Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Tara Subramaniam and Jack Guy, CNN

Updated 8:14 a.m. ET, September 1, 2022
48 min ago

Head of Russian oil giant Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window, reports state media

From CNN's Anna Chernova, Fred Pleitgen and Chris Liakos

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Oil Company Lukoil, Ravil Maganov, attends an awarding ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow on November 21, 2019.
Chairman of the Board of Directors of Oil Company Lukoil, Ravil Maganov, attends an awarding ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow on November 21, 2019. Mikhail Klimentyev/SPUTNIK/AFP/Getty Images

The chairman of Russian oil and gas giant Lukoil — which spoke out against Russia's invasion of Ukraine — has died after falling out of a hospital window, state news agencies RIA Novosti and TASS reported Thursday.

Ravil Maganov died at the Central Clinical Hospital west of Moscow, according to the reports, which cite the hospital and law enforcement sources.

"The incident occurred around 07:00 am Moscow time in the Central Clinical Hospital ... The man fell out of the sixth-floor window and died as a result of his injuries," a source told TASS.

Lukoil confirmed Maganov’s death in a statement published on its website, saying only that the executive died "following a severe illness" and making no mention of a fall.

"We deeply regret to announce that Ravil Maganov, Chairman of PJSC LUKOIL Board of Directors, passed away following a severe illness," the statement read. "Ravil Maganov immensely contributed to the development of not only the Company, but of the entire Russian oil and gas sector."

Russia's second largest oil company made headlines in early March after speaking out against Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 

"The Board of Directors of LUKOIL expresses herewith its deepest concerns about the tragic events in Ukraine. Calling for the soonest termination of the armed conflict, we express our sincere empathy for all victims, who are affected by this tragedy," reads a statement from the board of directors to shareholders, staff and customers published March 3.

"We strongly support a lasting ceasefire and a settlement of problems through serious negotiations and diplomacy,” added the statement.

Lukoil produces more than 2% of the world's crude oil and employs more than 100,000 people. 

RIA Novosti quoted a law enforcement source who said the businessman "most likely committed suicide."

"Yes, we can confirm the fact [of death]. Investigating authorities are working on the spot to establish the causes of the incident," the source said, according to RIA.

At least five prominent Russian businessmen have reportedly died by suicide since late January, according to previous CNN reporting.

2 hr 30 min ago

Shelling "has not stopped since 5 a.m." in Enerhodar, city mayor tells CNN

From CNN's Olga Voitovych and Hannah Ritchie

Shelling in Enerhodar, near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, has "not stopped since 5 a.m.," city mayor Dmytro Orlov told CNN Thursday. 

"There are casualties among civilians. This is probably the most difficult day in the entire history of the occupation of the city," he said. 

Russian-appointed regional officials also reported shelling across Enerhodar Thursday, claiming there had been "at least three" civilian casualties and five injuries, including a child.

CNN has not been able to independently verify claims from either side. 

The reports come as a team from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) make their way to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to carry out a planned inspection of the facility, which has been held by Russian forces since March. 

In a series of statements, Russian and Ukrainian officials accused each other of shelling the IAEA’s prearranged route to the Zaporizhzhia plant. 

IAEA spokesperson Fredrik Dahl said the inspectors had been "delayed" for three hours on the Ukrainian-controlled side of the front line en route to the nuclear facility, prompting IAEA chief Rafael Grossi to personally negotiate with Ukrainian military authorities to allow the team to proceed. 

In a statement Thursday, Russia’s Ministry of Defense said it would provide the IAEA’s inspectors "full security for further work" upon their arrival at the plant.

2 hr 49 min ago

IAEA mission delayed en route to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, says spokesman

From CNN’s Kim Norgaard in Kyiv

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission has been delayed on the Ukrainian-controlled side of the front line for about three hours en route to visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), and IAEA spokesman has said.

"Director general Grossi has personally negotiated with Ukrainian military authorities to be able to proceed and he remains determined that this important mission reaches the ZNPP today," Fredrik Dahl told CNN on Thursday.

Setting off for the plant from Zaporizhzhia city earlier Thursday, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said the mission would persevere despite the "inherent risks" his monitoring team would face. 

3 hr 21 min ago

It's "time to stop playing with fire" at Zaporizhzhia, warns ICRC chief

From CNN's Oleksandra Ochman and Sarah Dean

It is "high time to stop playing with fire" around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) warned Thursday.

Speaking to reporters in Kyiv, ICRC director-general Robert Mardini urged "concrete measures" be taken "to protect this facility and others like it from any military operations."

"The slightest miscalculation could trigger devastations that we will regret for decades," he warned.

"When hazardous sites become battlegrounds, the consequences for millions of people and the environment can be catastrophic and last many years," he said.

"In the event of a nuclear leak, it will be difficult if not impossible to provide humanitarian assistance."

3 hr 47 min ago

Ukrainian official accuses Russian forces of trying to disrupt nuclear plant inspection

From CNN's Olga Voitovych in Kyiv, Ukraine

A Ukrainian presidential adviser on Thursday accused Russian forces of trying to disrupt the visit of UN nuclear inspectors to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant by shelling the nearby city of Enerhodar.

"The Russians shelled Enerhodar and the territory of the ZNPP," said Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine. "They want to disrupt the visit of the IAEA mission. These are the actions of a terrorist state, which is afraid that the world will learn the truth."

Shelling has been ongoing in Enerhodar since Thursday morning, according to Ukrainian and Russian-installed regional officials as a team from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) traveled to the plant for a planned inspection of the facility in southeastern Ukraine, which has been held by Russian forces since March. 

