Power supply from Zaporizhzhia plant is restored but remains disconnected from grid, UN nuclear watchdog says

The power supply from the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been restored, the United Nations' nuclear watchdog said Thursday, but it currently remains disconnected from Ukraine’s energy grid.
In a statement, the International Atomic Energy Agency said it had been informed by the Ukrainian government that the plant’s last remaining operational 750 kV external power line is back up and running after disconnecting twice due to fires nearby. This would confirm an earlier statement from the Russian-installed governor of the occupied Zaporizhzhia areas.
However, the two remaining operational nuclear reactors “remained disconnected from the grid” after the power line was restored, Ukraine said, according to the IAEA.
“Ukraine also informed the IAEA that as a result of the cuts in the 750 kV power line, the ZNPP’s two operating reactor units were disconnected from the electricity grid and their emergency protection systems were triggered, while all safety systems remained operational, the Director General [Mariano Grossi] said. All six units remained disconnected from the grid also after the power line was restored, Ukraine said,” according to the statement.
The Russian-installed governor, Yevhen Balytskyi, earlier claimed: "Immediately after the fire was extinguished, one unit was put into operation. Work was underway to restore the power supply to the region and launch the second power unit."
“There was no information immediately available on the direct cause of the power cuts," the IAEA said.
“The six-reactor ZNPP normally has four external power lines, but three of them were lost earlier during the conflict,” it added.