Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Kathleen Magramo, Jack Guy, Ed Upright, Aditi Sangal, Meg Wagner and Adrienne Vogt, CNN

Updated 5:30 p.m. ET, August 25, 2022
3 hr 8 min ago

Power supply from Zaporizhzhia plant is restored but remains disconnected from grid, UN nuclear watchdog says

From CNN’s Amy Cassidy in London

The power supply from the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been restored, the United Nations' nuclear watchdog said Thursday, but it currently remains disconnected from Ukraine’s energy grid.

In a statement, the International Atomic Energy Agency said it had been informed by the Ukrainian government that the plant’s last remaining operational 750 kV external power line is back up and running after disconnecting twice due to fires nearby. This would confirm an earlier statement from the Russian-installed governor of the occupied Zaporizhzhia areas.

However, the two remaining operational nuclear reactors “remained disconnected from the grid” after the power line was restored, Ukraine said, according to the IAEA.

“Ukraine also informed the IAEA that as a result of the cuts in the 750 kV power line, the ZNPP’s two operating reactor units were disconnected from the electricity grid and their emergency protection systems were triggered, while all safety systems remained operational, the Director General [Mariano Grossi] said. All six units remained disconnected from the grid also after the power line was restored, Ukraine said,” according to the statement.

The Russian-installed governor, Yevhen Balytskyi, earlier claimed: "Immediately after the fire was extinguished, one unit was put into operation. Work was underway to restore the power supply to the region and launch the second power unit."

“There was no information immediately available on the direct cause of the power cuts," the IAEA said.

“The six-reactor ZNPP normally has four external power lines, but three of them were lost earlier during the conflict,” it added.

3 hr 49 min ago

Biden reiterated support for Ukraine in call with Zelensky, according to White House

From CNN's Sam Fossum and Betsy Klein

US President Joe Biden restated his support for Ukraine in a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday and congratulated the country after it commemorated its Independence Day on Wednesday, according to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. 

"The President reiterated the United States support for Ukraine as they defend themselves from Russian aggression, including yesterday's announcement of nearly $3 billion in weapons and equipment. He congratulated Ukraine as it marked a particularly significant Independence Day this week and shared his admiration for the people of Ukraine and its armed forces, as they continue to inspire the world with their dedication and freedom," Jean-Pierre said. 

While not delving into any details, Jean-Pierre noted that Biden and Zelensky did discuss the situation at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, reiterating the administration's position that the area should not be an active war zone. 

A senior administration official also told CNN that the administration is "closely monitoring" the situation and that the plant and its power belongs to Ukraine, condemning any attempts to redirect power from the plant.  

She noted a more detailed readout of the call would come later today.   

Zelensky also tweeted about the call:

3 hr 32 min ago

UN calls on all parties to "spare civilians" after recent Russian strikes across several Ukrainian cities

From CNN’s Richard Roth

The United Nations on Thursday called on all parties to ”respect their obligations under international humanitarian law and take constant care to spare civilians and civilian infrastructure,” following recent shelling on several cities in Ukraine, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

“As you know, there has been intense shelling on frontline cities, including Nikopol and Zelenodolsk, in Dnipropetrovska oblast, where hostilities have left a path of destruction, with dozens of houses damaged, as well as shops, schools and pharmacies. This includes the strikes that killed and injured civilians yesterday close to the rail station in Chaplyne, in central Ukraine, which was especially concerning,” Dujarric told reporters in New York. 

Ukrainian officials said at least 25 people were killed in the Russian attack on the Chaplyne train station on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Dujarric said that UN Humanitarian Coordinator Denise Brown “has started a three-day mission to eastern and central Ukraine to see first-hand the humanitarian impact of the war and efforts undertaken by humanitarian organizations in the country to support the people affected."

3 hr 53 min ago

Satellite images show fires and smoke around Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

From CNN's Paul P. Murphy

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is seen at 10:39 a.m. local time on Aug. 24.
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is seen at 10:39 a.m. local time on Aug. 24. (Planet Labs)

A series of satellite images, from Planet Labs and the European Space Agency, show a fire and smoke near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine. 

