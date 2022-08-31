World
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Serena Williams' US Open match

live news

Live

Russia's war in Ukraine

Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Tara Subramaniam, Lianne Kolirin, Adrienne Vogt and Aditi Sangal, CNN

Updated 5:36 p.m. ET, August 31, 2022
31 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
2 hr 38 min ago

Russia warns EU of consequences over visa agreement suspension, state media says

From CNN’s Uliana Pavlova and Chris Liakos 

Russian on Wednesday warned the European Union of consequences over the bloc moving to fully suspend the visa facilitation agreement between the European Union and Russia, according to state news agency RIA Novosti.  

“Violation, circumvention or withdrawal by the EU from the visa facilitation agreement with Russia won't be left without consequences. We will decide for ourselves whether the measures will be symmetrical, asymmetric or something that the EU does not expect," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told the news agency.

"If Brussels decides to shoot itself in the foot again, then it is their choice," he said. 

Following a two day informal meeting in Prague, EU's foreign ministers on Wednesday reached political consensus to fully suspend the visa facilitation agreement between the European Union and Russia. 

EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the decision “will significantly reduce the number of new visas issued by the EU member states” given that the process would become more difficult and take longer. 

Visas were already restricted to some categories of Russian nationals. Borrell said that this is not a legal text but only a political agreement at this point.  

1 hr 59 min ago

US war-gamed with Ukraine ahead of counteroffensive, sources say

From CNN's Katie Bo Lillis and Natasha Bertrand

Ukrainian soldiers stand on a tank at the front line in the Donetsk region of Ukraine on August 19.
Ukrainian soldiers stand on a tank at the front line in the Donetsk region of Ukraine on August 19. (Anatoli Stepanov/AFP/Getty Images)

In the buildup to the current Ukrainian counteroffensive, the US urged Kyiv to the keep the operation limited in both its objectives and its geography to avoid getting overextended and bogged down on multiple fronts, multiple US and western officials and Ukrainian sources tell CNN.

Those discussions involved engaging in "war-gaming" with Kyiv, the sources said — analytical exercises that were intended to help the Ukrainian forces understand what force levels they would need to muster to be successful in different scenarios.

The Ukrainians were initially considering a broader counteroffensive, but narrowed their mission to the south, in the Kherson region, in recent weeks, US and Ukrainian officials said.

Pentagon spokesperson Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder told CNN that "the United States has routine military-to-military dialogue at multiple levels with Ukraine. We will not comment on the specifics of those engagements. Generally speaking, we provide the Ukrainians with information to help them better understand the threats they face and defend their country against Russian aggression. Ultimately, the Ukrainians are making the final decisions for their operations."

Officials say they believe there is now increased parity between the Ukrainian and Russian militaries. But western officials have been hesitant to label the nascent Ukrainian operation — which appeared to begin on Monday in the southern province of Kherson — a true "counteroffensive."

How successful Ukraine is likely to be in regaining lost territory remains an open question, sources familiar with the latest intelligence tell CNN. Ukrainian officials have already said this offensive will likely be a slow operation, and punishingly cold winter weather is coming and then an early spring mud, both of which could force pauses in the fighting.

Read more here.

4 hr 41 min ago

Ukraine's defense ministry asks Crimea residents to provide details of bases and movements of Russian forces 

From CNN's Julia Kesaieva

Ukraine's defense ministry has appealed to informants in Crimea to relay details of the movements of Russian forces.

The Defense Intelligence Unit said on its Telegram channel that it wanted residents of Crimea to provide "the exact location of the deployment points and residential addresses of the occupying forces (preferred geo-referencing with coordinates)" as well as details of where senior officers lived. 

It also asked people to provide the "locations and routes of movement of military equipment" and "accurate data of local collaborators who switched to the side of the enemy."

Ukraine has not acknowledged any attacks on Russian military locations and equipment in Crimea.

6 hr 12 min ago

Heavy explosions reported in several parts of Kherson in southern Ukraine 

From CNN's Julia Kesaieva and Tim Lister

There are multiple reports of heavy explosions in the Nova Kakhovka area of the Ukrainian region of Kherson in the south. 

The town, which is occupied by Russian forces, is strategically placed on river Dnipro, with a bridge that has been repeatedly attacked by Ukrainian forces.

In the last few weeks, ammunition depots in the area have also been struck.

Local social media accounts speak of air strikes and a large fire in the vicinity of a furniture factory.

There are also reports of fresh explosions near the main Antonivskiy bridge across the Dnipro south of Kherson city, as well as explosions in the nearby Oleshkiy area.

There has been no official comment from either side on the reports.

The reports come days after Ukraine announced a new offensive in the south aimed at dislodging Russian forces in Kherson. 

1 hr 37 min ago

Divisions remain within EU after political agreement to suspend visa facilitation deal with Russia

From CNN's Chris Liakos, Boglarka Kosztolanyi and Duarte Mendonça

A Dutch passport control for truck drivers on January 4, 2021.
A Dutch passport control for truck drivers on January 4, 2021. (Sem Van Der Wal/ANP/AFP/Getty Images/File)

Divisions within the European Union remain following today’s informal EU foreign ministers meeting held in Prague.

While the ministers reached a political agreement to fully suspend EU’s visa facilitation agreement with Russia, the bloc remains split when it comes to an outright visa ban.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Wednesday that several member states, including his country, “have raised their voice” against an EU blanket visa ban.

