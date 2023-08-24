World
Wagner boss listed among plane crash passengers as Russia wages Ukraine war

By Helen Regan, CNN

Updated 1:57 a.m. ET, August 24, 2023
7 min ago

Analysis: What could have caused the plane crash that reportedly killed Prigozhin?

Analysis from CNN's Jessie Yeung

The crash site in Russia's northwestern Tver region on August 23.
The crash site in Russia's northwestern Tver region on August 23. Wagner Telegram Account/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The plane that crashed reportedly carrying Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin, was a private Embraer jet carrying seven passengers and three crew members, according to Russia’s emergency services ministry. 

It’s not yet clear what caused the plane to crash. Russian authorities said they are investigating and conducting search operations.

Here's what we know:

  • The plane departed from Moscow and was en route to St. Petersburg when it crashed near the village of Kuzhenkino, in Russia’s western Tver region, Russian officials said.
  • Flight data shows the plane reached an altitude of some 28,000 feet before it suddenly stopped transmitting tracking details.
  • Official news agency TASS reported the plane “burned up” on impact. It had been in the air for about half an hour.
  • Video published by Russian state media outlet RIA Novosti showed a plane plummeting with one wing missing. CNN is unable to confirm the authenticity of the video, but RIA claimed it was the moment that an Embraer jet fell from the sky over the Tver region.

Expert points to possible explosion: “It’s coming down quickly in a spin, and it’s trailing a lot of smoke. So, this is an aircraft that was on fire. And it looks like some structural pieces, aerodynamic surfaces, were missing,” veteran science and aerospace reporter Miles O’Brien told CNN after reviewing footage of the plane’s fall.

“An aircraft like this … they just don’t catastrophically drop out of the sky without something very unusual happening,” he added. 

It could be caused by an explosion either inside or outside the aircraft, O’Brien added — like an explosive going off on board, or the aircraft being hit by a missile. 

Read the full analysis here.

41 min ago

What people are saying about the reported death of Wagner chief Prigozhin

From CNN staff

Wagner mercenary group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led a failed uprising against the Kremlin exactly two months ago, was on board a plane that crashed on Wednesday with no survivors, according to Russian authorities.

The private Embraer jet was carrying seven passengers and three crew members, Russia’s emergency services ministry said. Eight bodies have been found at the crash site, according to state media.

Here's a round-up of reaction to the crash and what could come next:

  • Investigations in Russia: The Kremlin is yet to comment on the crash. The Russian Investigative Committee said it has initiated "a criminal case" following the crash of the Embraer Legacy aircraft. And the Russian state aviation authority Rosaviation said a specially created commission "has begun investigating the circumstances and causes of the accident."
  • Biden points to Russian leader: US President Joe Biden suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin may have been behind the crash. "You may recall, I was asked about this," Biden told CNN, alluding to comments he made in July in which he said Prigozhin should be worried about his safety following the failed mutiny. "I said I would be careful what I rode in. I don’t know for a fact what happened, but I’m not surprised," Biden said Wednesday.
  • Wagner boss signed a "death warrant": Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said Prigozhin "signed a special death warrant for himself" the moment he made a deal brokered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko that required the Wagner boss and his fighters to relocate to Belarus following his aborted mutiny. The "demonstrative elimination of Prigozhin" shows that Putin "does not forgive anyone for his own bestial terror," Podolyak claimed on social media.
  • Reason for fighting: A senior Ukrainian official told CNN Wednesday that the plane that crashed northwest of Moscow “is a manifestation of Putin’s Russia.” The official, who is close to President Volodymyr Zelensky, said: "This is why we are fighting, we don’t want to be a part of Putin’s world."
  • Tributes to Prigozhin: People gathered in St. Petersburg Wednesday night to leave tributes for the Wagner founder. Video showed members of the public unfurling a large banner outside the Wagner private military company's headquarters that read, “Wagner PMC. We are together.” People also placed flowers, lit candles, and left Wagner PMC chevron patches near to the entrance of the Wagner Center.
  • "No doubt" Putin behind crash: Bill Browder, a critic of Putin, told CNN Wednesday he believes there is "no doubt" the Russian President is behind the crash, saying "Putin is a man who never forgives and never forgets." The CEO of Hermitage Capital Management and formerly the largest foreign investor in Russia before he was expelled said, "Prigozhin basically betrayed him." He added: "This is what happens when you make Putin look weak."
  • Potential next steps: Leon Panetta, former US defense secretary and ex-CIA director, told CNN it's likely that Russia will try to take over the Wagner mercenary group, following the crash. "I would not be surprised if they assert control over the Wagner Group in Africa, Asia, and wherever else they may be located," he said. "For that matter, I think those in the Wagner Group have got to worry about their own lives as well."
1 hr 5 min ago

Analysis: Wagner boss' apparent death may pay dividends for the Kremlin

Analysis from CNN's Nathan Hodge

Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves the headquarters of the Southern Military District in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on June 24.
Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves the headquarters of the Southern Military District in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on June 24. Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

If Yevgeny Prigozhin’s final chapter has indeed been written, he lived as he apparently died: Violently, flamboyantly and at the center of intrigue.

