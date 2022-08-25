Live Updates

Russia’s war in Ukraine

Aditi Sangal Meg Wagner Adrienne Vogt
By Kathleen Magramo, Jack Guy, Ed Upright, Aditi Sangal, Meg Wagner and Adrienne Vogt, CNN
Updated 12:30 PM EDT, Thu August 25, 2022
New images show prisoner cages being erected in Mariupol concert hall
  • The Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was completely disconnected from the power grid due to nearby fires, according to Ukraine’s nuclear operator.
  • The Russian-installed governor of occupied areas of the Zaporizhzhia region said that the power supply to all cities and districts of the region had been restored after earlier disruptions.
  • Concerns are growing over the planned trials of POWs in Russian-occupied Mariupol. The US State Department described them as “show trials,” while Russia said the US was making “groundless accusations.”
  • Ukrainian officials said at least 25 people were killed in a Russian attack on a train station on Wednesday, which marked Ukrainian independence day and exactly six months since the start of Russia’s invasion.
Analysis: A grim winter will test Western unity against Russia's war in Ukraine amid energy concerns

Analysis from CNN's Luke McGee

The West’s response through six months of Russia’s war in Ukraine has remained strong and largely united — to the surprise of many.

The trans-Atlantic alliance managed to pull together to provide financial and weapons support to Kyiv, reach agreements to stop using Russian energy, and implement sanctions designed to hit President Vladimir Putin and his cronies.

However, as the war reaches its half-year mark, officials across Europe are worried the consensus could fall apart as the continent enters a bleak winter of rising food prices, limited energy to heat homes and the real possibility of recession.

Western officials and diplomats spoke to CNN on the condition of anonymity to candidly describe sensitive conservations among governments.

In a possible taste of more draconian measures to come, Berlin turned off the lights illuminating German monuments in order to save electricity, while French shops have been told to keep their doors shut while the air conditioning is on, or else face a fine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has captured the West’s imagination and put heat on countries to support his war effort, might find it harder to get the attention of his fellow European leaders as the conflict drags on.

The winter fuel crisis is something that European officials and diplomats are thinking about daily, with Russia accounting for about 55% of Europe’s total gas imports in 2021.

European countries also have a thirst for Russian oil, with almost half of Russian oil exports going to the continent. The EU reportedly imported 2.2 million barrels of crude oil per day in 2021.

“Within the European Union, it will be very difficult and we must try to stick to our promise to cut off Russia when it comes to any profits from gas and other sources,” according to a senior European diplomat, referring to a deal struck between the EU member states to cut their use of Russian gas by 15%.

However, the agreement has been criticized for being voluntary, and officials fear that when push comes to shove, some EU countries simply won’t play their part.

Related: Read about Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines, which have been points of contention and sharpened the showdown between Russia and the West during this invasion.

Russian actions at Zaporizhzhia "have created a serious risk of a nuclear incident," US official says

From CNN's Jennifer Hansler

A top US State Department official on Thursday warned that Russia’s actions at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant have increased risks of possible nuclear radiation release.

Russia has “created a serious risk of a nuclear incident, a dangerous radiation release that could threaten not only the people and environment of Ukraine, but also affect neighboring countries and the entire international community,” Undersecretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins said.

Jenkins reiterated calls for Russia to cease its military activities around the plant. She also stressed the importance of the International Atomic Energy Agency being able to visit and inspect the facility. She did not provide any details on that visit, which the agency’s head on Thursday described as “imminent.”

Jenkins told reporters on a briefing call that she was unable to confirm reports that the plant had been disconnected from the grid, but said “we are very concerned about turning off any of the other power plants; we are very concerned about any of the activities that are taking place, particularly since we do not have adequate access to see what is actually taking place and what can be the immediate impact of what’s going on there.”

Earlier Thursday, the last power line at the plant was disconnected twice, according to the state nuclear regulator in Ukraine. The Russian-installed governor of occupied areas of Zaporizhzhia said that the power supply to all cities and districts of the Zaporizhzhia region had been restored after earlier disruptions.

Jenkins would not say whether there were discussions taking place on how to mitigate a potential nuclear catastrophe at the plant.

