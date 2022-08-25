Spain will send Ukraine an anti-aircraft battery and missiles for the first time since Russia’s invasion began in February, Spain's Ministry of Defense said Wednesday.
Madrid's latest shipment of military aid will also include 1,000 rounds of field artillery munitions, a thousand tons of diesel fuel, various armored vehicles and 30,000 winter uniforms, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.
“Coinciding with the sixth month of the war in Ukraine, and with (Ukraine’s) Independence Day, Spain continues supporting the Ukrainian people in their fight to defend peace and freedom against the Russian invasion,” the statement said.
Spain will train Ukrainian troops in the operation of the anti-aircraft battery, and also provide training for Ukrainian air force personnel “in an allied country,” which was not specified, the statement said.
Spain last April announced the shipment of 200 tons of ammunition and other military aid to Ukraine.