North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expects to engage with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Russia to continue actively advancing arms negotiations between the two countries, according to US officials.
“We have information that Kim Jong Un expects these discussions to continue, to include leader-level diplomatic engagement in Russia,” said National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson of ongoing arms negotiations between Moscow and Pyongyang.
Meanwhile, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Monday the possibility of holding joint exercises with North Korea is being discussed.
"We are discussing it with everyone, including the Democratic People's Republic of Korea," he told reporters, referring to North Korea by its official name. "Why not? These are our neighbors."
Here's what else is happening in Russia's war in Ukraine:
- Grain talks: Ukraine's foreign minister said Russia's conditions to revive the Black Sea grain deal are "classic blackmail" after Putin met with his Turkish counterpart Monday amid efforts to bring Moscow back into the agreement. Putin said Moscow will be ready to consider rejoining the deal "as soon as all the agreements on lifting restrictions on the export of Russian agricultural products are fully implemented." No major breakthroughs came from the talks, which were held just hours after Russia attacked Ukraine's Danube River ports for the second straight night.
- Romania denial: Romania was not hit by Russian drone attacks on a Ukrainian Danube river port adjacent to Romanian territory, the country's foreign minister said Monday. Earlier, Ukrainian officials reported that Russian Shahed drones fell and detonated on Romanian soil. Bucharest has condemned the attacks.
- On the ground: A series of Russian strikes hit residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure Monday, Ukraine's military said. The attacks in the Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv and Donetsk regions resulted in casualties, the military added, without providing detailed information. Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces conducted offensive operations in the southern Melitopol area Monday, the military said.
- Zelensky visit: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday that he visited combat brigades in the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions to present state awards and speak directly with frontline troops. "It is very, very useful to hear from those who are going into battle directly what exactly is lacking, what exactly is enough and what exactly needs to be changed," he said.
- Sabotage claims: Russian forces thwarted a Ukrainian "sabotage" group attempting to enter the southwest Bryansk region, its governor claimed Monday. Ukraine has not commented on the alleged incident in the hotspot region, which has previously been targeted in other cross-border raids.
- Voting under occupation: Russian officials are touting elections being conducted in the four regions of Ukraine that were illegally annexed last year. Voting is taking place at people’s homes in the regions as well as at “extraterritorial” polling stations in Russia. Ukraine’s National Resistance Center said the "occupiers have already prepared the election results."
- New defense chief: Zelensky has tapped Rustem Umerov, a Crimean Tatar, to become his next defense minister, replacing Oleksii Reznikov at a critical time for Kyiv's counteroffensive. Umerov has extensive experience as a negotiator: he has been closely involved in prisoner of war exchanges and helped to broker the Black Sea grain deal, during which he repeatedly expressed skepticism that Russia would abide by the agreement.