“Obviously there’s a recognition of a possible issue there. We are all worried about a potential nuclear incident. We’re all worried about a potential radiation that can be leaked, based on the irresponsible actions of Russia. So I would just say that we are all aware of that, and we’re taking that into consideration,” she said.

Ukrainian nuclear operator chief explains why the last line of the Zaporizhzhia power plant is critical

From CNN's Sam Kiley and Bex Wright

Intensified shelling around Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant — Europe’s largest — has sparked concerns around the world, prompting a demand for damage assessment on the site.

Normally, the plant has four lines that connect it to the Ukrainian power system, but three of them were damaged and only one remains, according to Energoatom CEO Petro Kotin, who spoke to CNN on Monday. Energoatom is a Ukrainian state enterprise operating all four nuclear power stations in Ukraine.

This establishes how critical that last power line and its operation is.

So it concerning when Ukrainian nuclear authorities claimed that the last power line was disconnected twice on Thursday. It has now been restored according a Russian-backed official.

Remember: CNN spoke to Kotin on Monday, prior to the reports of the last line being disconnected twice.

Kotin explained that there are diesel generators as backup to cool the fuel and keep things operational, but there are caveats to using that backup for an indefinite time. Kotin called this a “dangerous” situation to be in.

“For cooling of the fuel, we will use diesel generators to supply power to those cooling pumps, and that is a very dangerous situation, because you cannot rely only on diesel generators, because they need fuel for their work,” he explained.

“Reliability questions could be an issue … because in this case, they could be required to work for an indefinite time, and they have limited capacity to constantly be in work mode,” he added.

The damaged lines cannot be restored or maintained at the moment because the location is under constant fire and that could put the workers’ lives in danger, Kotin noted.

He claimed that Russians are disconnecting the remaining line from the Ukrainian power system “intentionally,” and alleged that their aim is to “reconnect it to Russian system.”

However, that won’t be possible without a full shutdown of the plant and a full cut of all lines which are connected to the Ukrainian system, he said.

Putin signs decree to increase military staff 

From CNN's Uliana Pavlova
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the main naval parade marking Russian Navy Day in St. Petersburg on July 31.
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the main naval parade marking Russian Navy Day in St. Petersburg on July 31.
(Olga Maltseva/AFP/Getty Images/File)

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday signed a decree to increase the size of Russia’s armed forces from about 1.9 million to 2.04 million.

According to a decree published on the Russian portal of legal information, the number of military personnel will increase to 1.15 million, adding 137,000 service personnel. 

The decree will come into force Jan. 1, 2023. 

According to the previous decree from Nov. 17, 2017, Russian troops numbered 1,902,758, including 1,013,628 service personnel. 

Power supply from Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant has been restored, Russian-backed official says

From CNN's Petro Zadorozhnyy and Tim Lister

Power supply to all cities and districts of the Zaporizhzhia region has been restored after earlier disruptions, according to the Russian-installed governor of occupied areas of Zaporizhzhia.

“As a result of a strike by the armed formations of Ukraine on power lines in the area of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the territory of the security zone of the 750 kV overhead line caught fire. The fire was provoked by a short circuit on power lines,” Yevhen Balytskyi claimed.

“The relay emergency protection of ZNPP worked, two power units were turned off, after which the Zaporizhzhia region was left without power supply,” he added.

“Immediately after the fire was extinguished, one unit was put into operation. Work was underway to restore the power supply to the region and launch the second power unit,” he explained.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has six reactors, but only two are operational at the moment.

Last power line at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant twice disconnected on Thursday, Ukraine authorities say

From CNN's Tim Lister, Julia Kesaieva, Uliana Pavlova, Olga Voitovych and Petro Zadorozhnyy
The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, outside the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar, Ukraine, on August 22.
The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, outside the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar, Ukraine, on August 22.
(Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)

A power line from the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia was disconnected as a result of hostilities in the area, the state nuclear regulator in Ukraine said.

As a result, one of the nuclear power units at the plant had also been disconnected, according to the State Inspection of Nuclear Regulation, which quoted the nuclear operator Energoatom.