The facts are still only beginning to become clear. On Wednesday afternoon, an Embraer Legacy business jet registered to the Wagner mercenary boss plummeted from the sky, crashing just south of the village of Kuzhenkinskoe in Russia’s Tver region. All 10 aboard were killed. 

Russia’s state aviation agency said Prigozhin was on board. 

But it didn’t take long for theories to start careening around the internet. Was the plane shot down? Or, perhaps, had a bomb been placed on board? And was Prigozhin really dead? Russian arch-propagandist Vladimir Solovyov seemed to suggest as much, implying in a statement on Telegram that reports of the oligarch’s death were premature.

Solovyov, who is well known for playing fast and loose with facts, quickly back-pedaled. But the circumstances of the crash, as well as Prigozhin’s open confrontation with the Kremlin in June, seemed ripped from the pages of a second-rate thriller.

After all, in the days following an abortive march on Moscow by his troops, Russian state television revealed Prigozhin’s penchant for wigs, disguises and multiple passports, all found at one of his gangster-chic residences.

And it wouldn’t have been completely out of character for Prigozhin — who ran the notorious “troll farms” involved in meddling in the 2016 presidential election — to troll the world by staging his death. After all, Russian investigative outlets have reported that the Wagner head apparently employed at least one body double. 

But such speculation leaves aside the main point. Prigozhin, for all intents and purposes, is no longer a force in Russian politics. Batya — the fatherly moniker some of his men used for him — has left the building.

Read the full analysis here.

1 hr 20 min ago

Ukraine celebrates its Independence Day today. Here's the latest headlines from the war

From CNN staff

Ukraine celebrates its Independence Day Thursday, exactly 18 months after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of its former Soviet neighbor

August 24 marks the 32nd anniversary of when Ukraine declared it would break with the Soviet Union in 1991.

Before Russia's invasion, the day was marked by celebrations and parades but last year, it was darkened by a missile strike on an eastern Ukrainian train station that killed at least 22 people.

Here are the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine:

  • Belgorod attacks: Three people were killed in a Ukrainian drone attack in Russia's southwestern Belgorod region Wednesday, its governor said. Drone attacks have become an almost daily occurrence in the border province, which is located just 80 kilometers from Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region.
  • Child deaths: Some 541 children have been killed in Ukraine since the war began in February 2022, British charity Save the Children said in a report Wednesday. This June was the deadliest month for children so far, with 11 children killed and 43 more injured.
  • Sumy strike: Two teachers were killed and four people injured when a Shahed drone hit a school in Romny, in the Sumy region in northeastern Ukraine, local authorities said Wednesday. The bodies of at least two more school employees are believed to be under the rubble, Ukrainian police said. 
  • Grain destroyed: A Russian attack on the port of Izmail on the Danube River destroyed 13,000 tons of grain meant for export, according to the Ukrainian Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Kubrakov. The grain was destined for Egypt and Romania, he said.
  • EU leaders in Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is hosting leaders from Portugal, Lithuania and Finland in Kyiv this week after returning from his own tour of European nations. During the trip, Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said Finland’s “strong and unwavering support to Ukraine” is set to continue. Helsinki has supplied Kyiv with 1.7 billion euros ($1.8 billion) worth of aid, 1.2 billion of which were in defense packages, a Finnish statement said.  
  • Ukraine claims hit: The Ukrainian military said that it had destroyed a Russian S-400 missile system in Russian-occupied Crimea on Wednesday. The explosion “completely destroyed” the long- and medium-range S-400 Triumph missile system, as well as its missiles and personnel, according to Ukraine's Defense Intelligence.  
  • Russia bombs kindergarten: Six people were injured after Russian forces dropped guided bombs on a kindergarten and residential buildings in Ukraine's southern Kherson city, Ukrainian officials said Wednesday.
  • Putin at BRICS: Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine in order to end a war “unleashed by the West.” Putin made the comments during a video address at a summit of the BRICS nations Wednesday. Putin could not join the Johannesburg summit in person due to an international arrest warrant for his invasion of Ukraine.
1 hr 42 min ago

Jailed Russian general linked to "Putin's Palace" dies suddenly, state media reports

From CNN’s Mariya Knight

An imprisoned former general with Russia's security services who reportedly had knowledge of the construction of President Vladimir Putin's Black Sea residence has died in custody, according to state news agency RIA Novosti. 

