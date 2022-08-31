Russia’s war in Ukraine

Ukrainian service members fire a shell from a towed howitzer FH-70 at a front line, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Donbas Region, Ukraine July 18, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Tara Subramaniam Adrienne Vogt Aditi Sangal
By Tara Subramaniam, Lianne Kolirin, Adrienne Vogt and Aditi Sangal, CNN
Updated 8:01 AM EDT, Wed August 31, 2022
Ukraine launches offensive in Russian-occupied Kherson region
What we're covering

  • A team from the UN’s nuclear watchdog has departed Kyiv for the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine following recent shelling at the Russian-occupied facility and mounting fears of a nuclear disaster. A Moscow-backed official says the team is expected to arrive on Thursday morning.
  • Ukrainian officials say military operations to retake Russian-held areas of the south are underway, with a presidential adviser saying their forces have broken through Moscow’s defenses in “several” areas of the front line in the Kherson region.
  • Russia has begun a scheduled halt of natural gas flows to Europe through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline amid concerns Moscow is deliberately cutting supplies in retaliation for Western sanctions over its war in Ukraine.
  • World leaders have paid tribute to Mikhail Gorbachev after his death Tuesday at age 91. The last leader of the Soviet Union played a pivotal role in ending the Cold War.
IAEA team en route to nuclear plant likely to stay overnight in Ukrainian-controlled city, according to report

From CNN’s Jo Shelley in London and Kim Norgaard in Kyiv

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) delegation that is set to inspect the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant will likely stay overnight in the Ukrainian-controlled regional capital before visiting the nuclear power plant on Thursday, according to a report from Reuters.

Reuters says it has its own journalist traveling in a convoy with the UN nuclear watchdog’s team.

Remember: The city of Zaporizhzhia is controlled by Ukraine, while the nuclear power plant is on territory in the wider region that is occupied by Russia. 

A Russian-appointed official in the Zaporizhzhia region claimed the IAEA experts will “stand in line” with any civilians trying to enter the occupied areas on Thursday.

“This is due to the fact that they will not be given special passes,” Vladimir Rogov, a member of the military-civilian administration, wrote in a post on his Telegram channel. 

IAEA team expected to arrive at nuclear plant Thursday, says Russian-backed local official

From CNN’s Jo Shelley, Olga Voitovych and Anna Chernova

UN nuclear experts en route to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant are expected to arrive on Thursday morning, a local official appointed by Moscow told Russian state television.

The team from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) set off from Kyiv early Wednesday.

“Initially, according to their information, we are expecting them tomorrow morning,” Alexander Volga, head of the administration of the nearby Russian-occupied city of Enerhodar, told Channel One on Wednesday, in comments reported by state news agency TASS.

The plant is near the front line of the war in Ukraine and was captured by Russian troops in March. Both sides have accused each other of shelling it.

It is uncertain how long the IAEA visit will last. Another official, Yevgeniy Balitsky, who heads the Russian-backed regional administration of Zaporizhzhia, suggested the visit would last just one day.

But earlier on Wednesday, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi told reporters: “We are going to be spending a few days there.” Meanwhile, Volga said his administration was ready to provide the team with accommodation in Enerhodar if necessary.

On Monday, Russia’s permanent representative to the international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told state news agency RIA Novosti that Grossi hopes to station IAEA officials at the plant.

“As we understand, the intention of the director general [Grossi] is to keep a few people at the station on a full-time basis,” Ulyanov said.

Tributes from around the world continue to flood in for Gorbachev

From CNN's Chris Liakos

Tributes for Mikhail Gorbachev continue to flood in from around the world, with leaders highlighting the pivotal role he played in ending the Cold War.

Honoring Gorbachev’s leadership and the impact he had on his country, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said: “We will never forget that perestroika (restructuring) made possible that Russia could try to establish democracy and that democracy and freedom became possible in Europe, that Germany could be united, that the Iron Curtain disappeared.

Scholz added that Gorbachev died during a time when “not only the democracy in Russia has failed … but also Russia and the Russian President Putin draws new trenches in Europe.”

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said in a statement: “His desire for peace and his opposition to an imperialist vision of Russia earned him the Nobel Prize. These are timely messages in the face of the tragedy of Ukraine’s invasion.”

