Artemis I launch scrubbed

live news

Live

Russia's war in Ukraine

Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Heather Chen, Tara John, Hafsa Khalil and Ed Upright, CNN

Updated 12:12 PM ET, Mon August 29, 2022
6 hr 34 min ago

Russian security service accuses second suspect in Darya Dugina’s murder

From Anna Chernova 

This state handout image shows investigators working at the site of a suspected car bomb attack that killed Darya Dugina in the Moscow region, Russia, on August 21.
This state handout image shows investigators working at the site of a suspected car bomb attack that killed Darya Dugina in the Moscow region, Russia, on August 21. (Investigative Committee of Russia/Reuters)

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has accused a second suspect in the murder of Darya Dugina, who was a Russian political commentator and the daughter of prominent ultranationalist ideologue Alexander Dugin. 

“In the course of further investigation, it was established that another member of the Ukrainian sabotage and terrorist group, a citizen of Ukraine ... prepared in Moscow the murder of D. Dugina,” the FSB press service said in a statement Monday. 

CNN is unable to independently verify the FSB claims of those who perpetrated the killing and is therefore not naming the two suspects at this time. Ukraine has denied any involvement in Dugina’s killing, calling the FSB claims fiction.

According to the FSB, the second suspect provided fake license plates and documents to the first suspect and helped assemble an improvised explosive device in a rented garage in the southwest of Moscow, which was later detonated in the car that Dugina was driving. 

The FSB said the second suspect had arrived in Russia on July 30 via Estonia and left Russian territory the day before Dugina’s death on August 20. 

What happened: Dugina, the editor of a Russian disinformation website, died after a bomb planted in a car she was driving went off in the outskirts of Moscow earlier in August.

The FSB blamed Ukrainian special services for the murder, saying the first suspect was a Ukrainian woman who arrived in Russia on July 23 with her young daughter, TASS reported. The pair attended a festival on Saturday near Moscow where Dugina was a guest of honor.

After remotely detonating explosives planted in Dugina's Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, the FSB said the woman and her daughter drove through the Pskov region to Estonia, roughly a 12-hour journey.

"Ru-propaganda lives in a fictional world: [Ukrainian] woman and her 12-year-old child were 'assigned' responsible for blowing up the car of propagandist Dugina. Surprisingly, they did not find the 'Estonian visa' on the spot," Mykhailo Podolyak, a key adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said last week on Twitter.

Darya Dugina's death sheds light on the women fronting Russia's propaganda machine
6 hr 46 min ago

G7 welcomes IAEA trip to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant 

From CNN's Jo Shelley in London

A serviceman with a Russian flag on his uniform stands guard near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant outside the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar, Ukraine, on August 4
A serviceman with a Russian flag on his uniform stands guard near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant outside the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar, Ukraine, on August 4 (Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)

The G7 has welcomed a planned trip by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine this week. 

In a statement, the G7 group of nations said that it, “remains profoundly concerned by the serious threat the continued control of Ukrainian nuclear facilities by Russian armed forces pose to the safety and security of these facilities. These actions significantly raise the risk of a nuclear accident or incident and endanger the population of Ukraine, neighboring states, and the international community.”

IAEA staff must be able to access all nuclear facilities in Ukraine timely, safely and without impediment, and engage directly, and without interference, with the Ukrainian personnel responsible for operating these facilities,” the statement reads. 

Early Monday, IAEA chief Rafael Mariano Grossi tweeted that the delegation would arrive in Zaporizhzhia -- home to Europe’s biggest nuclear facility -- “later this week.”

The mission -- which will assess damage to the plant's facilities, evaluate the working conditions of the staff, and perform urgent safeguard activities -- comes amid renewed shelling at the facility and mounting fears over a potential nuclear accident.

8 hr 17 min ago

IAEA inspectors on their way to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant 

From CNN's Alex Stambaugh 

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi speaks at a news conference in Vienna, Austria, on June 9.
IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi speaks at a news conference in Vienna, Austria, on June 9. (Lisa Leutner/Reuters)

A team of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors are on their way to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine and will be there "later this week," IAEA Chief Rafael Mariano Grossi tweeted Monday. 

"The day has come, @IAEAorg's Support and Assistance Mission to #Zaporizhzhya (ISAMZ) is now on its way. We must protect the safety and security of #Ukraine’s and Europe’s biggest nuclear facility. Proud to lead this mission which will be in #ZNPP later this week," Grossi tweeted. 

Nuclear fears: The mission — which will assess damage to the plant's facilities, evaluate the working conditions of the staff, and perform urgent safeguard activities — comes amid renewed shelling at the facility and mounting fears over a potential nuclear accident.

Shelling occurred in the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar near the plant on Sunday night, with Russia and Ukraine blaming each other for the attacks. The IAEA said in a statement Sunday that shelling in recent days hit a "special building" located just 100 meters from from the plant's reactor buildings.

Who is traveling? When CNN reached out to the IAEA on Sunday about the makeup of the expert mission, the nuclear watchdog declined to comment, saying it would not make such information public and that "all IAEA missions have members from different Member States, selected on the basis of their relevant expertise. They are international civil servants representing the IAEA, not their countries."

9 hr 27 min ago

Shelling reported in Enerhodar near Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

From CNN’s Mariya Knight, Kostan Nechyporenko and Karen Smith

Shelling in Enerhodar, Ukraine, close to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, on August 28.
Shelling in Enerhodar, Ukraine, close to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, on August 28. (Telegram)

Shelling occurred in the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on Sunday night, Russian and Ukrainian officials said — with each side blaming the other for the attacks.

