Russia's defense ministry said early Friday its air defenses had destroyed 42 Ukrainian drones over Crimea, the latest in a string of recent reported attacks by Kyiv's forces on the peninsula — including on the bridges linking it to mainland Russia.
Moscow's claim Friday comes after Ukrainian forces carried out what appeared to be one of Kyiv's most complex and ambitious operations to date against Russian military facilities in Crimea.
The operation involved Ukrainian special forces landing on the western shore of the peninsula to attack Russian units, destroy Kremlin materiel and raise the Ukrainian flag.
The Ukrainian military claims at least 30 Russians were killed in the seaborne raid. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said there were no casualties reported among the Ukrainians.
While there has been no word from Russian-appointed authorities in Crimea on the attack, Russian military bloggers have raised questions about the inability of coastal defenses to detect and repel such operations.
Here's the latest headlines from Russia's war in Ukraine:
- Russia reports missile attack: Russia's defense ministry also claimed Friday that Ukraine had launched an upgraded S-200 air defense complex missile that was detected and shot down by Russian forces over the Kaluga region southwest of Moscow. Ukraine has not yet commented.
- US F-16 training: The US will host training for Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets later this year, Pentagon spokesperson Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder confirmed Thursday. Flying training in Arizona will follow English-language training in Texas, Ryder said, which is critical for pilots learning to operate the fourth-generation American jets. It is not yet clear how long it will take to train the pilots, who have previously flown Soviet-era MiG and Sukhoi fighters.
- Norway pledges jets: Norway will donate F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, the country’s prime minister said Thursday. Norway is the third European country, along with Denmark and the Netherlands, to pledge the jets to Ukraine. Oslo had announced plans to support the training of Ukrainian personnel on F-16s in May.
- Sanctions over forcible transfer of children: The US State Department rolled out new sanctions Thursday targeting more than a dozen individuals and entities involved in the forcible transfer and deportation of Ukrainian children. The US has already sanctioned President Vladimir Putin’s children's commissioner, Maria Lvova-Belova, for being involved in the deportation of Ukrainian children. Last month, Lvova-Belova said 700,000 Ukrainian children have been taken to Russia since the beginning of the war.
- WSJ reporter detention: The Wall Street Journal said Thursday that the decision by a Moscow court to extend the pre-trial detention of its journalist Evan Gershkovich by another three months was "deeply disappointing." Gershkovich’s lawyers will appeal the court’s decision, the paper said. Gershkovich has been detained in Russia since March following his arrest on charges that he, the WSJ and the US government vehemently deny.
- Ukraine says it helped defection: A helicopter pilot with the Russian military flew his Mi-8 and unsuspecting crew members into Ukraine after carefully coordinating the defection with Kyiv, according to a top Ukrainian intelligence official. "We were able to create conditions to get his whole family out undetected," said Kyrylo Budanov, the head of intelligence for the Ukrainian defense ministry. CNN has not confirmed whether the defection did take place, as described. Some unofficial accounts out of Russia align with the Ukrainian intelligence narrative, while others differ.