukraine claims further progress on southern front

From CNN's Tim Lister and Oleksandra Ochman 

As Ukrainian forces take swathes of territory in the Kharkiv region, they are also claiming successes in the southern region of Kherson.

“There is good news: we are advancing….we have advanced on the enemy’s positions from two to tens of kilometers in various areas. But we are not yet announcing the names of settlements and the directions in which we are successful,” Natalia Humeniuk, spokesperson for the defense forces in the south, said on Ukrainian television Friday.

But she said Russian forces continued to strike from the air. 

“They are weak on land, they try to hit civilian positions, populated areas, and rear areas.”

Humeniuk also claimed that some Russian units were refusing to fight.

CNN is unable to verify the Ukrainian claims. Very little video evidence has emerged from the southern front in recent days about the battlefield situation.

The Russian Ministry of Defense Thursday claimed that Ukrainian forces had abandoned their positions in two locations on the border between Kherson and Mykolaiv regions due to heavy casualties.

US secretary of state: War in Ukraine "likely to go on for some significant period of time"

From CNN's Jennifer Hansler
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg participate in a media conference after a meeting of NATO ambassadors at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Friday, on September 9.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg participate in a media conference after a meeting of NATO ambassadors at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Friday, on September 9.
(Jonathan Ernst/Pool/AP)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday he believes the war in Ukraine “is likely to go on for some significant period of time,” noting that “there are a huge number of Russian forces that are in Ukraine, and, unfortunately, tragically, horrifically, President Putin has demonstrated that he will throw a lot of people into this at huge cost for Russia and huge cost to its future.”

Speaking at a news conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Blinken said “we see Ukraine making real, demonstrable progress in a deliberate way” in their counteroffensive to reclaim Russian-held parts of the country. He said he didn’t want to prejudge “where it will go and how far it will get, but the initial signs are positive,” and reiterated his view the fact that Ukrainians “are fighting for their own country” will be “the most decisive factor.”

“The Russian forces in Ukraine, many of them have no idea why they’re there. Some didn’t even know where they were being sent. We see reports that their morale is low. And when you don’t know what you’re fighting for, that is something that’s not sustainable,” Blinken said.

“Now, Russia has significant resources, military resources. It is acting in horrific, indiscriminate ways. Ukrainians are bearing an incredibly heavy cost,” Blinken said. “Even on the front lines now, in and around the Kherson area, even as they’re making progress, they’re bearing real costs, but fundamentally, they’re fighting for their own homeland.”

The tops US diplomat said he believed that Russian citizens would eventually see the toll the war is bearing on them.

“How is what Putin is doing, doing anything to improve the lives of Russian people? How is this helping them? How is this assuring their own future? How is this creating opportunity for them?” he asked. “Not only is it not, it’s doing just the opposite. It’s cutting Russia off from the world. It’s denying opportunity. It’s depleting its resources, resources that go to help the Russian people.”

“In a closed information society that Putin has created and Russia, that information doesn’t get there as quickly as it as an otherwise might, but I believe it will. And Russians have to ask themselves, why in the world they are losing so many lives, trying to take another country that is not theirs,” Blinken said.

Russian and Turkish Presidents will meet next week and discuss the grain deal, Kremlin says

From CNN's Anna Chernova
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (L) during a meeting in Sochi, on August 5.
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (L) during a meeting in Sochi, on August 5.
(Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Pool/AFP/Getty Images)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan are planning to meet in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, next week and are likely to discuss the grain deal, the Kremlin told journalists Friday.

“The [grain discussion] is essential, and a conversation between [Presidents] Putin and Erdoğan is being prepared already. We are planning to hold it in Samarkand,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in a regular press briefing on Friday.

“We see that the Istanbul agreements on grain are being implemented. But we also see that this implementation is not beneficial to poor countries, for only two food cargo ships reached the ‘poor countries’ according to the UN classification,” he added.

On September 15-16, the Uzbek city of Samarkand will host the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Ukraine's counteroffensive shows the country can retake its territory and use Western weapons, official says

From CNN’s Victoria Butenko

The success of Ukraine’s counteroffensive shows that it can retake its occupied territory and effectively use modern Western weaponry, said Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the Ukrainian president’s chief of staff.