"It is Russia that is responsible for everything that happens at the ZNPP and Enerhodar. Criminals must be stopped," Yermak said.

Some context: CNN has not been able to independently verify claims from either side about the shelling near the facility. CNN reached out to the IAEA regarding any obstacles or security issues on its prearranged route to the plant but has not received a response. 

Setting off for the plant from Zaporizhzhia city earlier Thursday, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said the mission would persevere despite the "inherent risks" his monitoring team would face. 

 

4 hr 5 min ago

Shelling in city near Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as UN watchdog travels for inspection

From CNN's Olga Voitovych and Hannah Ritchie 

Members of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) set off for the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on September 1.
Members of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) set off for the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on September 1. Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Shelling in the city of Enerhodar near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power has been ongoing since Thursday morning, according to Ukrainian and Russian-installed regional officials. 

"Since 5 a.m. [local time], constant mortar shelling has not stopped," Enerhodar’s Mayor Dmytro Orlov said in a Telegram post, adding that "helicopters" had been circling over the city. "One can hear automatic weapons. It is known that several civilian facilities were hit. There are victims! We are clarifying how many."

The Russian-appointed military-civilian administration of Enerhodar also claimed there had been "at least three" civilian casualties and five injuries, including a child. 

CNN has not been able to independently verify claims from either side. 

Inspectors on the way: The reports come as a team from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) traveled to the nuclear plant for a planned inspection of the facility in southeastern Ukraine, which has been held by Russian forces since March. 

In a separate report, the head of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia regional military administration Oleksandr Starukh accused Russian forces of “shelling the pre-agreed route of the IAEA mission from Zaporizhzhia to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.”

CNN reached out to the IAEA regarding any obstacles or security issues on its prearranged route to the plant but has not received a response. 

Setting off from Zaporizhzhia city earlier Thursday, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi acknowledged the “inherent risks” his monitoring team would face after leaving the “gray zone” where the last line of Ukrainian defenses end but said the mission would persevere. 

 

4 hr 48 min ago

Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shuts down another reactor due to shelling

From CNN’s Sarah Dean and Olga Voitovych

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine on August 30.
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine on August 30. Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The fifth reactor at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was shut down and its emergency protection system activated on Thursday due to shelling, Ukraine's nuclear operator Energoatom said in a statement.

The shutdown comes as a team of international experts were traveling to the Russian-occupied plant in southeastern Ukraine for a planned inspection amid fighting in the area that has sparked fears of a nuclear accident.

The plant, which was disconnected from the country's power grid last Thursday, has six reactors, only two of which have been functioning — number five and number six. 

"Today, September 1, 2022, at 4:57 a.m., as a result of another mortar shelling by the Russian occupying forces at the site of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the emergency protection was activated and the operating 5th power unit was shut down," the Energoatom statement said. 
"In addition, the backup power supply line 330 kV for own needs of the ZNPP was damaged. In the transition mode, the non-working power unit No. 2 was de-energized with the start-up of diesel generators."

Energoatom said the remaining reactor "continues to work in the energy system of Ukraine and at the same time feeds the ZNPP's own needs."

Some context: Nuclear plants use a number of auxiliary safety systems, such as diesel generators and external grid connections, to keep reactors cool. Zaporizhzhia also uses a spray pond, a reservoir in which hot water from inside the plant is cooled. If those systems failed, then the nuclear reactor would heat up swiftly, triggering a nuclear meltdown.

Ukraine has accused Russian troops of using the plant as a shield, risking a potential disaster at the plant. The Kremlin has in turn repeatedly accused Ukrainian forces of shelling the plant.

 

5 hr 12 min ago

UN nuclear inspectors on way to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant despite "significant" risks 

From CNN's Hannah Ritchie

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi speaks to media in Zaporizhzhia on September 1.
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi speaks to media in Zaporizhzhia on September 1. Genya Savilov/AFP/Getty Images

A team of international experts were traveling to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant for a planned inspection of the facility on Thursday despite the "significant" risks of their mission, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi said. 

Upon arrival at the plant, the team will start an immediate "assessment of the security and safety situation,” Grossi told reporters, with the ultimate goal of “establishing a continued presence of the IAEA at the plant.”

The plant is near the front line of the war in southeastern Ukraine and was captured by Russian troops in March. Both sides have accused each other of shelling it.

“I have been briefed by the Ukrainian regional military commander about the inherent risks but weighing the pros and cons and having come so far, we are not stopping, we are moving now," Grossi said. "We know that there is a so-called 'gray zone' where the last line of Ukrainian defense [ends] and the first line of Russian occupying forces begin; where the risks are significant.
“At the same time, we consider that we have the minimum conditions to move, accepting that the risks are very high. Still, myself and the team feel we can proceed with this, we have a very important mission to accomplish.”

It is uncertain how long the IAEA visit will last.

 

11 hr 29 min ago

Projectile veers off course after launching from near Russian city of Belgorod

From CNN's Julia Kesaieva

A rocket or missile fired from near the Russian city of Belgorod appears to have gone off course and crashed into a residential area, according to multiple social videos uploaded to the Telegram channel Belgorod Informant on Wednesday night.

It's unclear how much damage it caused, or whether there were any casualties. Videos show the projectile flying in a shallow arc across the city before coming down somewhere close by. Residents posted on Telegram that it had hit the Komsomolskiy district.

There has been no comment from local officials. 

Belgorod is close to the border with Ukraine. 