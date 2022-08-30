World
Russia's war in Ukraine

By Tara Subramaniam, Jack Guy, Ed Upright, Adrienne Vogt and Aditi Sangal, CNN

Updated 12:34 p.m. ET, August 30, 2022
59 min ago

Recent US weapons shipments designed for Ukraine's southern counteroffensive, Biden official says 

From CNN's Jeremy Diamond

The Biden administration has been helping the Ukrainian military prepare for its now ongoing counteroffensive for the last couple of months by fulfilling specific arms requests, an administration official says.

Ukraine had been asking the US for weapons specifically suited to their planned southern counter offensive in the months leading up to the launch this week, the official says.

The US fulfilled many of those requests — including additional ammunition, artillery and Javelins — over the course of several presidential drawdown assistance packages provided to Ukraine over the last two months, the official said. 

Those packages have been public knowledge, but it was not known at the time that they were designed in part to supply the now ongoing counteroffensive.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and top US General Mark Milley have routinely talked to their Ukrainian counterparts to determine what specific weapon needs depending on Ukraine’s battlefield goals. 

1 hr 22 min ago

EU member states agree on working towards a new military assistance mission for Ukraine, top EU diplomat says

From CNN’s Alex Hardie in London 

The European Union Parliament in Brussels on June 22.
The European Union Parliament in Brussels on June 22. John Thys/AFP/Getty Images

All European Union member states agree on launching the “work necessary to define the parameters for a new military assistance mission for Ukraine,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday. 

There are “many training initiatives on the way” for the Ukrainian military, he said after a meeting of EU defense ministers in Prague.

The top EU diplomat also said that the Ukrainian defense minister had shown the EU a list of short-, medium- and long-term training activities that country’s military needs. 

"We need to ensure the coherence of this effort,” he said. “It’s clear that we need to be quick and ambitious, demonstrate added value, flexibility, once again based on the needs of Ukrainian armed forces."

1 hr 19 min ago

Russians are unable to reinforce units across the Dnipro river in Kherson, Ukrainians say 

From CNN's Olga Voitovych and Tim Lister

A picture taken on July 21 shows a car moving past a crater on a bridge across the Dnipro river, near Kherson, caused by a Ukrainian rocket strike.
A picture taken on July 21 shows a car moving past a crater on a bridge across the Dnipro river, near Kherson, caused by a Ukrainian rocket strike. Stringer/AFP/Getty Images

Ukrainian officials say that the damage to bridges across the Dnipro river in the Kherson region means that Russian forces are unable to cross the river to assist units on the front lines further north.

"The enemy is trying to pull up reserves from the Left (south) bank," Natalia Humeniuk, spokesperson for the Ukrainian military's Operational Command South, said at a briefing Tuesday.

That had proved impossible, she added, "because we carefully and precisely worked on these bridges: they are the main transport arteries across the Dnipro, they became impassable for heavy equipment." 

"Now, [the Russians] do not have the transport ability to pull up reserves from the left bank. Therefore, they create the illusion of pulling up reserves by moving military units between the settlements," she explained. "All bridges have been worked by us as impassable."

"They may continue to try to set up a ferry or pontoon crossing, but the whole area where it can be deployed is also under our fire control and will be hit," Humeniuk added.

There were further strikes reported on the main Antonivskiy road bridge connecting southern Kherson with Kherson city early Tuesday.

3 hr 3 min ago

Any EU visa ban for Russians should exclude persecuted opposition members, German foreign minister says

From Inke Kappeler in Berlin

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Annalena Baerbock, attends the closed meeting of the German Cabinet at Schloss Meseberg, Germany on August 30.
Minister for Foreign Affairs, Annalena Baerbock, attends the closed meeting of the German Cabinet at Schloss Meseberg, Germany on August 30. Soeren Stache/picture-alliance/dpa/Associated Press

Germany would want to see Russian persecuted opposition members excluded from a possible European Union-wide visa ban for Russian citizens, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on the side of a German cabinet retreat on Tuesday. 

Berlin is ready to suspend a visa facilitation agreement with Russia and stop issuing multiple visas or multiple-years visas, Baerbock said. 

During a two-day informal gathering in Prague, EU defense and foreign ministers are considering further measures against Russia, and one proposal put forward by Eastern European countries is to ban Russian tourists from entering the EU.

The German government wants to enable "persecuted people in Russia to leave the country very quickly," Baerbock said. 

"We do not punish those who still have the courage to stand up against this regime," she said.

The visa opportunity should offer refuge not only for "very well-known journalists or very well-known opposition members, but we must also leave the possibility for students who have the courage at their university to inform themselves elsewhere," the minister said.

"We must prepare ourselves for the fact that Russia will continue to pose a threat to our security and our freedom in the near future and that at the same time we cannot view the entire security policy solely in terms of this Russian war of aggression,” she added. 

3 hr 7 min ago

Pope condemns "morally unjust" and "barbaric" war in Ukraine

From CNN's John Allen in Rome and Zayn Nabbi in London

Pope Francis meets with Ukraine's ambassador to the Vatican, Andriy Yurash, during a private audience at the Vatican on April 7.
Pope Francis meets with Ukraine's ambassador to the Vatican, Andriy Yurash, during a private audience at the Vatican on April 7. Vatican Media/REUTERS

In a Vatican statement, Pope Francis today issued by far his strongest words yet on Russia's war in Ukraine, calling it “morally unjust, unacceptable, barbaric, senseless, repugnant and sacrilegious.”