In a statement released on Twitter, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wrote: “Mikhail Gorbachev was a man of warmth, hope, resolve and enormous courage, and in a world that was profoundly divided he was driven by an instinct for co-operation and unity. Ultimately, he lifted a great shadow that lay across humanity.”

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg tweeted: “Mikhail Gorbachev’s historic reforms led to the dissolution of the Soviet Union, helped end the Cold War and opened the possibility of a partnership between Russia and NATO. His vision of a better world remains an example.”

French President Emmanuel Macron described Gorbachev as “a man of peace whose choices opened a path to freedom for Russians,” adding: “His commitment to peace in Europe changed our common history.”

Speaking at a press conference Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Zhao Lijian said: “Mr Gorbachev had made positive contributions to the normalization of relations between China and the Soviet Union.”

Putin expresses his "deepest condolences" to Gorbachev's friends and relatives

From CNN's Anna Chernova

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his “deepest condolences” to the relatives and friends of Mikhail Gorbachev, saying the former Soviet leader “had a huge impact on the course of world history.”

The official letter was published on the Kremlin’s website.

Putin said Gorbachev led “our country during a period of complex, dramatic changes, large-scale foreign policy, and economic and social challenges,” adding that “he deeply understood that reforms were necessary.”

“I will especially note the great humanitarian, charitable, and educational activities that Mikhail Sergeyevich Gorbachev has been conducting in recent years.
“Once again, I ask you to accept my sincere words of sympathy and support in connection with the loss that has befallen you.”

IAEA visit to nuclear plant to last "one day," says Russian-appointed local official

From CNN’s Anna Chernova

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) team traveling to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant “must see the work of the station in one day,” the head of the Russian-appointed local administration told news agency Interfax.

“The program of the visit is designed for one day. They must see the work of the station in one day,” Yevgeniy Balitsky is reported to have said.

The IAEA delegation left Kyiv for Zaporizhzhia, in south-eastern Ukraine, early Wednesday. It is unclear when they plan to enter the power plant.

Balitsky said he did not have high hopes for the results of the IAEA mission.

He claimed he not been in touch with the delegation but would meet them and show them shrapnel from attacks on the plant, which Russia blames on the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

CNN is unable to verify who is responsible for the shelling, as both sides have accused each other.

Analysis: Why Gorbachev's legacy haunts China's ruling Communist Party

Analysis from CNN's Simone McCarthy in Hong Kong

Tributes have poured in from around the world for Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the former Soviet Union who died on Tuesday age 91, with many global leaders hailing his role promoting peace and advancing freedoms.

But in China, Gorbachev’s legacy is seen in a different light, as it raises the specter of a historical event that has long been cited as a cautionary tale for the ruling Communist Party: the fall of the Soviet Union.

Gorbachev, who presided over the Soviet Union from 1985 until its collapse at the end of 1991, is widely credited with helping to end the Cold War and introducing key political and economic reforms to the USSR.

For an entire generation of Chinese leaders, however, Gorbachev has come to represent the perils of embracing democratic reforms, with officials long suggesting Communist-ruled China could face a similar fate to former ideological cousin the USSR if internal politics are left unchecked.

Beijing’s official response to Gorbachev’s death has been brief. A spokesman for China’s Foreign Ministry, when asked for comment in a briefing Wednesday, said Gorbachev “had made positive contributions to the normalization of relations between China and the Soviet Union.”

As news of the former leader’s death trended on Chinese social media platform Weibo on Wednesday morning, many users expressed their feelings of witnessing history and the end of an era, but some took a harder line.

“The Soviet Union was destroyed by him and the generations after him,” wrote one user, who also asked if Gorbachev would be “ashamed” to meet Communist thinkers Karl Marx and Vladimir Lenin after death. Others pointed sarcastically to how Gorbachev was loved by the United States and the West.

Read the full analysis here.

World leaders mourn death of last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev

From CNN's Jessie Yeung

The death of former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, known for his pivotal role in ending the Cold War and introducing key reforms to the USSR, has prompted an outpouring of condolences and tributes from world leaders.

Gorbachev died age 91 on Tuesday following a long illness, according to Russian state news agencies. He was the final leader of the Soviet Union, serving from 1985 until its collapse in 1991.