Dmytro Orlov, the Ukrainian mayor of Enerhodar, said the shelling took place in the third and fifth micro districts of the city about 5.5 kilometers (3.4 miles) from the nuclear plant.

The shelling set cars on fire and a residential building "suffered a direct hit," he said.

Yevhen Balytskyi, head of the Russian-backed Zaporizhzhia region civil-military administration, said nine people were injured in three targeted hits on residential buildings.

Vladimir Rogov, a member of the Russian-appointed council in occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia, blamed the attack on "Zelensky militants."

The shelling comes just days before a team of international experts with the United Nations nuclear watchdog is expected to visit the plant to help ensure nuclear safety and security at the site.

Kyiv's response: Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian President's Office, condemned the attacks.

"Russian terrorists shelled Enerhodar. They provoke and try to blackmail the world. They shell Nikopol, Marganets and imitate the 'response' at Enerhodar, although they are the ones firing," Yermak wrote on Telegram. "Nuclear blackmail should not go unanswered." 

Some context: Kyiv and Moscow have made a barrage of accusations against each other about security and military action at and around the Zaporizhzhia power plant, the largest nuclear complex in Europe. But the lack of independent access to the plant, which has been occupied by Russian forces since March, makes it impossible to verify what is happening there.

Over the past month, a number of rockets and shells have landed on the territory of the plant, according to satellite imagery analyzed by CNN. CNN is unable to verify what strikes occurred, nor who was responsible.

9 hr 45 min ago

Russia launched 200 attacks in 6 hours against city in southeastern Ukraine, official says

From CNN’s Mariya Knight

Houses destroyed in Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, on August 27.
Houses destroyed in Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, on August 27. (Dmytro Smolienko/Reuters)

The city of Orikhiv in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region suffered more than 200 attacks in a 6-hour time span, Oleksandr Starukh, head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration wrote in a Telegram post on Sunday. 

The city also came under attack for 14 hours straight, he said.

"Today, 14 hours of constant fire from jet systems and barrel artillery at Orikhiv," Starukh wrote. "The middle part of the city suffered the most; the city center is on fire," 

Two children and their mother were injured in the shelling, he added.

14 hr 53 min ago

Recent shelling hit 100 meters from reactor buildings at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, IAEA says

From CNN's Hira Humayun

Shelling in the vicinity of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant over the past few days hit a "special building" located just 100 meters from its reactor buildings, the United Nations nuclear watchdog said in a statement on Sunday.

The buildings that were hit contained facilities like water treatment plants, equipment repair shops or waste management facilities.

Shelling in the area around the plant has been ongoing since Thursday but Ukraine does not have complete information yet on the nature of the damage, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Chief Rafael Mariano Grossi said in the statement.

Grossi said safety systems at the plant remain operational, there has been no increase in radiation levels, radioactivity levels are within a normal range, there is no indication of hydrogen leakage, and the plant has continued access to off-site electricity after it temporarily lost connection to its last remaining operational power line on Thursday — which was restored later that day.

Two reactor units that were disconnected from the electricity grid on Thursday were reconnected on Friday and are operational, the IAEA chief added. The other four units were disconnected before Thursday’s shelling and are still not operating.

"The latest shelling once again underlined the risk of a potential nuclear accident at the ZNPP, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant (NPP), which is controlled by Russian forces since early March but operated by its Ukrainian staff," Grossi said.

Upcoming visit: An IAEA expert mission is expected to visit the plant in "the next few days" to help ensure nuclear safety and security at the site. The mission will assess damage to the plant's facilities, evaluate the working conditions of the staff, and perform urgent safeguard activities.

9 hr 45 min ago

IAEA mission expected to visit Zaporizhzhia in the "next few days"

From CNN's Oleksandra Ochman, Kostan Nechyporenko, Hira Humayun, Darya Tarasova and Michelle Velez

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant outside the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar, Ukraine, on August 22.
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant outside the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar, Ukraine, on August 22. (Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors are expected to go to the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia power plant "in the next few days" amid renewed shelling at the facility and mounting fears over a potential nuclear accident.

IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi "said he was continuing his consultations with all parties with the aim to send an IAEA expert mission to the #ZNPP in the next few days to help ensure nuclear safety and security there," the United Nations' nuclear watchdog tweeted on Sunday.

Grossi himself is a member of the team participating in the expert mission, according to a report from the New York Times. The Times says it saw Grossi on a list of names, which also included "13 other experts from mostly neutral countries."

"Neither the United States nor Britain, countries that Russia scorns as unfairly biased because of their strong support for Ukraine, is represented," the Times reported.

When CNN reached out to the IAEA on Sunday about the makeup of the expert mission, the nuclear watchdog declined to comment, saying it would not make such information public and that "all IAEA missions have members from different Member States, selected on the basis of their relevant expertise. They are international civil servants representing the IAEA, not their countries."

14 hr 25 min ago

How Ukraine is using resistance warfare developed by the US to fight back against Russia

From CNN's Oren Liebermann

As the war in Ukraine has passed the six-month mark, US and European officials say Ukraine has successfully used a method of resistance warfare developed by US special operations forces to fight back against Russia and bog down its vastly superior military.

The Resistance Operating Concept was developed in 2013 following Russia's war with Georgia a few years earlier but its value was only realized after Russia's invasion of Ukraine's Crimean peninsula in 2014. It provides a blueprint for smaller nations to effectively resist and confront a larger neighbor that has invaded.

Russia's nearly bloodless takeover and annexation of the occupied territory stunned Ukraine and the West, intensifying a study of how to build a plan for total defense that included not only the military, but also the civilian population.

Read the full story here.