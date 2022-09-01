A team of UN nuclear inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has arrived at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, in southeastern Ukraine, following delays en route and shelling in the nearby city of Enerhodar.
Meanwhile, the chairman of Russian oil and gas giant Lukoil, which spoke out against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, has died after falling out of a hospital window, according to state media.
Here are the latest headlines:
- IAEA inspectors arrive at Zaporizhzhia: The IAEA mission has arrived at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after being delayed on the Ukrainian-controlled side of the front line for about three hours. Setting off for the plant from Zaporizhzhia city earlier Thursday, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said the mission would persevere despite the "inherent risks" his monitoring team would face. Grossi plans to establish a permanent presence at the plant, where constant shelling has sparked fears of a nuclear accident.
- Ukraine accuses Russia of disrupting IAEA visit: A Ukrainian presidential adviser has accused Russian forces of trying to disrupt the visit of nuclear inspectors to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant by shelling the nearby city of Enerhodar. Shelling has been ongoing in Enerhodar since Thursday morning, according to Ukrainian and Russian-installed regional officials.
- Fifth Zaporizhzhia reactor shut down: The fifth reactor at the nuclear power plant was shut down and its emergency protection system activated on Thursday due to shelling, Ukraine's nuclear operator Energoatom said in a statement. The plant, which was disconnected from the country's power grid last Thursday, has six reactors, only two of which have been functioning.
- Lukoil chairman dies in fall: The chairman of Russian oil and gas giant Lukoil — which spoke out against Russia's invasion of Ukraine — has died after falling out of a hospital window, state news agencies RIA Novosti and TASS reported Thursday. Ravil Maganov died at the Central Clinical Hospital west of Moscow, according to the reports.
- Russia facing "severe" troop shortages: The US believes that Russia is facing "severe" shortages of military personnel in Ukraine and is seeking new ways to increase its troop levels. "We believe that the Russian Ministry of Defense (MOD) is seeking to recruit contract service members to make up for these personnel shortages, including by compelling wounded soldiers to reenter combat, acquiring personnel from private security companies, and paying bonuses to conscripts," a US official told CNN.