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences and will send a message to Gorbachev’s family and friends on Wednesday, according to state-run news agency RIA Novosti, citing Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

European leaders, meanwhile, praised Gorbachev’s legacy, with French President Emmanuel Macron calling the former Soviet leader “a man of peace whose choices opened a path to freedom for Russians.”

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, said on Twitter that Gorbachev had “opened the way for a free Europe.”

“He played a crucial role to end the Cold War and bring down the Iron Curtain,” she wrote.

Putin’s relationship with Gorbachev: The two leaders were often ideologically opposed, with Putin, who served in the KGB security agency during Gorbachev’s time in office, referring to the demise of the Soviet Union as the “greatest geopolitical catastrophe” of the 20th century during a 2005 speech.

While earlier this year, the Gorbachev Foundation, a research institute set up by the former leader to promote “democratic values,” issued a statement two days after Putin’s invasion of Ukraine calling for “an early cessation of hostilities and (the) immediate start of peace negotiations.”

“There is nothing more precious in the world than human lives,” the statement said.

Read more here.

Analysis: Why Gorbachev is remembered as a giant in the West and a pariah at home

Analysis from CNN's Stephen Collinson
Former Soviet Leader Mikhail Gorbachev in Washington, D.C. on March 19, 2009.
Former Soviet Leader Mikhail Gorbachev in Washington, D.C. on March 19, 2009.
(Stephen Voss/Redux)

Mikhail Gorbachev’s tragedy is that he outlived the thaw in the Cold War between Moscow and the US, after doing more than anyone to engineer it.

The last leader of the Soviet Union died on Tuesday at the age of 91, with Washington and the Kremlin on opposite sides of President Vladimir Putin’s hot war in Ukraine, launched in part to avenge the Soviet collapse precipitated by Gorbachev’s rule.

It is hard to encapsulate what Gorbachev meant to Western publics in the 1980s, after one of the most dangerous periods of the standoff between East and West. After generations of severe, hostile, hardline and elderly Kremlin leaders, he was young, modern, and fresh — a visionary and a reformer.

Gorbachev inspired sudden hope that the nuclear showdown that haunted the world in the second half of the 20th century would not end up destroying civilization. US President Ronald Reagan and his British soulmate, Margaret Thatcher, were the most hawkish of Cold warriors. But to their credit, they realized a moment of promise — as the British Prime Minister said of the Soviet leader: “We can do business together.”

Fall of Soviet Union: After a heady series of nuclear arms control reduction talks and meetings with Western leaders, Gorbachev became a hero in the West. But it was his decision not to intervene with military force when popular rebellions erupted against Communist regimes in Warsaw Pact nations in 1989 that led to the liberation of Eastern Europe, the fall of the Iron Curtain, the end of the Cold War and the reunification of Germany.

But while he was lionized in the West, Gorbachev came to be seen as a pariah at home. It is often forgotten now that his goal wasn’t necessarily to dismantle the communist Soviet Union. In many ways, his hand was forced by decades of economic decay in the communist system and the draining impact of a nuclear arms race with the West.

But in trying to save the system, he set off forces that destroyed it. Far from heralding the “end of history” as was often said at the time, his influence caused consequences that could still be felt on the day he died, with Moscow and the West again at loggerheads in a Cold War-style chill.

Read the full analysis here.

Russia begins scheduled halt of gas supplies to Europe through Nord Stream 1 pipeline

From CNN’s Eyad Kourdi

Nord Stream 1 pipeline gas flows into Europe dropped to zero on Wednesday morning, according to operator data, as part of a scheduled halt announced last week.

The halt will last through September 2, Russian state energy giant Gazprom confirmed Friday. 

Nord Stream 1 is the largest pipeline bringing Russian natural gas supplies to Europe via Germany and was previously shut down for 10 days in late July for what Gazprom described as “annual maintenance.” 

Some context: Wednesday’s outage has fueled concerns that Russia is deliberately cutting off supplies of its gas to Europe, in retaliation for Western sanctions over its war in Ukraine — an allegation Moscow denies. 

