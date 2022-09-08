Biden discussed "Russia's weaponization of energy" on call with allies
From CNN's Betsy Klein
US President Joe Biden spoke with counterparts from Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, Romania, Poland and the United Kingdom, as well as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and representatives from France and the European Union on Thursday to discuss ongoing support for Ukraine.
Biden “(underscored) continued international support for Ukraine, including through the ongoing provision of security and economic assistance and the sustained imposition of costs on Russia to hold the Kremlin accountable for its aggression,” according to a White House readout of the call.
The readout continued: “The leaders also discussed Russia's weaponization of energy and the need for further coordination to secure sustainable and affordable energy supplies for Europe.”
That comes as the White House is “closely” monitoring an escalating energy crisis in Europe after Russian energy giant Gazprom halted flows through the vital Nord Stream 1 pipeline indefinitely, claiming it had found an oil leak in a turbine.
1 hr 7 min ago
US Secretary of State Blinken says Ukrainian counteroffensive is "proving effective" as he departs Kyiv
From CNN's Jennifer Hansler
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has departed Kyiv after his unannounced visit on Thursday, where he said the ongoing counteroffensive was “proving effective.”
The top US diplomat also said “it would be hard to imagine” that Russia’s so-called filtration operations, which have forcibly deported hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians, would be possible without the direction of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
During a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Blinken credited the success of the counteroffensive to the “incredible bravery, resilience of Ukrainians,” and said the US was “so pleased to have been able to support your efforts.”
“Fundamentally, what this comes down, I think the reason for this success is this is your homeland, not Russia’s. And it’s as basic as that,” the top US diplomat said while seated across from Zelensky.
Speaking to the press before departing the city by train, Blinken said he got “a comprehensive update on the on the counter offensive.
“Again, it's very early, but we're seeing clear and real progress on the ground, particularly in the area around Kherson, but also some interesting developments in the Donbass, in the east, but again, early days,” he said.
Blinken said he spent about two hours with Zelensky and his team, and called it “a very productive and in many ways meaningful day.”
In addition to meeting with Zelensky and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, he visited US Embassy, toured a children’s hospital and went Irpin, where he saw first-hand the devastation wrought from the Russian occupation of the suburb of Kyiv.
The top US diplomat told the press he “was able to bear witness to horrific attacks on houses, on buildings, clearly belonging to civilians, where the shelling, the missiles, the bullets, it's all there. And at best, it's indiscriminate. At worst, it's intentional. And I was able to talk to people doing remarkable work in compiling evidence of war crimes and atrocities and also those responsible for the city who are working to rebuild it,” he said.
Ukrainian forces regained control of Irpin in late March, but the city was left in ruins. Damage was still visible as the top US diplomat toured a part of the city, guided by Deputy Mayor Dmytro Nehresha, according to press accompanying Blinken.
Blinken was told that 95% of the city was evacuated at one point, but a vast majority – about 78% — have returned, and it is receiving internally displaced people from Kherson.
1 hr 11 min ago
Top US general: "Russian strategic objectives have been defeated" in Ukraine
From CNN's Michael Conte, Ellie Kaufman, and Christian Sierra
Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, the top US general, said that “so far, Russian strategic objectives have been defeated” in Ukraine.
“Despite being outgunned and outmanned, the Ukrainians have demonstrated superior tactical proficiency, and they've demonstrated a superior will to fight, fight for their own country, fight for their freedom,” said Milley at a news conference with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in Ramstein, Germany.
Milley said that Russia has been “defeated” in its offensive that began in April after its failures early in the invasion.
“Their operational objectives in that offensive have not been successful. They have not achieved all of the Donbas, and they have only crossed the Dnipro River in the south in the vicinity of Kherson,” said Milley.
Milley also said while it’s too early to fully assess Ukraine’s newly launched offensive near Kherson, “Ukraine is effectively using their fires to shape the ground maneuver as they continue their offensive.”
Milley also said the progress of Ukrainian forces near Kherson has been “steady” and “deliberate.”
“I would characterize it as a very deliberate offensive operation that is calibrated to set conditions and then seize their objectives,” the general said.
