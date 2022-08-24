6 months of Russia’s war in Ukraine

President Joe Biden speaks before signing the agreement for Finland and Sweden to be included in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in the East Room of the White House on August 9. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Six months after Russia’s unprovoked invasion, the war in Ukraine hasn’t gone away despite being overtaken in US headlines by former President Donald Trump and inflation.

The stakes have not changed; they are as important now as ever. And if anything, the war is more brutal and bloody and may be primed for an escalation that could again test American policy.

But as a conflict that has evolved multiple times reaches another possible pivot point, a familiar question is being raised with new urgency — especially by Ukrainians: How long is the West willing to stay engaged?

Foreign aid to Ukraine: US and European money and military aid remain critical to Ukraine’s capacity to stave off Russia’s invasion. But senior figures in Kyiv are sufficiently concerned that they are again warning of the massive stakes for the democratic world as they face down President Vladimir Putin’s troops half a year into the conflict.

“I call it fatigue syndrome, and for me it’s one of the main threat(s),” Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov told CNN in an exclusive interview. “We need to work with this threat, because we need to … communicate, to ask people, don’t be (in) on this fatigue. Because this is very, very dangerous for us.”

Fears of attacks: Questions about the longevity of Western commitment is coming at a perilous moment.

The State Department on Tuesday advised Americans to leave Ukraine immediately, warning of potential Russian attacks on Wednesday’s 31st anniversary of independence, to which Putin says the country is not entitled.

There are also fears that the capital’s return to a pale imitation of normality could be shattered by Russian strikes after the daughter of influential, ultra-nationalist philosopher and war propagandist, Alexander Dugin, was killed in a car bomb near Moscow.

Ukraine has denied responsibility and the hasty Russian investigation offers little confidence in its claims that an operative from Kyiv’s special services was to blame. But the murder has sparked chilling Russian demands for vengeance and total warfare against Ukraine.