In a statement released after the meeting, Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said that he supported ending the EU’s visa facilitation agreement with Russia but that “this alone would not be enough,” adding that Estonia and other neighboring countries that share a border with Russia and Belarus would consider a national visa ban.

“Until we have reached an agreement on how to restrict the entry of Russian nationals to the European Union, Estonia and other countries that share a border with Russia and Belarus will consider a national visa ban or restricting border crossings for Russian nationals with EU visas,” Reinsalu said in the statement released on the foreign ministry’s website.

“At the informal meeting, the foreign ministers of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland issued a joint statement on the substantial increase in Russian citizens entering the European Union and the Schengen area and the security threat it poses,” the statement added.

Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto told journalists that the EU today took a step “in the right direction,” according to Finnish public broadcaster YLE.

“A common approach will prevent a potential visa shopping by Russians going here and there trying to look for the better conditions,” EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a news conference following the meeting.

Visas were already restricted to some categories of Russian nationals. Borrell said that this is not a legal text but only a political agreement at this point. 

6 hr 17 min ago

More security assistance for Ukraine will be announced in the days ahead, US official says 

From CNN's Betsy Klein

National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications John Kirby answers questions during a briefing at the White House on August 4, in Washington, DC.
National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications John Kirby answers questions during a briefing at the White House on August 4, in Washington, DC. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

John Kirby, the United States' National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, said Wednesday to expect another announcement of military aid for Ukraine in the coming days.

“We ... committed more than $13 billion of security assistance to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and we will continue to do that. And there will be announcements of future security assistance in the coming days,” he told reporters.

US aid provided so far: This would come after US President Joe Biden announced $2.98 billion in military assistance for Ukraine last Wednesday. The US has provided approximately $13 billion in military aid to Ukraine since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began Feb. 24, a National Security Council official told CNN.

Since the beginning of the war, the US has provided $7 billion in grants for direct budget support and over $1.5 billion of humanitarian aid for Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees, the official said. 

7 hr 35 min ago

IAEA director says Zaporizhzhia mission is not risk-free but he looks forward to continuing presence 

From CNN's Tim Lister

Rafael Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said that his team's mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is "not risk-free" but has to be carried out.

Speaking to journalists in the city of Zaporizhzhia, which is in Ukrainian-held territory, Grossi said that visiting the plant was something "we need to do."

He said the visit would be carried out under the auspices of the safeguards agreement that the IAEA had with the Ukrainian government. 

Grossi said he had brought an experienced team — the "best and brightest," as he called them — "and we will have a pretty good idea of what's going on" at the plant.

He said the mission would take a few days, but spoke of the possibility of a permanent or continuing IAEA presence at the plant, Europe's biggest nuclear power complex.

Grossi said his team's mission was a technical one that seeks to avoid a nuclear accident and required the political will of both sides in the conflict.

6 hr 9 min ago

EU foreign ministers reach political consensus to fully suspend visa agreement between EU and Russia

From CNN's Chris Liakos

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, center, speaks with Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky and German Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Annalena Baerbock during a meeting in Prague, Czech Republic on August 31.
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, center, speaks with Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky and German Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Annalena Baerbock during a meeting in Prague, Czech Republic on August 31. (Katerina Sulova/CTK/AP)

Following a two-day informal meeting in Prague, the European foreign ministers have reached political consensus to fully suspend the visa facilitation agreement between the European Union and Russia.

The EU’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said in a news conference following the meeting that this decision “will significantly reduce the number of new visas issued by the EU member states” given that the process would become more difficult and take longer.

Visas were already restricted to some categories of Russian nationals. Borrell said that this is not a legal text but only a political agreement at this point. 

The agreement will have to be approved by all member states at an European Council level.

Borrell said that since mid-July, there has been a “substantial increase on border crossings from Russia in neighboring states,” which has become “a security risk for these states.”

“We have seen many Russians traveling for leisure and shopping as if no war was raging in Ukraine,” Borrell said.

“It cannot be business as usual,” he added.

8 hr 54 min ago

Ukrainian official says there have been "successes" in counteroffensive, while Russia disputes claims

From CNN’s Jo Shelley in London, Olga Voitovych in Kyiv and Uliana Pavlova

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have had “successes” in fighting in three areas of Kherson, according to Yurii Sobolevskyi, deputy head of the regional council. 

Sobolevskyi told Ukrainian television that the successful operations were in the cities of Kherson, Beryslav and Kakhovka. He did not provide further details. 

Separately, Natalia Humeniuk, a spokesperson for Ukraine's Operational Command South, said: “We are currently continuing our work on destroying the enemy's logistics centers, cutting off transportation to draw up [its] reserves, and destroying ammunition depots. This work is quite effective.” 

A report released by the UK’s Ministry of Defence on Wednesday said Ukrainian forces had pushed Russian forces back “some distance in places” in the south. 

“Ukrainian armoured forces have continued to assault Russia’s Southern Grouping of Forces on several axes across the south of the country since Monday,” according to the report. “Ukrainian formations have pushed the front line back some distance in places, exploiting relatively thinly held Russian defences.” 

What Russia says: A post on the Russian defense ministry’s Telegram channel on Wednesday claimed that Ukrainian attempts to “resume offensive operations” in areas of southern Ukraine had failed. The ministry said Russian forces inflicted heavy losses of equipment and personnel. 

Here's a look at the areas claimed as part of the Ukrainian counteroffensive: