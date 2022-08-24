World
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
live news

Live

6 months of Russia-Ukraine war

live news

Live

Student loan forgiveness plan

live news

Highlights

NY and Florida primaries

Live Updates

6 months of Russia's war in Ukraine

By Jessie Yeung, Kathleen Magramo, Josh Berlinger, Aditi Sangal and Adrienne Vogt, CNN

Updated 3:25 p.m. ET, August 24, 2022
38 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Zelensky: At least 15 killed in attack on train station in southeastern Ukraine

From CNN's Karen Smith

Zelensky speaking to the UN Security Council earlier on Wednesday, August 24.
Zelensky speaking to the UN Security Council earlier on Wednesday, August 24. (Ukrainian Presidential Office)

At least 15 people have been killed and 50 wounded in a strike on a train station in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said during remarks to the UN Security Council earlier today.

The attack occurred on the Chaplyne train station and at least 50 people were injured. Zelensky said he expects the number of injured to increase.

58 min ago

There have been Russian missile strikes across Ukraine on its Independence Day, official says

From CNN’s Nicholas Pearce in London

Russia has conducted “missile strikes across Ukrainian territory” on Wednesday, according to Yuriy Sak, an adviser to the Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov.

“The aggressor … proved the expectations that we had and is conducting today missile strikes across the Ukrainian territory,” Sak told CNN’s Sara Sidner on "Amanpour."

He said that Ukraine had “been receiving warnings about the possibility of massive missile strikes” on Ukraine’s Independence Day for nearly a week.

Wednesday marks six months since Russia's invasion and 31 years since Ukraine declared independence from the Soviet Union.

Sak added that Ukraine had been prepared for strikes because it had been living in an “atmosphere of missile terror for six months.”

“In Kyiv today … we’ve already had eight air raid sirens. In other major cities of Ukraine, even those which are far away from the battlefield, there have been explosions, there have been missile strikes,” Sak said.

Sak said that an 11-year-old child in the Dnipro region had been killed and that residential homes had also been destroyed.

“The number of strikes, the number of regions of Ukraine which are targeted, the number of air raid sirens…this is abnormal, even by our standards,” he said.

1 hr 20 min ago

Russia's ruble has stabilized after crashing at the beginning of the war

After Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February, its currency — the ruble — crashed, with Moscow scrambling to prevent financial meltdown.

Tough sanctions: The United States, European Union and other Western allies imposed sanctions on much of the country's banking system, including freezing hundreds of billions of dollars worth of reserves Moscow had been stockpiling for years to shield the economy.

In response, Russia's central bank introduced policies to prevent investors and companies from selling the currency and other measures that force them to buy it. Russia has also demanded that European countries make energy payments in rubles, cutting off gas supplies to customers who refused to do so.

But the ruble has stabilized in recent months. Despite the early impact of the sanctions, they have largely failed to cripple Russia's economy, as surging energy prices have padded the country's coffers.

Meanwhile, Russia's currency soared to a seven-year high against the US dollar, thanks to Russian President Vladimir Putin's efforts to support the ruble.

And although the country defaulted on its foreign debt in June, global markets barely reacted —  the move had been widely expected, and the market had been bracing itself.

1 hr 40 min ago

Biden to speak with Zelensky on Thursday as US warns of upcoming "sham referenda" in regions of Ukraine

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

US President Joe Biden will speak Thursday with Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky to update him on US arms shipments and congratulate him on Ukrainian Independence Day, according to the White House.

John Kirby, the communications coordinator at the National Security Council, said the US would continue to "rally the free world" and "galvanize allies and partners" to support Ukraine as the Russian invasion hits the six-month mark. 

He said the phone call between Biden and Zelensky would reaffirm those commitments.

"The President's looking forward to that," Kirby said, while saying there were no travel plans to discuss for Biden to visit Kyiv. He said if a "trip makes sense," it would come under consideration.

Biden today announced a nearly $3 billion security assistance package to Ukraine.

Warning of a potential next step in the Russian invasion, Kirby said the US has information showing Russia is preparing to hold "sham referenda" in regions of Ukraine, potentially within days.

He said an announcement could come before the end of the week. The potential regions where a referenda could occur include Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, along with Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine.

"The United States and the international community have been very clear that any attempts at controlling Ukraine sovereign territory will not be considered legitimate," Kirby said.

He said the US expects Russia to manipulate the results of the votes and falsely claim the Ukrainian people want to join Russia.

"It will be critical to call out and counter this disinformation in real time," he said.

He said the US information shows Russian officials are concerned there would be low voter turnout in the upcoming votes.

2 hr 50 min ago

As leaders issue warnings over Zaporizhzhia, it’s not the first time the 6-month war has spurred nuclear fears

From CNN's Rob Picheta and Nathan Hodge

The threat of nuclear calamity has hung for months over Russia’s half-year war in Ukraine.

Those fears were renewed in the last two weeks after shelling intensified around the massive Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest, which has been under Russian control since March.

Attacks at the complex, which have ramped up as fighting flares in Ukraine’s south, have sparked concerns about the specter of nuclear disaster, leading the United Nations’ watchdog and world leaders to demand that a mission be allowed to visit the site and assess the damage.

There's been a barrage of accusations made by each side about security and military action at and around the plant. The lack of independent access to the plant makes it impossible to verify what is happening there. Over the past month, a number of rockets and shells have landed on the territory of the plant, according to satellite imagery analyzed by CNN.

So just how real is the risk that the fighting poses?

Nuclear experts are keen to defuse some of the more alarmist warnings, explaining that the main threat is closest to the plant itself and doesn’t justify Europe-wide alerts. Experts are particularly wary of any comparisons to the 1986 Chernobyl disaster, a repeat of which is incredibly unlikely, they said.

“It’s not very likely that this plant will be damaged,” Leon Cizelj, president of the European Nuclear Society, told CNN. “In the very unlikely case that it is, the radioactive problem would mostly affect Ukrainians that live nearby,” rather than spreading throughout eastern Europe as was the case with Chernobyl, he said.

Russia's invasion triggered fears about nuclear safety at the start of the war

In late February and March, the Russian occupation of Chernobyl in northern Ukraine triggered fears that safety standards inside the exclusion zone could be compromised.

During the first week of the war, the plant and its surrounding territory fell into the hands of Russian troops. They withdrew on March 31, according to Ukraine's nuclear operator.

Ukraine’s government said that Russian forces had looted and destroyed a lab close to the abandoned nuclear plant, which was used to monitor radioactive waste.

4 hr 7 min ago

Putin will issue payments to families with children in occupied territories in Ukraine, Kremlin says

From CNN’s Uliana Pavlova

Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed its government on Wednesday to pay 10,000 rubles ($613) to families with children in the Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia, according to the Kremlin.

According to the Kremlin’s readout, the payments will be administered to families with children aged 6 to 18 living in Zaporizhizhia, Kharkiv and Kherson regions, as well as the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic.

The money amounts are scheduled to be paid by Sept. 15 to families whose children go to school in the Russian-occupied territories. 

4 hr 20 min ago

WHO: Ukraine’s health system is "shaken" but "has not collapsed" despite the war

From CNN’s Pierre Meilhan

The World Health Organization said Wednesday that Ukraine’s health system has managed to survive, despite Russia’s invasion.

“Six months of war have had a devastating impact on the health and lives of Ukraine’s people, but despite many challenges the health system has managed to survive and deliver care where and when it is needed most,” said WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in a statement.

The head of the WHO went on to say that “though shaken, the health system has not collapsed. WHO continues to support the Ministry of Health of Ukraine to restore disrupted services, displaced health workers, and destroyed infrastructure, which is essential not only for the health of Ukraine’s people but for the country’s resilience and recovery. But no system can deliver optimum health to its people under the stress of war, which is why we continue to call on the Russian Federation to end this war.” 

Six months into Russia’s invasion, the WHO said it has helped deliver more than “1,300 metric tonnes of critical medical supplies to Ukraine in coordination with the Ministry of Health and partners, with more on the way."

The agency said this includes "power generators, ambulances, and oxygen supplies for medical facilities; supplies for trauma and emergency surgeries; and medicines to help treat noncommunicable diseases (NCDs). However, attacks on health continue unabated, with 473 WHO-verified attacks recorded this past half-year, resulting in at least 98 deaths and 134 injuries.”

 

4 hr 23 min ago

Zelensky tells UN Security Council that "Russia has put the world on the brink of radiation catastrophe"

From CNN's Jennifer Hauser

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appears on screen during the UN Security Council meeting on August 24 at UN headquarters in New York.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appears on screen during the UN Security Council meeting on August 24 at UN headquarters in New York. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the UN Security Council virtually Wednesday, urging that the organization's nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), take permanent control of the situation at the Zaporizhzhia plant as soon as possible. He also called on Russia to completely withdraw from the plant.

"Russia has put the world on the brink of radiation catastrophe. It is a fact that the Russian military has turned the territory of the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, into a war zone. ... Now Europe and neighboring regions face the threat of radiation pollution," Zelensky said.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres also said he is "gravely concerned" by the situation at Zaporizhzhia.

"The warning lights are flashing. Any actions that might endanger the physical integrity, safety or security of the nuclear plant are simply unacceptable. Any further escalation of the situation could lead to self destruction," Guterres said while speaking at the UN Security Council.

The UN secretariat is in close contact with the IAEA to support any mission to the power plant from Kyiv provided both Russia and Ukraine agree.

4 hr 50 min ago

133 athletes and coaches have died during six months of war in Ukraine

From CNN's Kevin Dotson, Sammy Mngqosini and Issy Ronald

Russia's war in Ukraine has claimed the lives of 133 Ukrainian athletes and coaches, the Ukraine Ministry of Youth and Sports announced on Tuesday.

"The flag will no longer be raised and the anthem will no longer be played in honor of the sports victories of the deceased athletes," Minister of Youth and Sports Vadym Gutzait wrote. "Russia invaded Ukraine and took their lives. 133 athletes and coaches have died on the battlefield and from enemy shelling."

CNN is not able to independently confirm the number of deaths of Ukrainian athletes and coaches.

Ukraine's Independence Day this year marks six months exactly since Russia invaded and began a bloody war which continues to rage across the country.

The website "Sports Angels" details the lives of each sportsperson killed during the war — some on combat missions, some in their homes destroyed by shelling.

Among those killed is Ivan Bidnyak age 36 who died while fighting in the Kherson region. He represented Ukraine at the World Championships and was the first Ukrainian to compete in shooting at the London 2012 Olympics. Eleven-year-old gymnast Kateryna Diachenko was reportedly killed when a shell hit her house in Mariupol on March 10 along with her father, mother and brother.

CNN's Ben Morse contributed reporting to this story.