After being restored once, the 750 kV “Dniprovska” overhead line was disconnected again, the regulator said in a Telegram post, adding that this also affected the second power unit again due to “the subsequent tripping of the emergency protection.”

Energoatom also posted on its Telegram channel, confirming that the “750 kV ZNPP - “Dniprovska” overhead line - was disconnected twice.”

It is unclear whether there is currently any disruption to the power supply at the plant. CNN has previously been told that there are 18 diesel generators at the plant as back-up sources of power to the reactors. 

Satellite view of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on August 13.
Satellite view of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on August 13.
(Planet Labs PBC/Reuters)

The Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported there had been “a short circuit in the network after shelling by Ukrainian troops and fires in Enerhodar [which] caused a blackout in the Zaporizhzhia region.”

CNN has confirmed the disruption of electricity supplies to Melitopol, which is Russian occupied territory.

France reiterates support for UN agency mission to Zaporizhzhia plant "as soon as possible"

From CNN’s Xiaofei Xu and Pierre Bairin in Paris
French President Emmanuel Macron, second right, attends a meeting with the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi, second left, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, on August 25.
French President Emmanuel Macron, second right, attends a meeting with the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi, second left, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, on August 25.
(Alain Jocard/Reuters)

French President Emmanuel Macron restated France’s support for sending an expert group from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant during his meeting with IAEA chief Rafael Grossi, the Élysée Palace said in a statement Thursday. 

“The President of the Republic reiterated his support for the deployment of an IAEA expert mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as soon as possible to address nuclear safety and security issues and safeguards, while respecting Ukraine’s full sovereignty over its territory and infrastructure,” the Élysée said. 

“(Macron) confirmed that the Director General could count on France’s support to ensure that the IAEA mission would have safe and unhindered access to the plant and could carry out its mission without interference,” the statement said.

The French president praised Grossi’s efforts in the past few months to ensure the security of nuclear power plants in Ukraine. His comments also come after shelling intensified around the massive Zaporizhzhia plant, Europe’s largest, which has been under Russian control since March.

CNN previously reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed for a mission from the IAEA to access the plant via territory controlled by Ukrainian forces during a call with Macron last week, according to a source from the Élysée Palace.

Some context: Both Ukraine and Russia have blamed each other for security and military action at and around the plant. The lack of independent access to the plant makes it impossible to verify what is happening there. Over the past month, a number of rockets and shells have landed on the territory of the plant, according to satellite imagery analyzed by CNN.

It's mid-afternoon in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know.

International inspectors are close to agreeing a deal with Russia to visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, while concern is growing over planned trials of Ukrainian prisoners of war in the occupied city of Mariupol.

Here are the latest headlines:

  • IAEA near Zaporizhzhia visit: Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), told French channel France 24 he might soon be able to visit Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, currently under Russian control. An agreement with Russia is “very, very close,” said Grossi.
  • Worries over POW trials: There are growing concerns over the scheduled trials of Ukrainian POWs in Mariupol. Denis Pushilin, leader of the self-declared Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), said that the trials will include soldiers from Ukraine’s “regular army” as well as members of the Azov Regiment.
  • Russia-linked building targeted: Ivan Fedorov, mayor of the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol, has posted video of damage to a building allegedly used by Russian-backed officials in the region. “Tonight, the headquarters of the occupiers in the village of Pryazovske was blown up,” Fedorov said on Telegram.
  • Russian forces target Kyiv region: Two Russian rockets hit communities near Ukraine’s capital Kyiv overnight into Thursday, according to Oleksiy Kuleba, head of Kyiv’s regional state administration. No injuries or infrastructure damage were reported.
  • Railway station death toll increases: The number of casualties in a Russian attack on a train station in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region on Wednesday has risen to 25. Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the President’s office said search and rescue operations has been completed at the station in the village of Chaplyne.
  • Biden and Zelensky to speak: US President Joe Biden will speak Thursday with Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky to update him on US arms shipments and congratulate him on Ukrainian independence day, according to the White House.

