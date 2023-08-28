Russian investigators say genetic tests have confirmed that Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin was among the 10 people killed when their plane crashed last Wednesday.
Also killed was Dmitriy Utkin, a trusted lieutenant of Prigozhin’s since the beginning of the Wagner Group, and Valeriy Chekalov, a senior aide to Prigozhin.
The crash came two months to the day after Prigozhin’s attempted mutiny against Russia’s military leadership.
As questions now swirl around the Wagner Group's future, Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree that requires Russian volunteer forces and those defending the country's territory to swear allegiance to the Kremlin.
Here are the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine:
- Zelensky warning: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday the coalition aiding Ukraine's fight against Moscow's invasion would not support Kyiv if it were to move the hostilities to Russian territory. "I believe that this is a big risk, we will definitely be left alone," he said in an interview with national media, where he was asked if it was time for such a move to Russian soil. Recent months have seen a rise in strikes on Russian territory, though Ukraine often declines to take explicit credit for attacks across the border. Early Monday, Moscow's mayor said another drone had been destroyed near the Russian capital.
- September diplomacy: Zelensky also said Sunday that Ukraine is preparing for a "productive" September, as it prepares to take part in several international events, including the UN General Assembly. Meanwhile, Kyiv is "expecting decisions" on defense packages, he added.
- Battlefield updates: Ukraine said it made more gains along a key section of the southern front in the Zaporizhzhia region, while Russian shelling has escalated in villages around Kupiansk in the northeast. Russian shelling around Kupiansk has been so intense in recent weeks that it has prompted one of Ukraine's largest-scale evacuations of the conflict.
- Russian attacks: At least two people were killed and 10 others wounded following Russian strikes across Ukraine over the weekend, Ukrainian authorities said. A 42-year-old man died following attacks in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, while shelling killed another person in nearby Kherson.
- Pilot mourned: The Ukrainian Air Force is paying tribute to a well-known pilot who was one of three people killed in a plane crash during a combat mission Friday. Andriy Pilshchikov, who went by the call sign "Juice," and two other pilots died when two L-39 combat trainer aircraft collided in the air, the air force said.
- Corruption crackdown: The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has detained four more employees of military enlistment offices as part of an ongoing crackdown on corruption, the agency said Saturday. Those detained are employees in military enlistment offices and heads of military medical commissions "who 'helped' evaders to avoid conscription and escape abroad," the SBU said.
- Bad vacation: With Kyiv’s counteroffensive underway, Crimea is no longer the safe haven Russian holidaymakers had become accustomed to since Moscow annexed it in 2014. Read how Putin's war is forcing Russians to ditch a favorite holiday destination here.