Russia warns EU of consequences over visa agreement suspension, state media says

Russian on Wednesday warned the European Union of consequences over the bloc moving to fully suspend the visa facilitation agreement between the European Union and Russia, according to state news agency RIA Novosti.

“Violation, circumvention or withdrawal by the EU from the visa facilitation agreement with Russia won't be left without consequences. We will decide for ourselves whether the measures will be symmetrical, asymmetric or something that the EU does not expect," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told the news agency.

"If Brussels decides to shoot itself in the foot again, then it is their choice," he said.

Following a two day informal meeting in Prague, EU's foreign ministers on Wednesday reached political consensus to fully suspend the visa facilitation agreement between the European Union and Russia.

EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the decision “will significantly reduce the number of new visas issued by the EU member states” given that the process would become more difficult and take longer.

Visas were already restricted to some categories of Russian nationals. Borrell said that this is not a legal text but only a political agreement at this point.