Russia claims attack on Chaplyne train station killed 200 Ukrainian soldiers

From CNN's Uliana Pavlova, Tim Lister and Radina Gigova

A missile strike on a train station in Chaplyne, in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region, killed more than 200 Ukrainian servicemembers and destroyed 10 equipment units, according to Russia’s Ministry of Defense.

CNN cannot independently verify accounts of the strikes referenced by the ministry.

Ukrainian officials say at least 25 people, including two children, died in the attack on the station on Wednesday, which marked both Ukraine’s independence day and exactly six months since Russia invaded the country on February 24.

“As a result of a direct hit by an Iskander missile on a military echelon at the Chaplyne railway station in the Dnepropetrovsk region, 200 employees of the reserve of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and 10 units of military equipment were destroyed on its way to Donbas,” Russia’s Ministry of Defense said in a statement published Thursday. 

IAEA "very, very close" to agreement with Russia over visit to Zaporizhzhia

From CNN’s Renée Bertini in Paris
Director General of IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) Rafael Mariano Grossi press briefing at UN Headquarters in New York, U.S, on August 2.
Director General of IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) Rafael Mariano Grossi press briefing at UN Headquarters in New York, U.S, on August 2.
(Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket/Getty Images)

Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), told French channel France 24 he might soon be able to visit Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, currently under Russian control. 

“We are very, very close to that [an agreement with Russia],” Grossi said Thursday.

Earlier today, Grossi met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. 

The French and Russian defense ministers also talked about the nuclear power plant on the phone the same day, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

Ukrainian official says building used by Russian-backed officials near Melitopol has been sabotaged

From CNN's Tim Lister and Julia Kesaieva

Ivan Fedorov, mayor of the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol, has posted video of damage to a building allegedly used by Russian-backed officials in the region. 

“Tonight, the headquarters of the occupiers in the village of Pryazovske was blown up,” Fedorov said on Telegram. “It was there that the Russians prepared for the ‘voting’ and issued Russian passports.”

Fedorov was referring to a referendum being planned by Russian-backed authorities in the region on whether it should join the Russian Federation.

“There is neither a clear date nor a plan for holding a pseudo-referendum in the occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region,” he said in a press briefing. 

“The concept of the Russians now is to hold a referendum during a period of five days in the format of a survey (by visiting apartments and houses),” said Fedorov. “In the next two weeks, the Russians are simply unable to hold a referendum.”

Fedorov, who is not in the city, also claimed that very few people had taken up the offer of Russian passports.

“We do not have an exact number of how many people received Russian passports … I think it is about 1,000 people at most,” he said.

On the day of the start of the new school year, Fedorov said the Russians had tried to open four out of 22 schools in the area and had brought in Russian teachers.

They were threatening heavy fines for parents whose children were absent from school, he said.

Pressure on the remaining population in Melitopol was growing, added Fedorov. He estimated some 60,000 - 70,000 people are still living in the city, half the pre-war population.

“The Russians begin a total cleansing, filtering in every house, every apartment,” he said. “If a person is found with at least something Ukrainian (flag, embroidery), they are immediately arrested.”

Four people have been transferred to a high security detention center in Moscow, claimed Fedorov. CNN cannot verify the allegation.

“Up to 80 people are held captive by the Russians,” he claimed.

Concerns mount over POW trials in Mariupol

From CNN's Tim Lister and Julia Kesaieva
Prison cells installed at the Philharmonic Hall in Mariupol, Ukraine, in this image released via social media on August 6.
Prison cells installed at the Philharmonic Hall in Mariupol, Ukraine, in this image released via social media on August 6.
(Mariupol City Council/Reuters)

There are growing concerns over the trials of prisoners of war scheduled to take place in Russian-occupied Mariupol, with Washington and Moscow trading barbs over the plans.

“Show trials”: On Wednesday, the US State Department said the Kremlin was using the trials as an attempt “to deflect responsibility for President Putin’s war of aggression and distract from overwhelming evidence of the atrocities Russian forces have committed in Ukraine.”

The State Department said it strongly condemned the “planned show trials,” and described them as “illegitimate and a mockery of justice.”

