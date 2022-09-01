Chairman of the Board of Directors of Oil Company Lukoil, Ravil Maganov, attends an awarding ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow on November 21, 2019. Mikhail Klimentyev/SPUTNIK/AFP/Getty Images

The chairman of Russian oil and gas giant Lukoil — which spoke out against Russia's invasion of Ukraine — has died after falling out of a hospital window, state news agencies RIA Novosti and TASS reported Thursday.

Ravil Maganov died at the Central Clinical Hospital west of Moscow, according to the reports, which cite the hospital and law enforcement sources.

"The incident occurred around 07:00 am Moscow time in the Central Clinical Hospital ... The man fell out of the sixth-floor window and died as a result of his injuries," a source told TASS.

Lukoil confirmed Maganov’s death in a statement published on its website, saying only that the executive died "following a severe illness" and making no mention of a fall.

"We deeply regret to announce that Ravil Maganov, Chairman of PJSC LUKOIL Board of Directors, passed away following a severe illness," the statement read. "Ravil Maganov immensely contributed to the development of not only the Company, but of the entire Russian oil and gas sector."

Russia's second largest oil company made headlines in early March after speaking out against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"The Board of Directors of LUKOIL expresses herewith its deepest concerns about the tragic events in Ukraine. Calling for the soonest termination of the armed conflict, we express our sincere empathy for all victims, who are affected by this tragedy," reads a statement from the board of directors to shareholders, staff and customers published March 3.

"We strongly support a lasting ceasefire and a settlement of problems through serious negotiations and diplomacy,” added the statement.

Lukoil produces more than 2% of the world's crude oil and employs more than 100,000 people.

RIA Novosti quoted a law enforcement source who said the businessman "most likely committed suicide."

"Yes, we can confirm the fact [of death]. Investigating authorities are working on the spot to establish the causes of the incident," the source said, according to RIA.

At least five prominent Russian businessmen have reportedly died by suicide since late January, according to previous CNN reporting.