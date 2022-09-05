Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy said he looks forward to working with incoming British Prime Minister Liz Truss, while at the same time thanking the UK’s outgoing leader, her predecessor, Boris Johnson, during his nightly address.

“I am no less looking forward to the start of cooperation with the new prime minister of Great Britain, Ms. Liz Truss,” Zelensky said. “We in Ukraine know her well — she has always been on the bright side of European politics.”

“And I believe that together we will be able to do a lot more to protect our nations and to thwart all Russian destructive efforts," he added.

Zelensky’s warm welcome for Truss came after bidding farewell to outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson, with whom he had spoken earlier on Monday.

“It is usually said that there is no friendship in politics, but Boris is the case when you understand each other with half a word, when friendship exists, when it is strong and when it really strengthens both our states,” Zelensky said. “Starting with the first minutes of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine and Europe, Boris has been with us. His first and most important question has always been: "How else can I help?"

“I want to emphasize: even before Feb. 24, we always felt that Britain was together with Ukraine,” he added. “Today I thanked Boris on behalf of all Ukrainians, and I am sure that this is truly a multi-million Ukrainian "thank you"