The Vatican's daily news bulletin called for everyone to pray to “rebuild peace” and the “defense of human life and the values connected to it, and not as political positions.”

In the bulletin, the Pope also responded to some of the criticism he’s faced due to his recent comments concerning the death of Darya Dugina, the daughter of Russian ultranationalist firebrand Alexander Dugin. 

Dugina was killed after a bomb planted in a car she was driving went off in the outskirts of Moscow on Aug. 20.

Last week, the Pope said: “I think of that poor girl who was blown up by a bomb that was under her car seat in Moscow. The innocent pay for war, the innocent.”

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) have blamed Ukrainian special services for the murder of Dugina; however, Ukraine has denied any involvement, calling the FSB claims fiction.

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted last week by expressing disappointment over the Pope's statement, saying it "unjustly" equates "the aggressor and the victim."

3 hr 7 min ago

4 dead in Russian shelling of central Kharkiv, official says

From CNN’s Olga Voitovych in Kyiv

Communal employees work on a roof after it was damaged during a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine on August 30.
Communal employees work on a roof after it was damaged during a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine on August 30. Andrii Marienko/Associated Press

At least four people were killed and nine others wounded in shelling of central Kharkiv on Tuesday, according to Oleh Synehubov, the head of the regional military administration. 

“All emergency services are working on the spot” to help those injured, Synehubov wrote on his official Telegram channel.

4 hr 13 min ago

Ukraine and Russia accuse each other of shelling around Zaporizhzhia plant as IAEA team prepares to visit

From CNN’s Jo Shelley in London, Olga Voitovych in Kyiv and Anna Chernova

Ukraine and Russia continued to accuse each other on Tuesday of shelling the area around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine ahead of a planned visit by the United Nations' International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) expected later in the week. 

The Russian authorities, who are in control of the plant and the nearby city of Enerhodar, reported artillery strikes early Tuesday morning close to a spent fuel storage building. The claim was made on the authorities’ official Telegram account and put the blame on Ukraine.

A statement from the Russian defense ministry repeated the allegation and noted that “the radiation situation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant remains normal.” 

Kyiv again blamed Moscow for attacking the area around the power plant. 

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, alleged in a tweet that Russia, “is deliberately shelling corridors for [the] IAEA mission to reach ZNPP [the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant],” and reiterated Ukrainian demands for Russian troops to withdraw from the plant. 

CNN is unable to verify who is responsible for the shelling, as both sides have repeatedly accused each other. 

The head of the IAEA, who is leading the organization’s mission to Ukraine, has said that “military actions near to such a large nuclear facility could lead to very serious consequences." 

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists in a briefing Tuesday that he hoped the IAEA visit will proceed.

"We hope that this mission will take place as agreed and discussed. I repeat once again: We are interested in this mission and have been waiting for it for a long time," he said.  

4 hr 39 min ago

Russia further decreases gas supply to France

From CNN's Pierre Bairin and Renée Bertini in Paris

Russian gas company Gazprom will reduce its supply of gas to France, effective today, French industrial energy group Engie announced in a statement on Tuesday morning.

The decrease in supply is “due to a disagreement between the parties on the application of contracts,” according to Engie.

“This reduction is the logical continuation of the actions of Gazprom for several months, which does not respect its contracts, and which reduces its supplies to most of its customers,” a source inside the cabinet of the French energy ministry told CNN. "This new reduction announced by Gazprom does not compromise our security of supply.”

Engie also said these actions won't affect supply.

The company had “already secured the necessary volumes to ensure the supply of its customers and of its own needs” and it has implemented a series of “measures to significantly reduce the direct financial and physical impacts that could result from an interruption of gas deliveries by Gazprom," it said.

4 hr 37 min ago

EU ministers to consider visa ban for Russian tourists, among other measures

From CNN's James Frater in London

Russian tourists have their passport checked at the Nuijamaa border crossing in Finland on July 28.
Russian tourists have their passport checked at the Nuijamaa border crossing in Finland on July 28. Alessandro Rampazzo/AFP/Getty Images

European officials are gathering for a two-day informal meeting in Prague to discuss the situation in Ukraine and how European Union countries can support the country in terms of military and social support.

During the gathering, EU defense and foreign ministers will also consider further measures against Russia stemming from Moscow's invasion of Ukraine six months ago.

One proposal put forward by Eastern European countries is to ban Russian tourists from entering the EU.

“In a situation where people in Ukraine are being tortured, murdered, and terrorised, Russian citizens should not be enjoying tourist trips to Europe,” Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said in a statement.

“It is important that we limit the opportunities for Russian citizens to travel in Europe,” the statement said.

After all, tourism is a privilege, not a right,” Kallas added.

Reaching a consensus among the 27 EU countries may be difficult, said Artis Pabriks, Latvia's deputy prime minister and defense minister.

In a memo circulated ahead of the meeting, France and Germany urged a more cautious approach to changes to the EU’s visa policy.
“While understanding the concerns of some Member States in this context, we should not underestimate the transformative power of experiencing life in democratic systems,” the memo read.

The Russian government will take measures if the EU decided to ban visas for Russian nationals, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists Tuesday. 

“This is a very serious decision that can be directed against our citizens. And such decisions cannot remain unanswered," he said, adding that a response from Russia will reflect what "protects the interests of our citizens."