Milley also denied that Ukraine’s military is overstretched fighting Russia from Kharkiv in the north to Kherson in the south.
“They're continuing the fight. They've got the forces to do it, and we'll see how this plays out,” said Milley.
4 hr 3 min ago
Russia will pay "a heavy price" for war in Ukraine, CIA director says
From CNN's Katie Bo Lillis
Russia “is going to pay a very heavy price” for a long time because of its war in Ukraine, CIA Director Bill Burns said on Thursday.
“I think if you take a step back now, it's hard to see the record of the war — Putin's record — as anything other than a failure so far,” Burns said at a cybersecurity conference in Washington, DC. “Not only has the weakness of the Russian military have been exposed, but there's going to be long term damage done to the Russian economy and to generations of Russians as a result of this.”
“Russia is going to pay a very heavy price, I think over a long period of time,” he said.
Burns’ remarks come as Ukraine has begun to mount what the CIA director described as a counteroffensive in the south and in Kharkiv — although some US officials have been reluctant to name the Ukrainian operation as a true “counteroffensive” just yet and its chances of reclaiming territory remain unclear.
“In the northeastern part of Ukraine, I would not underestimate the capacity or the courage of the Ukrainians right now, as well,” Burns added.
4 hr 26 min ago
Blinken met Zelensky in Kyiv and informed him of latest US security assistance
From CNN's Jennifer Hansler
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday in Kyiv.
In a statement, the top US diplomat said he informed Zelensky of the latest tranche of US security assistance to Ukraine, noting that “President Biden has been clear we will support the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes. I reiterated this message to President Zelenskyy and his team today in Kyiv, which remains ̶ and will remain ̶ the capital of a sovereign, independent Ukraine.”
Blinken also announced that the administration had informed the US Congress of its “intent to make a further $2.2 billion available in long-term investments under Foreign Military Financing to bolster the security of Ukraine and 18 of its neighbors; including many of our NATO Allies, as well as other regional security partners potentially at risk of future Russian aggression.”
“The United States is providing security assistance alongside our allies and partners from more than 50 countries to support Ukraine’s defense. The capabilities we are delivering are carefully calibrated to make the most difference on the battlefield,” Blinken said.
1 hr 36 min ago
Ukraine claims its forces have advanced in Kharkiv region and liberated 20 settlements in counteroffensive
From CNN's Olga Voitovych
The Ukrainian military says its forces have been able to advance 50 kilometers (about 31 miles) in the Kharkiv region, liberating 20 settlements in their counteroffensive.
“Military units have wedged themselves into the enemy's defense to a depth of up to 50 km,” Oleksii Hromov, the deputy head of the main operations directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said at a briefing in Kyiv.
“Filtration operations are ongoing in a number of settlements. In the course of active actions in the Kharkiv direction, more than 20 settlements were liberated,” Hromov also said.
CNN had previously reported Ukrainian advances in the area based on social media footage geolocated to settlements in the Kharkiv region previously controlled by Russian forces. The Institute for the Study of War said on Wednesday that Ukrainian forces had advanced 20 kilometers (about 12 miles) into through Russian lines.
According to Hromov the counteroffensive “with the aim of restoring the lost territories” started at the beginning of the week and involved “the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with the units of the National Guard and other security forces.”
4 hr 54 min ago
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits children’s hospital in Kyiv
From CNN's Jennifer Hansler
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited the National Children’s Specialized Hospital Ohmatdyt in Kyiv on Thursday.
He met with children who were being treated there – including some injured in the war – as well as Patron, the mine-sniffing dog who has gained international renown.
The top US diplomat, accompanied by US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink, made the visit to the hospital during an unannounced trip to Ukraine.
He was welcomed in the lobby by a large group of staff and Patron. Blinken gifted the Jack Russell terrier dog treats, quipping that “since he’s already received a number of medals and awards, I thought he’d actually prefer something a more usable,” and posed for photos in the lobby with the vest-clad pup.
“We have a long history of working on de-mining,” Blinken said. “We’re honored to be working with you on that.”
More on his visit: Blinken toured the hospital and visited with some of its patients, including a six-year-old Maryna, who lost part of her leg and has been in the hospital since May after being injured in Kherson. Blinken gave her a stuffed dog, and she also received a visit from Patron.