Gen. Gennady Lopyrev — who was convicted of bribery offenses in 2017 and was serving more than nine years at correctional colony No. 3 in the central Ryazan region — "suddenly fell ill" and was sent to a local hospital where he died on August 16, RIA reported.

According to state news agency TASS, Lopyrev was convicted of taking bribes “in the total amount of about 7 million rubles (about $74,000).”  

Lopyrev was also convicted of illegal possession of pistols and ammunition, RIA said, although those convictions were overturned on appeal.  

The general had always maintained his innocence of all charges. 

Citing Lopyrev's lawyer Ruslan Zakalyuzhny, Russian news outlet RBC reported at the time of the trial that the court found Lopyrev guilty of “financial fraud related to the signing of contracts for the repair of engineering communications" of Putin’s summer residence, Bocharov Ruchey, in Sochi.

Washington-based think tank the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) called Lopyrev’s death “suspicious” and said its “insider source claimed Lopyrev was 'the keeper of secrets' related to the construction of President Putin’s Black Sea residence in Gelendzhik, often referred to as 'Putin’s Palace'.” 
1 hr 48 min ago

Russian officials release names of crew who died in plane crash

From CNN's Jonny Hallam

Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency on Wednesday released the names of two pilots and one flight attendant who were on board Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's private jet when it crashed, killing all on board.

Citing the airline, the agency gave the names of the lost crew as:

  • Captain Aleksei Levshin 
  • Co-Pilot Rustam Karimov 
  • Flight Attendant Kristina Raspopova

Ten people were on board the aircraft, Russian state media has reported.

Earlier, the Federal Air Transport Agency shared the names of the passengers it said were on board, in addition to Prigozhin. They were named as:

  • Sergey Propustin 
  • Evgeniy Makaryan 
  • Aleksandr Totmin 
  • Valeriy Chekalov, a senior aide to Prigozhin designated by the US Treasury for acting "for or on behalf of Prigozhin and has facilitated shipments of munitions to the Russian Federation"
  • Dmitriy Utkin, a trusted lieutenant of Prigozhin's since the beginning of the Wagner Group
  • Nikolay Matuseev 

Russian state media said earlier that eight bodies have been found at the crash site.

27 min ago

It's morning in Moscow, where officials say they are investigating the fatal plane crash. Here's the latest

From CNN staff

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the chief of the Wagner mercenary group, was on board a plane that crashed northwest of Moscow on Wednesday, the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency said.

All on board were killed, according to preliminary information, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Services said.

The crash comes two months after Prigozhin launched a mutiny against Russia’s military leadership. The attempted rebellion was called off in a deal that required Prigozhin and his fighters to relocate to Belarus.

Here's what you need to know about the crash:

  • Prigozhin on flight manifest: The Russian Federal Air Transport Agency said Prigozhin was among the people on board the plane that crashed in the western Tver region. A Telegram channel linked to the Wagner private military group also issued a statement saying Prigozhin has been killed. The channel has previously carried Wagner propaganda videos, and Prigozhin's official press service has linked to it in the past. CNN is unable to confirm the assertion. Other channels associated with Prigozhin and Wagner, including his official Telegram channel, have remained silent.
  • Engine debris: Video of plane engine debris taken at the purported crash site  matches a plane registered to Prigozhin. In the video, the last four digits of a registration number on the still-burning engine debris are seen: 2795. Prigozhin's plane is registered as RA-02795. 
  • Bodies found: Russian state media outlet Russia-24 reported that eight bodies have been found at the plane crash site. Russian state media has also reported that 10 people were on board the aircraft.
  • Biden's reaction: US President Joe Biden suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin may have been involved in the crash. "You may recall, I was asked about this," Biden told CNN Wednesday, alluding to comments he made in July in which he said Prigozhin should be worried about his safety following the failed mutiny. "I said I would be careful what I rode in. I don’t know for a fact what happened, but I’m not surprised," Biden said.
  • Criminal case: The Russian Investigative Committee said it has initiated "a criminal case" following the crash of the Embraer Legacy aircraft. The committee said the case was based on Article 263 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, which involves the violation of the rules of traffic safety and operation of air transport.
  • Investigation opened: The Russian state aviation authority Rosaviation said a specially created commission "has begun investigating the circumstances and causes of the accident with the Embraer-135 aircraft, which occurred on August 23 in the Tver region." The authority's statement said the plane belonged to MNT-Aero LLC, which specializes in business transportation.
  • General dismissed: The crash came as Gen. Sergey Surovikin, the former leader of Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine, was removed from his position as the head of Russia's aerospace forces. Surovikin has not been seen in public since the short-lived mutiny led by Prigozhin, fueling unconfirmed rumors of his detention.
  • Putin's whereabouts: As reports of the crash poured in, Putin was in the southwestern Kursk region leading a ceremony honoring the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Kursk and Russian forces currently fighting in Ukraine. Putin's speech, and the elaborate, highly choreographed ceremony, were broadcast on state television Wednesday evening local time.
33 min ago

