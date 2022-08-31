EU foreign ministers reach political consensus to fully suspend visa agreement between EU and Russia

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, center, speaks with Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky and German Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Annalena Baerbock during a meeting in Prague, Czech Republic on August 31. (Katerina Sulova/CTK/AP)

Following a two-day informal meeting in Prague, the European foreign ministers have reached political consensus to fully suspend the visa facilitation agreement between the European Union and Russia.

The EU’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said in a news conference following the meeting that this decision “will significantly reduce the number of new visas issued by the EU member states” given that the process would become more difficult and take longer.

Visas were already restricted to some categories of Russian nationals. Borrell said that this is not a legal text but only a political agreement at this point.

The agreement will have to be approved by all member states at an European Council level.

Borrell said that since mid-July, there has been a “substantial increase on border crossings from Russia in neighboring states,” which has become “a security risk for these states.”

“We have seen many Russians traveling for leisure and shopping as if no war was raging in Ukraine,” Borrell said.

“It cannot be business as usual,” he added.