“What does effective Ukrainian counteroffensive tell the world? [Ukraine] proved the capability of de-occupying its territories. There will be no freezing of the conflict,” Podolyak tweeted on Friday. “[Ukraine] proved that it can effectively use modern Western weapons.”

He also called on Russian troops to “get out.”

Ukrainian forces reach outskirts of Kupyansk

From CNN’s Gianluca Mezzofiore and Vasco Cotovio
(Illia Ponomarenko/Twitter)

The Ukrainian armed forces have reached the important logistics and supply node city of Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region, a photo geolocated by CNN shows.

The picture shows Ukrainian soldiers holding a flag in front of a signpost, at the southern entrance of the city.

Ukrainian forces have not yet retaken the city.

Kupyansk is an important logistical and supply hub for Russian forces not just in Izium and Lyman, immediately to the south, but also for some parts of the Luhansk and Donestk regions. 

Ukrainian forces raise country's flag in Shevchenkove, inch closer to Kupyansk

From CNN’s Teele Rebane and Oleksandra Ochman.
Ukrainian forces have raised their country’s flag in the Kharkiv settlement of Shevchenkove
Ukrainian forces have raised their country’s flag in the Kharkiv settlement of Shevchenkove
(Telegram)

Ukrainian forces have raised their country’s flag in the Kharkiv settlement of Shevchenkove, located roughly 30 kilometers from the important logistical node of Kupyansk.

Pictures geo-located by CNN show the Ukrainian flag flying above the local administration building.

A reminder: Kupyansk is an important Russian logistics hub inside Ukraine and may become vulnerable if a Ukrainian counterattack in the region is sustained.

Ukraine's Zelensky claims country's forces re-took 1,000 square kilometers of territory in September

From CNN’s Vasco Cotovio and Yulia Kesaieva
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky address the nation from his office in Kyiv, Ukraine, on September 8.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky address the nation from his office in Kyiv, Ukraine, on September 8.
(President of Ukraine)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claims the country’s military has retaken more than 1,000 square kilometers of territory since the beginning of the month, as they continue to press on in the Kharkiv and Kherson regions. 

“As part of ongoing defense operations, our heroes have already liberated dozens of settlements. And today (Thursday) this movement continued, there are new results,” he said in a nightly address on Thursday.

Zelensky thanked the army, intelligence, and special services “for every Ukrainian flag that has been installed these days.”

Ukraine claims Russian soldiers abandon uniforms to blend in with civilians as offensive in Kharkiv goes on

From CNN’s Vasco Cotovio and Oleksandra Ochman

The Ukrainian military says Russian forces in the Kharkiv region have suffered significant losses, leading some soldiers to desert and abandon their uniforms, hoping to blend in while wearing civilian clothing. 

“Some enemy units suffered significant losses,” the military’s General Staff said in a situational update on Friday. 

“Personnel of the occupying forces in civilian clothes resort to desertion and try to return to the territory of the Russian federation,” it added. “So, during the day, more than 15 such cases were noted.”

The General Staff reiterated the Ukrainian military assessment that it had advanced almost 50 kilometers (31 miles) into Russian controlled territory in three days, and said Moscow’s armies were retreating. 

“The occupiers are trying to evacuate wounded personnel and damaged military equipment to the areas of Vilkhuvatka and Borodoyarske settlements,” it said, referring to towns in Kharkiv.

Geo-located social media videos confirm Ukrainian forces are fast advancing in the region. 

Some context: In the past 24 hours, Kyiv has re-taken the city of Balakliia in Kharkiv, which was under Russian occupation for six months.

Ukraine has closed in on the important logistical and supply node of Kupyansk, which the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) says Ukrainian forces are likely to capture in the coming days. 

“Ukrainian forces in the Kharkiv Oblast counteroffensives advanced to within 20 kilometers (12 miles) of Russia’s key logistical node in Kupyansk on September 8,” the ISW said in its daily update on the war in Ukraine on Thursday.

The ISW said Ukrainian forces “will likely capture Kupyansk in the next 72 hours,” which may lead to “severely degrading but not completely severing” Russian ground lines of communication to Izyum in the southeast of Kharkiv.

It's morning in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

From CNN staff

A Ukrainian counteroffensive beginning this week “with the aim of restoring the lost territories” from Russia’s invasion has been successful in the northeastern Kharkiv region, according to a top Ukraine military official.

And Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says a key city in the region has been reclaimed by Ukrainian forces, all while asserting that Russian offensives across the country are being repelled.

Here are the latest headlines in the war:

  • Russian-occupied settlements are being liberated, Ukraine says: Ukrainian forces have been able to advance 50 kilometers (about 31 miles) in the Kharkiv region, with “more than 20 settlements” liberated, according to Oleksii Hromov, the deputy head of the main operations directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Additionally, a pro-Kremlin official called for evacuations ahead of an anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kupiansk, roughly 70 miles (112 kilometers) east of Kharkiv. Footage geo-located by CNN showed Ukrainian forces around 36 miles (50km) away from Kupiansk on Wednesday.
  • Kharkiv city of Balakliia is taken by Ukraine, president says: Zelensky posted a video on his social media accounts with Ukrainian soldiers standing above a building in Balakliia, alongside the Ukrainian flag. “The order is fulfilled. Russian occupational troops have withdrawn,” one of the soldiers says in the video.
  • US secretary of state departs Kyiv after unannounced visit: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday the ongoing counteroffensive was “proving effective” and “we’re seeing clear and real progress on the ground” in its early days. Blinken also announced $2.2 billion is being made available to Ukraine and 18 nearby nations for long-term security measures against future threats from Russia.
  • US sanctions Iran drone producer: An Iranian entity has been sanctioned for its role in exporting unmanned aerial vehicles to Russia to be used in Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, the US Treasury Department said in a statement Thursday. CNN reported over the summer that the US believed Russian officials had begun training on drones in Iran, and a Russian delegation had visited an airfield in central Iran at least twice since June.

US Secretary of State Blinken says Ukrainian counteroffensive is "proving effective" as he departs Kyiv

From CNN's Jennifer Hansler
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to media before departing at the railway station in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday, Sept. 8.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to media before departing at the railway station in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday, Sept. 8.
(Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has departed Kyiv after his unannounced visit on Thursday, where he said the ongoing counteroffensive was “proving effective.”

The top US diplomat also said “it would be hard to imagine” that Russia’s so-called filtration operations, which have forcibly deported hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians, would be possible without the direction of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Blinken credited the success of the counteroffensive to the “incredible bravery, resilience of Ukrainians,” and said the US was “so pleased to have been able to support your efforts.”

“Fundamentally, what this comes down, I think the reason for this success is this is your homeland, not Russia’s. And it’s as basic as that,” the top US diplomat said while seated across from Zelensky. 

Speaking to the press before departing the city by train, Blinken said he got “a comprehensive update on the on the counter offensive.

“Again, it’s very early, but we’re seeing clear and real progress on the ground, particularly in the area around Kherson, but also some interesting developments in the Donbass, in the east, but again, early days,” he said.

Blinken said he spent about two hours with Zelensky and his team, and called it “a very productive and in many ways meaningful day.” 

In addition to meeting with Zelensky and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, he visited US Embassy, toured a children’s hospital and went Irpin, where he saw first-hand the devastation wrought from the Russian occupation of the suburb of Kyiv.

The top US diplomat told the press he “was able to bear witness to horrific attacks on houses, on buildings, clearly belonging to civilians, where the shelling, the missiles, the bullets, it’s all there. And at best, it’s indiscriminate. At worst, it’s intentional. And I was able to talk to people doing remarkable work in compiling evidence of war crimes and atrocities and also those responsible for the city who are working to rebuild it,” he said.

Ukrainian forces regained control of Irpin in late March, but the city was left in ruins. Damage was still visible as the top US diplomat toured a part of the city, guided by Deputy Mayor Dmytro Nehresha, according to press accompanying Blinken.

Blinken was told that 95% of the city was evacuated at one point, but a vast majority – about 78% — have returned, and it is receiving internally displaced people from Kherson.

Ukraine's Zelensky claims country's military retook key city of Balakliia from Russia

From CNN’s Vasco Cotovio and Yulia Kesaieva
A video posted on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Facebook page on Thursday September 8, claims his soldiers have retaken the key Kharkiv city of Balakliia.
A video posted on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Facebook page on Thursday September 8, claims his soldiers have retaken the key Kharkiv city of Balakliia.
(Office of President of Ukraine)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed his country’s soldiers have retaken the key Kharkiv city of Balakliia.

Zelensky posted a video on his social media accounts with Ukrainian soldiers standing above a building in Balakliia, alongside the Ukrainian flag.

“Mr President, Mr Commander-in-Chief, Balakliia city of the Kharkiv region is taken under our control,” one of the soldiers says. “The order is fulfilled. Russian occupational troops have withdrawn.”

In front of the soldier, a Russian flag can been seen on the ground.

Zelensky captioned the video saying “everything was in its place.”

“The Ukrainian flag is in the free Ukrainian city, under the free Ukrainian sky,” the Ukrainian president said.

Biden discussed "Russia's weaponization of energy" on call with allies

From CNN's Betsy Klein
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks during a Cabinet Meeting at the White House on September 6.
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks during a Cabinet Meeting at the White House on September 6.
(Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

US President Joe Biden spoke with counterparts from Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, Romania, Poland and the United Kingdom, as well as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and representatives from France and the European Union on Thursday to discuss ongoing support for Ukraine.

Biden “(underscored) continued international support for Ukraine, including through the ongoing provision of security and economic assistance and the sustained imposition of costs on Russia to hold the Kremlin accountable for its aggression,” according to a White House readout of the call.

The readout continued: “The leaders also discussed Russia’s weaponization of energy and the need for further coordination to secure sustainable and affordable energy supplies for Europe.”

That comes as the White House is “closely” monitoring an escalating energy crisis in Europe after Russian energy giant Gazprom halted flows through the vital Nord Stream 1 pipeline indefinitely, claiming it had found an oil leak in a turbine.

Forcible deportations of Ukrainian civilians to Russia are detailed at UN Security Council

From CNN’s Richard Roth

Torture and the forcible deportation of 2.5 million people were among the shocking details of human rights violations against Ukrainian civilians recounted at a meeting of the UN Security Council on Wednesday.

Deputy Ukrainian Ambassador to the UN Khrystyna Hayovyshyn told the council that 2.5 million people, including 38,000 children, have been forcibly deported from the country under a Russian “filtration” program.

The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has also documented “filtration” cases, it said.

During these cases, “Russian armed forces and affiliated armed groups have subjected persons to body searches, sometimes involving forced nudity, and detailed interrogations about the personal background, family ties, political views and allegiances of the individual concerned,” according to Ilze Brands Kehris, United Nations Assistant Secretary-General for Human Rights.

Brands Kehris said there have been credible allegations of forced transfers of Ukrainian children to “Russian occupied territory, or to the Russian Federation itself.”

“We are concerned that the Russian authorities have adopted a simplified procedure to grant Russian citizenship to children without parental care, and that these children would be eligible for adoption by Russian families,” she added.

In addition, Brands Kehris said that men and women “perceived as having ties with Ukrainian armed forces or state institutions, or as having pro-Ukrainian or anti-Russian views” being subjected to torture, arbitrary detention, and “enforced disappearance.”

Russian officials said the allegations of forced “filtration” are unfounded, adding that newcomers to the country go through “registration,” not filtration.

Refugees and displaced persons in Russia are given health and financial assistance, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said in his remarks to the UN Security Council Wednesday.

It’s very unfortunate that human rights groups are making unfounded allegations against Russia, Nebenzia said. “We have wasted time” discussing this issue rather than real issues, the ambassador added.

Meanwhile, Rosemary DiCarlo, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs said that over 6.9 million people remain internally displaced in Ukraine, with most of the newly-displaced coming from eastern and southern Ukraine.

There have been 5,718 civilians killed, including 372 children, and 8,199 injured, including 635 children, during the war so far, she said.

DiCarlo added that “these are only verified figures and the actual numbers are likely significantly higher.”

Go Deeper

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken commends Ukrainian counteroffensive during unannounced trip to Kyiv
As Ukraine pushes southern offensive, it also hits Russia in the northeast
Price of war: UK and EU throw $500 billion at energy subsidies

Go Deeper

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken commends Ukrainian counteroffensive during unannounced trip to Kyiv
As Ukraine pushes southern offensive, it also hits Russia in the northeast
Price of war: UK and EU throw $500 billion at energy subsidies