“All members of Ukraine’s armed forces, including domestic and foreign volunteers incorporated into the armed forces, are entitled to prisoner of war status if they are captured and must be afforded the treatment and protections commensurate with that status, according to the Geneva Conventions,” the State Department said.

Russian reaction: The Russian Embassy in Washington responded early Thursday, accusing the US of “groundless accusations” against Russia.

It added that the “upcoming trial is aimed at bringing justice to war criminals, among which there are Nazis from the Azov Regiment.”

The embassy added that Washington was “clearly afraid of making public the evidence of the inhumane acts committed by members of this terrorist organization,” referring to Russia’s claims that it launched a “special mission” to protect itself from genocide at the hands of ​”neo-Nazis.”

No start date: Denis Pushilin, leader of the self-declared Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), said that the trials will include soldiers from Ukraine’s “regular army” as well as members of the Azov Regiment.

Speaking on Russian television Thursday, Pushilin said that “all war criminals will be court-martialed at the tribunal.”

However Ukrainian official Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, said that the DPR has not announced a start date for the trials.

“Most likely, this is due to the lack of ‘confessions’ of our Heroes themselves,” said Andriushchenko, who is not in Mariupol himself, on his Telegram channel Thursday.

The area around the building slated to host the trials remains closed, he added.

Some context: The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights this week expressed concern about the trials, saying that willfully depriving prisoners of war a fair trial is a war crime, and international humanitarian law prohibits the establishment of courts solely to judge prisoners of war.

Russia ready to assist UN visit to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, says defense minister

From CNN's Uliana Pavlova
The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant outside the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar, Ukraine, on August 22.
The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant outside the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar, Ukraine, on August 22.
(Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and French counterpart Sébastien Lecornu discussed the situation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant during a call on Thursday, according to the Russian Defense Ministry

Shoigu shared his assessments of the actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces during the call, which was initiated by the French side, said the ministry.

The Russian minister also stressed the importance of an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) visit to the plant, and said Russia is ready to provide the necessary assistance to the organization’s inspectors.

US President Joe Biden and Western leaders have stressed the need for the United Nations nuclear watchdog to visit the plant in southeastern Ukraine, where shelling has sparked fears of a disaster.

Kyiv and Moscow have made a barrage of accusations against each other about security and military action at and around the plant, the largest nuclear complex in Europe.

But the lack of independent access to the plant, which has been occupied by Russian forces since March, makes it impossible to verify what is happening there.

Boris Johnson blames Vladimir Putin for worsening cost of living crisis in UK

From CNN's Jack Guy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, right, listens to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as they give a press conference on August 24, in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, right, listens to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as they give a press conference on August 24, in Kyiv, Ukraine.
(Alexey Furman/Getty Images)

Outgoing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has blamed a spike in the cost of living on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, amid criticism of his government’s lack of response to the growing crisis.

Speaking alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a visit to Kyiv on Tuesday, Johnson said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had underestimated Ukraine, as well as “the price the world was willing to pay to support Ukraine.”

“And I’ve come from the United Kingdom where we’re battling inflation that is being driven by the spike in energy prices that is caused by Putin’s war,” said Johnson.

“And we also know that if we’re paying in our energy bills for the evils of Vladimir Putin, the people of Ukraine are paying in their blood,” he added.

Wholesale natural gas prices started increasing last year as countries reopened from their pandemic lockdowns, causing a global spike in demand.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February, and the resulting energy crunch, has also pushed prices further up.

But Johnson’s government has also come in for heavy criticism for a lack of action in helping people to deal with the cost of living crisis in the UK, where energy bills have risen 54% so far this year and are expected to increase further.

“It is going to be truly, truly horrific for a large number of people,” Keith Anderson, CEO of Scottish Power told STV, a Scottish TV station, on Monday, referring to the price increases.

“This is bigger than the pandemic. It’s a big national crisis,” he added.

So far this year, the government has offered about £33 billion ($39 billion) in support to households to help with energy costs, through a mix of tax cuts, energy bill rebates and direct payments, the Institute for Government said in its report published Tuesday.

But experts say more is needed.