UN nuclear inspectors leave Kyiv en route to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

From CNN’s Mitch McCluskey 
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi talks to the press in a hotel in Kyiv, on Wednesday before setting off with his team to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi talks to the press in a hotel in Kyiv, on Wednesday before setting off with his team to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
(Sergei Chuzavkov/AFP/Getty Images)

A team of United Nations nuclear inspectors has left Kyiv to travel to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine, the delegation’s leader Rafael Grossi told reporters Wednesday. 

“After six months of efforts, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is moving into the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant,” said Grossi, director general of the organization.
“As you know, we have a very important task there to perform: to assess the situation, to help stabilize the situation as much as we can. I am very conscious of the relevance of this moment. We are ready, the IAEA is ready.”

Grossi is leading a delegation of 14 experts to inspect the facility as fears mount over a potential nuclear accident amid recent shelling in the area. 

“We are going to a warzone, to occupied territory. This requires explicit guarantees not only from the Russian Federation but also from the Republic of Ukraine. And we have been able to secure that,” he said. 

Mikhail Gorbachev, former Soviet president who took down the Iron Curtain, dies

From CNN's Susannah Cullinane and Laura Smith-Spark

Mikhail Gorbachev — the last leader of the former Soviet Union from 1985 until 1991 — has died at the age of 91.

Gorbachev died after a long illness, Russian state news agencies reported.

“Mikhail Sergeevich Gorbachev died this evening after a severe and prolonged illness,” the Central Clinical Hospital said, according to RIA Novosti Tuesday.

The man credited with introducing key political and economic reforms to the USSR and helping to end the Cold War had been in failing health for some time.

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences, Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told RIA Novosti.

Putin will send a message on Wednesday to Gorbachev’s family and friends, RIA Novosti added.

With his outgoing, charismatic nature, Gorbachev broke the mold for Soviet leaders who until then had mostly been remote, icy figures. Almost from the start of his leadership, he strove for significant reforms, so the system would work more efficiently and more democratically. Hence the two key phrases of the Gorbachev era: “glasnost” (openness) and “perestroika” (restructuring).

He will be buried next to his wife at the Novodevichy Cemetery in Moscow, RIA Novosti reported, citing the Gorbachev Foundation.

Read more here.

Ukraine doing "everything we can" to ensure UN nuclear watchdog can safely visit Zaporizhzhia, Zelensky says

From CNN's Petro Zadorozhnyy and Tim Lister
Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant seen on Tuesday.
Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant seen on Tuesday.
(Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

As the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) delegation arrives in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said their mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is important “and we’re doing everything we can to make it happen safely and at full capacity.”

“Unfortunately, Russia does not stop provocations precisely in those directions from which the mission is supposed to arrive at the station,” he claimed. “But I hope that the IAEA mission will be able to start its work.”

Both Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of daily attacks using rockets and artillery in the vicinity of the plant.

“The situation at the ZNPP and in Enerhodar [the adjacent city], in the surrounding areas, remains extremely threatening,” Zelensky said.

Some context: Zelensky met with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi on Tuesday, according to a press officer with Zelensky’s office. The delegation plans on visiting the power plant later this week.

Zelensky urged the IAEA to do more than inspect the plant, saying that strategic decisions were required “regarding the urgent demilitarization of the station, the withdrawal of all, any, military personnel of the Russian Federation with explosives, with any kind of weapon.”

The President insisted that the area should become a demilitarized zone and that there should be a transition of the plant to full control of the Ukrainian state.

As Ukrainian offensive gets underway, Zelensky says Russians have two options: Run away or surrender

From CNN's Petro Zadorozhnyy and Tim Lister

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has spoken of the military’s efforts to take the battle to Russian forces and says the occupiers “can do only two things: run away or surrender.”

In his daily video message, Zelensky said the armed forces and security services were doing “everything possible and impossible so that every Russian serviceman will necessarily feel the Ukrainian response to this terrible terror that Russia has brought to our land.”

He was speaking as a Ukrainian offensive in the south got underway. Few details have emerged about its goals and timeline, nor about Ukrainian advances in the Kherson region.

“Throughout the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, from Crimea to the Kharkiv region, the Russian army does not have and will not have a single safe base, a single quiet place,” Zelensky said.

“Our defenders will destroy all warehouses, headquarters of the occupiers, and their equipment, no matter where they are located.

