World
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Tara Subramaniam, CNN

Updated 4:03 a.m. ET, September 2, 2022
3 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
3 hr 10 min ago

Lukoil chairman dies after falling from a Moscow hospital window

From CNN's Anna Chernova, Frederik Pleitgen, Chris Liakos and Julia Horowitz

The Central Clinical Hospital is seen Thursday September 1, in Moscow after Lukoil chairman Ravil Maganov fell out of a sixth-floor window and died as a result of his injuries.
The Central Clinical Hospital is seen Thursday September 1, in Moscow after Lukoil chairman Ravil Maganov fell out of a sixth-floor window and died as a result of his injuries. (Evgenii Bugubaev/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

The chairman of Russian oil and gas giant Lukoil has died after falling out of the window of a hospital in Moscow, according to Russian state media.

"The man fell out of the sixth-floor window and died as a result of his injuries," a source told TASS.

Lukoil confirmed the death of its chairman on Thursday in a statement published on its website.

Ravil Maganov "passed away following a severe illness," Lukoil said, making no mention of a fall. "Maganov immensely contributed to the development of not only the company, but of the entire Russian oil and gas sector."

Lukoil, Russia's second biggest oil and gas company, made headlines in March when it called "for the soonest termination of the armed conflict" in Ukraine.

"We express our sincere empathy for all victims, who are affected by this tragedy," the company's board of directors said in a statement to shareholders, staff and customers at the time. "We strongly support a lasting ceasefire and a settlement of problems through serious negotiations and diplomacy."

The firm produces more than 2% of the world's crude oil and employs over 100,000 people.

RIA Novosti quoted a law enforcement source Thursday as saying Maganov "most likely committed suicide."

"Investigating authorities are working on the spot to establish the causes of the incident," the source told RIA.

At least five prominent Russian businessmen have reportedly died by suicide since late January, according to previous CNN reporting.

7 hr 41 min ago

Ukrainian military says it is focusing attacks on bridges and other Russian positions near Kherson

From CNN's Julia Kesaieva

The Ukrainian military says it is keeping up the pressure on Russian forces in the southern Kherson region, with attacks on several targets Thursday, including bridges across the Dnipro river.

Its Operational Command South said: "Our missile and artillery units conducted fire missions on three control points, a radar station, two points of concentration of enemy manpower, weapons and equipment." 

"An attempt to establish a new pontoon crossing in the Dariivka area was also cut down by our fire," it said.

It added that fire against the Kakhovskyi Bridge left several additional holes, which meant it remained unusable to occupying forces.

Ukrainian forces have focused in the last two months on degrading Russian supply lines, ammunition depots and rear bases in the south.

2 hr 33 min ago

Putin snubs funeral of former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev

From CNN's Ivana Kottasová and Anna Chernova

Russia's President Vladimir Putin, right, talks with former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev at the start of a news conference at the Castle of Gottorf in Schleswig, northern Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2004. 
Russia's President Vladimir Putin, right, talks with former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev at the start of a news conference at the Castle of Gottorf in Schleswig, northern Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2004.  (Carsten Rehder/dpa/AP)

Vladimir Putin will not attend the funeral of Mikhail Gorbachev, the Kremlin said Thursday, in a snub of the former Soviet leader with whom the Russian President had a fraught relationship.

Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said "Putin's work schedule will not allow him to take part in the farewell ceremony for Gorbachev on September 3," adding that the Russian President visited the Central Clinical Hospital today to pay his respects to Gorbachev, laying flowers by the coffin.

A farewell ceremony for Gorbachev, which will be open to the public, is due to take place on Saturday, followed by the funeral later on the same day at Moscow's Novodevichy Cemetery.

Read the full story here.