Leaders of the UK National Health Service warned last week of a “humanitarian crisis.”

Many people could fall sick this winter as they “face the awful choice between skipping meals to heat their homes and having to live in in cold, damp and very unpleasant conditions,” they said.

CNN’s Anna Cooban contributed to this report.

Spain to send anti-aircraft battery and other weapons to Ukraine 

From CNN's Al Goodman in Madrid 

Spain will send Ukraine an anti-aircraft battery and missiles for the first time since Russia’s invasion began in February, Spain’s Ministry of Defense said Wednesday.

Madrid’s latest shipment of military aid will also include 1,000 rounds of field artillery munitions, a thousand tons of diesel fuel, various armored vehicles and 30,000 winter uniforms, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

“Coinciding with the sixth month of the war in Ukraine, and with (Ukraine’s) Independence Day, Spain continues supporting the Ukrainian people in their fight to defend peace and freedom against the Russian invasion,” the statement said. 

Spain will train Ukrainian troops in the operation of the anti-aircraft battery, and also provide training for Ukrainian air force personnel “in an allied country,” which was not specified, the statement said. 

Spain last April announced the shipment of 200 tons of ammunition and other military aid to Ukraine.

Train station attack death toll rises to 25, with children among the dead

From CNN's Tim Lister
A crater in a residential district in Chaplyne, Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine, after a Russian missile attack on August 24.
A crater in a residential district in Chaplyne, Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine, after a Russian missile attack on August 24.
(Dmytro Smolienko/Reuters)

The death toll from a Russian attack Wednesday on a train station in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region has risen to 25, according to Ukrainian officials.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the President’s office said search and rescue operations had been completed at the station in the village of Chaplyne.

“Twenty-five people died, including two children, 31 people were injured due to the shelling of the residential sector and the railway station,” Tymoshenko said Thursday. “An 11-year-old boy died under the rubble of a house; a 6-year-old child died in a car fire near the railway station.”

Independence Day strikes: The attack was one of several Russian strikes carried out around Ukraine on Wednesday as the country marked Ukrainian Independence Day, officials said.

Yuri Sak, an adviser to Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, told CNN that Russia conducted “missile strikes across Ukrainian territory.”

“In other major cities of Ukraine, even those which are far away from the battlefield, there have been explosions, there have been missile strikes,” Sak said, adding that Kyiv had at least eight air raid sirens on Wednesday.

Ukraine reports Russian rocket attack near Kyiv

Two Russian rockets hit communities near Ukraine’s capital Kyiv overnight into Thursday, according to Oleksiy Kuleba, head of Kyiv’s regional state administration. 

“At night, the enemy launched a rocket attack on one of the communities of the Vyshhorod district. Two hits were recorded,” Kuleba said. 

No injuries or destruction of infrastructure was reported, he added.

Kuleba said an assessment of the areas impacted continues and that other explosions heard by those in the area were from Ukraine’s air defense. 

Ukrainian official claims Russia killed 3, detained dozens of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant workers

From CNN's Petro Zadorozhnyy and Philip Wang 
A Russian serviceman patrols the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station, Enerhodar, Ukraine, on May 1.
A Russian serviceman patrols the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station, Enerhodar, Ukraine, on May 1.
(Andrey Borodulin/AFP/Getty Images)

The Russian military has killed three Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant workers and detained 26 more during its occupation of the facility, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said on Wednesday.

According to Lubinets, the three workers were killed from beatings or shelling, while Russia accuses the detainees of “passing on information about the movement and location of Russian military equipment” in the region.

“This is the Ukrainian nuclear power plant where Ukrainian nuclear engineers work, who are free to communicate with anyone who can ensure the preservation of the integrity of the nuclear power plant, ” Lubinets said, adding that “dozens of people were kidnapped” from the plant and their fate remains unknown.

US President Joe Biden and Western leaders have stressed the need for the United Nations nuclear watchdog to visit the plant in southeastern Ukraine, where shelling has sparked fears of a disaster.

Kyiv and Moscow have made a barrage of accusations against each other about security and military action at and around the plant, the largest nuclear complex in Europe. But the lack of independent access to the plant, which has been occupied by Russian forces since March, makes it impossible to verify what is happening there.