Zelensky also addressed the people of Crimea, saying, “Please stay as far as possible from Russian military facilities. Do not be near Russian bases and military airfields, report to the special services of Ukraine all the information you know about the occupiers so that the liberation of Crimea can happen faster.”

State Department confirms US assessment that Russia has received Iranian drones

From CNN's Jennifer Hansler and Christian Sierra
A view of drones during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on August 24, 2022.
A view of drones during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on August 24, 2022.
(Iranian Army/West Asia News Agency/Handout/Reuters)

State Department principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel confirmed that the US believes Russia has received unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from Iran and “intends to use these Iranian UAVs, which can conduct air to surface attacks, electronic warfare, and targeting on the battlefield in Ukraine.”

“The Russian military is suffering from major supply shortages in Ukraine in part because of sanctions and export controls, forcing Russia to rely on unreliable countries like Iran for supplies and equipment,” Patel said during a phone briefing Tuesday. “We’ll continue to vigorously enforce all US sanctions on both the Russian and Iranian arms trade and we will stand with our partners throughout the region against the Iranian threat.”

CNN’s Natasha Bertrand reported Monday evening that the US assessed that Russia was in possession of the UAVs.

Top Kremlin official is leading Russian efforts to stage sham referenda in occupied Ukraine, US says

From CNN's Jennifer Hansler and Christina Sierra

A top Kremlin official is leading Russia’s efforts to stage sham referenda in occupied parts of Ukraine, US State Department principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said Tuesday.

“Preparations for the sham referenda are being led by the first deputy head of Russia’s presidential administration, Sergey Kiriyenko,” Patel said during a phone briefing. 
“Kiriyenko is responsible for overseeing the Russia-held territories in advance of their attempted incorporation into Russia, which would be illegal if completed.”

Kiriyenko was sanctioned in March 2021 and February 2022 — two days before the Russian war in Ukraine began — in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to recognize the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics as “independent.”

Russian referenda: Patel reiterated that the US assesses that Russia could hold sham referenda in Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, and parts of Kharkiv. They “could take place in the coming weeks,” he said.

“We expect Russia to manipulate the results of these referenda in order to falsely claim that the Ukrainian people want to join Russia,” he said. 

“As part of the sham referenda, Russia will undoubtedly employ propaganda and disinformation campaigns, falsify voter turnout and exaggerate the percentage of those who supposedly voted in favor of joining Russia,” he said. “We want to be clear any claim by the Kremlin that the Ukrainian people somehow want to join Russia is a lie. Polling shows that just 3% of Ukrainians say that they would like Ukraine to be a member of the Russia-led Eurasian Customs Union.”

Ukraine claims early success in counteroffensive as Zelensky vows to "chase" Russians to the border

From CNN's Olga Voitovych, Jo Shelley, Tara John, Olga Konovalova, Rebecca Wright

As Ukraine ramps up its offensive to retake Russian-occupied territory in the country’s south, its forces have regained four villages and broken through Russian defenses at multiple points of the front line in the Kherson region, according to Ukrainian officials.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky also issued a warning to Russian forces during his evening address Monday, saying it was time for them to “run away, go home,” and that “the occupiers must know we will chase them to the border.”

Yet one of his advisers cautioned that the operation will be a slow one, that would “grind the enemy.”

“This process will not be very fast,” Oleksiy Arestovych, adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, said in a statement posted on Telegram late Monday, “but will end with the installation of the Ukrainian flag over all the settlements of Ukraine.”

“[The Ukrainian Armed Forces] have broken through the front line in several sectors,” Arestovych said in a video interview posted on YouTube, adding that Ukrainian forces were shelling ferry crossing points that Moscow is using to resupply Russian-occupied territory over the Dnipro River in the Kherson region.

“We suppress their attempts to supply their groups on the west bank [of the Dnipro],” he said. “We strike at reserves, including reserves that are on the east bank and are trying to cross.”

Earlier Monday, a Ukrainian military source told CNN that Ukrainian troops had taken four villages — Novodmytrivka, Arkhanhel’s’ke, Tomyna Balka and Pravdyne — back from Russian occupation, adding that the main target was the city of Kherson.

Read the full story here.

