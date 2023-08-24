The crash site in Russia's northwestern Tver region on August 23. Wagner Telegram Account/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The plane that crashed reportedly carrying Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin, was a private Embraer jet carrying seven passengers and three crew members, according to Russia’s emergency services ministry.

It’s not yet clear what caused the plane to crash. Russian authorities said they are investigating and conducting search operations.

Here's what we know:

The plane departed from Moscow and was en route to St. Petersburg when it crashed near the village of Kuzhenkino, in Russia’s western Tver region, Russian officials said.

Flight data shows the plane reached an altitude of some 28,000 feet before it suddenly stopped transmitting tracking details.

Official news agency TASS reported the plane “burned up” on impact. It had been in the air for about half an hour.

Video published by Russian state media outlet RIA Novosti showed a plane plummeting with one wing missing. CNN is unable to confirm the authenticity of the video, but RIA claimed it was the moment that an Embraer jet fell from the sky over the Tver region.

Expert points to possible explosion: “It’s coming down quickly in a spin, and it’s trailing a lot of smoke. So, this is an aircraft that was on fire. And it looks like some structural pieces, aerodynamic surfaces, were missing,” veteran science and aerospace reporter Miles O’Brien told CNN after reviewing footage of the plane’s fall.

“An aircraft like this … they just don’t catastrophically drop out of the sky without something very unusual happening,” he added.

It could be caused by an explosion either inside or outside the aircraft, O’Brien added — like an explosive going off on board, or the aircraft being hit by a missile.