The three satellite images — which were taken on Aug. 24 at 10:39 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 11:35 a.m. local time — show a rare sequential glimpse of a fire growing toward the south of the plant, and smoke rising from an ash pit located in the northern section of the complex.  

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is seen at 11:30 a.m. local time on Aug. 24.
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is seen at 11:30 a.m. local time on Aug. 24. (Planet Labs)

The plant, which is held by Russian forces, was completely disconnected from the power grid for the first time in its history on Thursday, according to the country’s nuclear operator.

The complex was disconnected due to fires at nearby ash pits, causing the last remaining power line connecting to Ukraine’s energy grid to disconnect twice, Energoatom said in a statement.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is seen at 11:35 a.m. local time on Aug. 24.
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is seen at 11:35 a.m. local time on Aug. 24. (European Space Agency)
5 hr 2 min ago

Analysis: A grim winter will test Western unity against Russia's war in Ukraine amid energy concerns

Analysis from CNN's Luke McGee

The West's response through six months of Russia's war in Ukraine has remained strong and largely united — to the surprise of many.

The trans-Atlantic alliance managed to pull together to provide financial and weapons support to Kyiv, reach agreements to stop using Russian energy, and implement sanctions designed to hit President Vladimir Putin and his cronies.

However, as the war reaches its half-year mark, officials across Europe are worried the consensus could fall apart as the continent enters a bleak winter of rising food prices, limited energy to heat homes and the real possibility of recession.

Western officials and diplomats spoke to CNN on the condition of anonymity to candidly describe sensitive conservations among governments.

In a possible taste of more draconian measures to come, Berlin turned off the lights illuminating German monuments in order to save electricity, while French shops have been told to keep their doors shut while the air conditioning is on, or else face a fine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has captured the West's imagination and put heat on countries to support his war effort, might find it harder to get the attention of his fellow European leaders as the conflict drags on.

"That may well be why Zelensky said he wanted the war over before Christmas, because the real issues will be getting the West to stick to its promises in the long run," said Keir Giles, a senior consulting fellow at think tank Chatham House.

The winter fuel crisis is something that European officials and diplomats are thinking about daily, with Russia accounting for about 55% of Europe's total gas imports in 2021.

European countries also have a thirst for Russian oil, with almost half of Russian oil exports going to the continent. The EU reportedly imported 2.2 million barrels of crude oil per day in 2021.

"Within the European Union, it will be very difficult and we must try to stick to our promise to cut off Russia when it comes to any profits from gas and other sources," according to a senior European diplomat, referring to a deal struck between the EU member states to cut their use of Russian gas by 15%.

However, the agreement has been criticized for being voluntary, and officials fear that when push comes to shove, some EU countries simply won't play their part.

Related: Read about Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines, which have been points of contention and sharpened the showdown between Russia and the West during this invasion.

4 hr 21 min ago

Russian actions at Zaporizhzhia "have created a serious risk of a nuclear incident," US official says

From CNN's Jennifer Hansler

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is seen outside of Enerhodar, Ukraine, on August 22.
The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is seen outside of Enerhodar, Ukraine, on August 22. (Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)

A top US State Department official on Thursday warned that Russia’s actions at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant have increased risks of possible nuclear radiation release.

Russia has "created a serious risk of a nuclear incident, a dangerous radiation release that could threaten not only the people and environment of Ukraine, but also affect neighboring countries and the entire international community,” Undersecretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins said.

Jenkins reiterated calls for Russia to cease its military activities around the plant. She also stressed the importance of the International Atomic Energy Agency being able to visit and inspect the facility. She did not provide any details on that visit, which the agency’s head on Thursday described as “imminent.”

Jenkins told reporters on a briefing call that she was unable to confirm reports that the plant had been disconnected from the grid, but said “we are very concerned about turning off any of the other power plants; we are very concerned about any of the activities that are taking place, particularly since we do not have adequate access to see what is actually taking place and what can be the immediate impact of what's going on there.”