“I can tell that Patron likes Maryna very much,” Blinken said to the girl and her mother as he knelt by her bedside. Her mother told the top US diplomat that Maryna met actress Jessica Chastain, noting that they “loved her.”
Blinken then went to another room to meet more children who are at the hospital. He carried a basket full of toys.
Blinken took a photo and gifted a stuffed rabbit to 13-year-old Kateryna who was injured in the Kramatorsk rail station attack in early April; her mother was killed, the top US diplomat was told.
He was again accompanied by Patron and remarked, “I think he’s the most famous dog in the world.”
“We so admire the courage, the spirit of your children. It sends a very strong message all around the world,” Blinken told the room.
“And it’s an honor for me to meet you, to meet them, and to see the wonderful work that the doctors, the Minister, the Ronald McDonald House, everyone is doing. We’re just happy to be able to help and to be a friend and a partner.”
1 hr 37 min ago
It's mid-afternoon in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know.
From CNN staff
Ukraine's apparent surprise counteroffensive in the northeast of the country has led to calls to evacuate Russian-held Kupiansk, while the United States has promised billions more in aid as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Kyiv.
Here are the latest headlines in the war:
Fighting on multiple fronts: The Ukrainian military says it has repelled several Russian offensives across the battlefield, but has remained silent about its own counteroffensives in the northeast around Kharkiv and in the south near Kherson.
Calls for evacuation from Russian-held city: The Russian-installed head of the Kupiansk city administration, Vitaly Ganchev, has called on women and children to evacuate the city as Ukrainian forces approach. "Today, such a situation is developing in Kupiansk that we are forced to ensure the evacuation of the population, at least children, women, due to the fact that the city is constantly under terror, constant rocket attacks from the armed forces of Ukraine, which do not (desist from) attempts to destroy infrastructure of the city,” Ganchev said.
Blinken visits Kyiv: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an unannounced trip to Ukraine Thursday – his third visit to the country since Russia invaded more than six months ago. The top US diplomat will meet with Ukrainian officials. It coincides with a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, hosted by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.
More US aid promised: The US intends to provide $2 billion to bolster the security of Ukraine and 18 other regional countries, Blinken is expected announce Thursday. This new funding is in addition to the latest $675 million tranche of security assistance to Ukraine, which was announced by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in remarks in Germany.
Pro-Russian forces accused of torture: The recovered body of British aid worker Paul Urey, who was captured in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and died in the custody of Russian-backed separatists, has signs of “possible unspeakable torture,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Thursday.
UN Security Council hears of human rights abuses: Torture and the forcible deportation of 2.5 million people were among the shocking details of human rights violations against Ukrainian civilians recounted at a meeting of the UN Security Council on Wednesday. Deputy Ukrainian Ambassador to the UN Khrystyna Hayovyshyn told the council that 2.5 million people, including 38,000 children, have been forcibly deported from the country under a Russian “filtration” program.
6 hr 53 min ago
As Ukraine pushes southern offensive, it also hits Russia in the northeast
From CNN's Rob Picheta, Vasco Cotovio and Olga Voitovych
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has hailed "good news" from the northeastern Kharkiv region, after an apparent surprise counter-offensive forced Russian troops onto the back foot and prompted a pro-Kremlin official to call for evacuations.
The Russian-installed head of the Kupiansk city administration, Vitaly Ganchev, urged women and children to evacuate the city as Ukrainian forces approached.
Ganchev said the city, which lies west of the Donbas region and about 70 miles east of the city of Kharkiv, "is constantly under terror" and experiencing "constant rocket attacks from the Armed Forces of Ukraine."
Ukrainian officials have declined to comment on the offensive in the northeast of Ukraine, but footage geolocated by CNN showed Ukrainian forces in the town of Volokhiv-Yar on Wednesday, around 50 km away from Kupiansk, and also on the outskirts of Balakliya to the south. Russian officials have also remained silent on developments in the Kharkiv region.
The operation appeared designed to catch Russian forces off guard, following intensifying conflict in the south of Ukraine near the city of Kherson.