Ukrainian business tycoon and one of Ukraine's most famous billionaires, Ihor Kolomoyskyi, was arrested after being suspected of fraud at a court hearing in Kyiv on September 2. Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto/Getty Images

One of Ukraine’s most powerful oligarchs has been arrested in a fraud investigation, state media in the country report.

A Kyiv court on Saturday ordered Ihor Kolomoisky, a key supporter of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s 2019 presidential campaign, to 60 days in pre-trial detention while authorities investigate fraud charges against him, reported Ukrinform.

Kolomoisky’s media and banking businesses have made him one of the richest men in Ukraine.

However, the US State Department has previously accused him of using his “political influence and power for personal benefit.”

The State Department sanctioned Kolomoisky in March 2021 for his alleged involvement in “corrupt acts that undermined rule of law and the Ukrainian public’s faith in their government’s democratic institutions and public processes.”

On Saturday, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court ordered Kolomoisky be held until October 31, Ukrinform said, and he was given the option of posting bail in excess of 500 million Ukrainian hryvnia ($14 million).