Lubinets also called on the UN and the International Atomic Energy Agency to expedite the establishment of the demilitarized zone around the plant and add protections for its personnel to ensure maintenance of the facility.

US to provide Ukraine with counter-unmanned aerial systems to "shoot missiles out of the sky"

From CNN's Ellie Kaufman

The US will provide Ukraine VAMPIRE counter-unmanned aerial system, or counter-drone system that uses “small missiles essentially to shoot missiles out of the sky,” Department of Defense undersecretary for policy Dr. Colin Kahl told reporters on Wednesday.

The VAPIRE counter-UAS systems are included in the latest $3 billion US security assistance package for Ukraine announced Wednesday. 

The US continues to “train Ukrainian forces on all systems” that the US and NATO allies are providing, Kahl said. This training has been happening on a “rolling basis,” he added.

For training on systems included in the latest package of security assistance, the US believes there is “time to train the Ukrainians on whatever system they are not familiar with,” Kahl said.

Because the latest security assistance comes from Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative funding — meaning it will be sourced and produced by industry partners and not directly from DoD stockpiles of weapons — it could take “months to get on contract and one, two, three years in some instances to arrive in Ukraine,” Kahl said. 

Ukraine's Independence Day darkened by deadly missile strike

From CNN's Tara John and Yulia Kesaieva in Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine’s Independence Day, which on Wednesday marked the 31st anniversary of when the country voted to break with the Soviet Union, was a more somber affair this year, with officials attending memorials. The day was darkened by a missile strike on an eastern Ukrainian train station which killed at least 22 people — fulfilling warnings by Ukrainian officials.

While previous years have been marked by celebrations and parades, Wednesday’s commemoration came exactly six months after Russia’s invasion of the country began.

President Volodymyr Zelensky marked the day with an emotional address that spoke of the Russian invasion as a new independence day — the day Ukraine had to fight for its freedom, rather than simply voting for it at the ballot box.

“A new nation emerged on Feb. 24 at 4 a.m. Not born, but reborn. A nation that didn’t cry, didn’t scream, didn’t get scared. Didn’t run away. Didn’t give up. Didn’t forget,” Zelensky said Wednesday.
“Every new day is a new reason not to give up. Because, having gone through so much, we have no right not to reach the end. What is the end of the war for us? We used to say: Peace. Now we say: Victory.”

Across the country, Ukrainians paid tribute to those who have been killed in military action since the invasion began. Foreign leaders, such as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, also visited Kyiv.

In the capital, Zelensky and first lady Olena Zelenska visited the Memory Wall of Fallen Defenders of Ukraine. In the Western city of Lviv, visibly emotional family members of fallen soldiers attended a ceremony at the memorial, the Field of Mars.

Read the full story here.

Biden to speak with Zelensky on Thursday as US warns of upcoming "sham referenda"

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

US President Joe Biden will speak Thursday with Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky to update him on US arms shipments and congratulate him on Ukrainian Independence Day, according to the White House.

John Kirby, the communications coordinator at the National Security Council, said the US would continue to “rally the free world” and “galvanize allies and partners” to support Ukraine as the Russian invasion hits the six-month mark. 

He said the phone call between Biden and Zelensky would reaffirm those commitments.

“The President’s looking forward to that,” Kirby said, while saying there were no travel plans to discuss for Biden to visit Kyiv. He said if a “trip makes sense,” it would come under consideration.

Biden on Wednesday announced a nearly $3 billion security assistance package to Ukraine.

Warning of a potential next step in the Russian invasion, Kirby said the US has information showing Russia is preparing to hold “sham referenda” in regions of Ukraine, potentially within days.

He said an announcement could come before the end of the week. The potential regions where a referenda could occur include Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, along with Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine.

He said the US expects Russia to manipulate the results of the votes and falsely claim the Ukrainian people want to join Russia.

“It will be critical to call out and counter this disinformation in real time,” he said.

He said the US information shows Russian officials are concerned there would be low voter turnout in the upcoming votes.