What was Putin doing as the crash happened?

From CNN's Radina Gigova

Vladimir Putin speaks during a press conference in St. Petersburg, Russia on July 29.
Vladimir Putin speaks during a press conference in St. Petersburg, Russia on July 29. Stringer/Getty Images

As reports of the plane crash poured in on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin was in the southwestern Kursk region leading a ceremony honoring both the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Kursk and Russian forces currently fighting in Ukraine.

The anniversary relates to a clash near Kursk in 1943, during World War II, when the forces of Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union fought in a major tank battle, resulting in a Soviet victory.

Putin gave a speech at a memorial in the village of Ponyri and presented state awards to participants in what Russia still describes as its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

"The whole burden of fighting today, as in the years of the Great Patriotic War, lies primarily on our soldiers, on those who are on the front line," Putin said at the event. "All our fighters fight bravely and decisively. Devotion to the Motherland, loyalty to the military oath unite all participants in the special military operation."

Putin's speech, and the elaborate, highly choreographed ceremony, were broadcast on state television Wednesday evening local time. In the same newscast, on state channel Russia 24, there was a report about a plane crash in Tver region, and that Yevgeny Prigozhin's name was among the names of the passengers.

Putin's remarks aired around 9 p.m. local time (2 p.m. ET), while state media reported that the crash had occurred around 6 p.m. local time. Russian Emergency services said at the time that the Embraer aircraft came down near the village of Kuzhenkino, in Tver region, while flying from Moscow to St. Petersburg. There were 10 people on board, including three crew members, and all were killed, Russian state media said.

During the ceremony in Kursk, which Putin described as "grandiose," the Russian leader presented a state award to the crew of the Alyosha T-80 tank, which was claimed to have destroyed a Ukrainian armored convoy on the Zaporizhzhia axis, according to state news agency TASS.

While in Kursk, Putin also met with residents, video on Russia 24 showed. Residents shook hands with Putin and some even gave him a hug, in the Russia 24 clip.

Earlier in the day, Putin addressed, via video link, the BRICS summit that is underway in Johannesburg, claiming that Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine in order to end a war “unleashed by the West.”

4 hr 39 min ago

Prigozhin "signed a special death warrant for himself," Ukrainian presidential adviser says 

From CNN's Radina Gigova

The "demonstrative elimination of (Yevgeny) Prigozhin" shows that Russian President Vladimir Putin "does not forgive anyone for his own bestial terror," Mykhailo Podolyak, Ukrainian presidential adviser, claimed on social media.

"About Prigozhin: It is worth waiting for the fog of war to disappear... Meanwhile, it is obvious that Putin does not forgive anyone for his own bestial terror. Exactly the one that nullified him in June 2023," Podolyak said.

The crash comes two months after Prigozhin launched a mutiny against Russia’s military leadership. The attempted rebellion was called off in a deal brokered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko that required Prigozhin and his fighters to relocate to Belarus.

But Podolyak claimed Putin was "waiting for the moment."

"It is also obvious that Prigozhin signed a special death warrant for himself the moment he believed in Lukashenko's bizarre 'guarantees' and Putin's equally absurd 'word of honor," he said, referring to the deal that ended the Wagner group's short-lived rebellion.

Following that deal, criminal charges were dropped against the Wagner boss. But Putin said in a speech at the time that those on the “path of treason” would face punishment.

"The demonstrative elimination of Prigozhin and the Wagner command two months after the coup attempt is a signal from Putin to Russia's elites ahead of the 2024 elections. 'Beware! Disloyalty equals death,'" Podolyak claimed Wednesday. "But it is also a signal to the Russian military: There will be no 'SVO [special military operation] heroes.' If it isn't a Ukrainian tribunal, it will be an FSB bullet."

The Kremlin is yet to comment on the crash.