Russia conducted a "massive" attack on Ukraine's capital Kyiv on Tuesday night using drones and missiles, said Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv city military administration, on Wednesday.

"Kyiv has not experienced such a powerful attack since spring," Popko wrote on Telegram.

Popko said several groups of drones traveled towards Kyiv "from different directions," and later missiles were launched toward the city from Tu-95MS strategic bombers.

Air defense forces destroyed more than 20 "enemy targets," he added.

Two men ages 26 and 36 were killed, while three others sustained injuries of varying severity from falling debris, according to the Kyiv city military administration. Two of those injured were hospitalized.

Earlier Wednesday, Kyiv mayor's said fire and rescue services were working at wreckage sites in the Darnitsky and Shevchenkivskiy districts.

Odesa attacks: Meanwhile, Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne reported explosions in the southern city of Odesa early Wednesday after the head of its regional military administration, Oleh Kiper, warned of Russian rocket attacks and asked residents to stay in shelter.