Earlier Thursday, the last power line at the plant was disconnected twice, according to the state nuclear regulator in Ukraine. The Russian-installed governor of occupied areas of Zaporizhzhia said that the power supply to all cities and districts of the Zaporizhzhia region had been restored after earlier disruptions.

Jenkins would not say whether there were discussions taking place on how to mitigate a potential nuclear catastrophe at the plant.

“Obviously there's a recognition of a possible issue there. We are all worried about a potential nuclear incident. We’re all worried about a potential radiation that can be leaked, based on the irresponsible actions of Russia. So I would just say that we are all aware of that, and we're taking that into consideration,” she said.
5 hr 1 min ago

Ukrainian nuclear operator chief explains why the last line of the Zaporizhzhia power plant is critical

From CNN's Sam Kiley and Bex Wright

Intensified shelling around Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant — Europe's largest — has sparked concerns around the world, prompting a demand for damage assessment on the site.

Normally, the plant has four lines that connect it to the Ukrainian power system, but three of them were damaged and only one remains, according to Energoatom CEO Petro Kotin, who spoke to CNN on Monday. Energoatom is a Ukrainian state enterprise operating all four nuclear power stations in Ukraine.

"If this line is also damaged, then we will have blackouts more through the whole plant," he said.

This establishes how critical that last power line and its operation is.

So it concerning when Ukrainian nuclear authorities claimed that the last power line was disconnected twice on Thursday. It has now been restored according a Russian-backed official.

Remember: CNN spoke to Kotin on Monday, prior to the reports of the last line being disconnected twice.

Kotin explained that there are diesel generators as backup to cool the fuel and keep things operational, but there are caveats to using that backup for an indefinite time. Kotin called this a "dangerous" situation to be in.

"For cooling of the fuel, we will use diesel generators to supply power to those cooling pumps, and that is a very dangerous situation, because you cannot rely only on diesel generators, because they need fuel for their work," he explained.

"Reliability questions could be an issue ... because in this case, they could be required to work for an indefinite time, and they have limited capacity to constantly be in work mode," he added.

The damaged lines cannot be restored or maintained at the moment because the location is under constant fire and that could put the workers' lives in danger, Kotin noted.

He claimed that Russians are disconnecting the remaining line from the Ukrainian power system "intentionally," and alleged that their aim is to "reconnect it to Russian system."

However, that won't be possible without a full shutdown of the plant and a full cut of all lines which are connected to the Ukrainian system, he said.

5 hr 26 min ago

Putin signs decree to increase military staff 

From CNN's Uliana Pavlova

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the main naval parade marking Russian Navy Day in St. Petersburg on July 31.
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the main naval parade marking Russian Navy Day in St. Petersburg on July 31. (Olga Maltseva/AFP/Getty Images/File)

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday signed a decree to increase the size of Russia's armed forces from about 1.9 million to 2.04 million.

According to a decree published on the Russian portal of legal information, the number of military personnel will increase to 1.15 million, adding 137,000 service personnel. 

The decree will come into force Jan. 1, 2023. 

According to the previous decree from Nov. 17, 2017, Russian troops numbered 1,902,758, including 1,013,628 service personnel. 

6 hr 55 min ago

Power supply from Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant has been restored, Russian-backed official says

From CNN's Petro Zadorozhnyy and Tim Lister

Power supply to all cities and districts of the Zaporizhzhia region has been restored after earlier disruptions, according to the Russian-installed governor of occupied areas of Zaporizhzhia.

"As a result of a strike by the armed formations of Ukraine on power lines in the area of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the territory of the security zone of the 750 kV overhead line caught fire. The fire was provoked by a short circuit on power lines," Yevhen Balytskyi claimed.

"The relay emergency protection of ZNPP worked, two power units were turned off, after which the Zaporizhzhia region was left without power supply," he added.

"Immediately after the fire was extinguished, one unit was put into operation. Work was underway to restore the power supply to the region and launch the second power unit," he explained.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has six reactors, but only two are operational at the moment.