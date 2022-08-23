World
Russia's war in Ukraine

Primary elections

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Rhea Mogul, Jack Guy, Adrienne Vogt and Aditi Sangal, CNN

Updated 4:17 p.m. ET, August 23, 2022
47 min ago

Turkey's Erdogan says return of Crimea to Ukraine is a requirement of international law

From CNN's Isil Sariyuce in Istanbul and Hamdi Alkhshali in Atlanta

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a press conference in Ankara on August 23.
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a press conference in Ankara on August 23. (Adem Altan/AFP/Getty Images)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday reiterated Turkey’s position that Ankara supports Ukraine's territorial integrity and rejects Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea, according to the state-run Anadolu agency.

Erdogan said in a video message to the Second Crimea Platform Summit in Kyiv that Crimea must be returned to Ukraine. 

"The return of Crimea to Ukraine, of which it is an inseparable part, is essentially a requirement of international law," Erdogan said

Erdogan said Ankara will continue to support the Crimean Platform, which was established to resolve the Crimean issue through peaceful means.

"Turkiye does not recognize the annexation of Crimea and has been openly stating since the first day that this step is illegitimate and illegal. This is a principled stance that has not only legal but also moral foundations," he said.

Erdogan added that protecting Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty and political unity is "critical," not only for regional but also for global security and stability.

"Ensuring the safety and well-being of our Crimean Tatar compatriots is also among Turkiye's priorities," he said.

49 min ago

Russian and French ministers discussed UN nuclear watchdog mission to Zaporizhzhia plant 

From CNN’s Uliana Pavlova

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in eastern Ukraine on August 19.
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in eastern Ukraine on August 19. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies/AP)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov talked about the situation around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and “the available opportunities for organizing a visit to the station" by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday. 

Lavrov outlined Russia's approaches to the war — what it calls the ongoing “special military operation” — and said that “the Kyiv regime continues to shell the largest nuclear power plant in Europe and the territory adjacent to it, exposing the entire European population to the danger of a nuclear catastrophe with the obvious connivance of its foreign sponsors,” according to the ministry.

Some context: Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed for a mission from the IAEA, a UN nuclear watchdog, to access the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia plant via territory controlled by Ukrainian forces. He gave his consent during a call with French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday, according to a source from the Élysée Palace.

Russia and Ukraine have both made accusations about security and military action at and around the plant, the largest nuclear complex in Europe. The lack of independent access to the plant makes it impossible to verify what is happening there.

Over the past month, a number of rockets and shells have landed on the territory of the plant, according to satellite imagery analyzed by CNN.

2 hr 34 min ago

US will announce security package of up to $3 billion on Ukrainian Independence Day

From CNN's Oren Liebermann and Ellie Kaufman

The US is set to announce a security assistance package of up to $3 billion for Ukraine on Wednesday, according to a US official, which is the country's Independence Day and marks six months since the beginning of the war. 

This package, first reported by the Associated Press, is far larger than any single previous US package since the start of the war. 

The package falls under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) and will include Western air defense capabilities, a large quantity of ammunition, as well as training and maintenance, the official said.  

More background: Because this package is part of the USAI, it will not be drawn from existing US inventories. Instead, it will come from contracts with arms manufacturers. 

The official said the package has not been finalized and details could still change.

Last week, the US announced a $775 million package that included HIMARS and 105mm Howitzer ammo, anti-armor missiles, mine-clearing capabilities, and more. That package came through Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA), which means it will be pulled directly from US stocks.

3 hr 47 min ago

Zelensky: Murder suspect in Darya Dugina's car bombing is "not our responsibility"

From CNN's Karen Smith

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a press conference on August 23 in Kyiv.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a press conference on August 23 in Kyiv. (Alexey Furman/Getty Images)

President Volodymyr Zelensky denied Ukraine's responsibility in Russian political commentator Darya Dugina's murder by car bombing, saying that the suspect is not a Ukrainian citizen.

“This is not our responsibility," he said Tuesday. "She is not a citizen of our country ... we are not interested in her."

"She is not in the territory of Ukraine — occupied or not," he added.

Dugina, the editor of a Russian disinformation website, was also the daughter of prominent Russian ultranationalist Alexander Dugin.

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) alleged that the assailant was a Ukrainian woman who arrived in Russia on July 23 with her young daughter, according to Russian state news agency TASS.

After remotely detonating explosives planted in Dugina's Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, the FSB said the woman and her daughter drove through the Pskov region to Estonia, roughly a 12-hour journey.

3 hr 24 min ago

UN Security Council will hold meeting today on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

From CNN's Richard Roth

The United Nations Security Council will hold a meeting today on Europe's largest nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia, which has come under assault as Russia's war in Ukraine continues.

The plant, located in eastern Ukraine, has been under Russian control since March.

Russia called for the session, according to one UN diplomat, which is set to begin at 3 p.m. ET on camera, the official UN schedule shows.

The council can expect to hear Russia blame Ukraine and the United States for shelling the plant zone, while the US and others on the council are expected to accuse Moscow of threatening a radiation leak.

Talks are ongoing regarding getting an International Atomic Energy Agency mission to visit the Zaporizhzhia plant, UN Secretary-General spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said during a news briefing Tuesday. 

Dujarric said the UN still needs safe assurances in order for staff to visit the site.

4 hr 42 min ago

The world before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine "will no longer exist," German foreign minister says 

From CNN’s Inke Kappeler in Berlin

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock speaks during a news conference in Berlin on August 23.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock speaks during a news conference in Berlin on August 23. (Lisi Niesner/Reuters)

Russia's invasion of Ukraine — which is nearing the six-month mark — has changed the world permanently, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Tuesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin neither stopped “at that final turning point [on] Feb. 23” nor responded to “countless offers of talks," Baerbock said, leading "his country into a long, ever darker night until today, without any sign of compliance, without any serious offer of negotiation, without remorse."

“If some are now longing for a return to the world that existed before Feb. 23, that is all too understandable. But that world will no longer exist. What has happened in the past six months can never be undone," Baerbock said during a joint news conference in Berlin with her Icelandic counterpart Thordis Gylfadottir.

“As long as this brutal war of aggression continues, we will continue to support Ukraine with military aid in its right to self-defense," Baerbock said. However, Germany itself must remain capable of defending itself, also in view of the threat situation in the Baltic States, she added. 

Gylfadottir also said her country is “on the side of the Ukrainian people in their heroic struggle against Russian aggression." She vowed to “help Ukraine rebuild so that the younger generation has reason to hope and reason to dream. This is what we owe them. We owe this to the people who are fighting and dying to defend their country." 

Russia needs to be held accountable and “must not achieve its goals," the Icelandic foreign minister said. "Ukraine must win."

6 hr 38 min ago

EU chief says Russian human rights violations in Crimea show "dark reality" of Putin's rule

From CNN's Niamh Kennedy and Alex Hardie 

European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen said that Russia used Crimea as a "testing ground" for human rights violations that has extended into President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.  

"We are deeply concerned about the human rights violations in the Crimean peninsula, the disappearances, the torture, the killings, the persecution of Crimean Tatars, the intimidation and incarceration of journalists, lawyers and human rights defenders. This is the dark reality of Putin's occupation," von der Leyen said during a virtual address to the Crimea Platform summit on Tuesday. 

The president of the European Commission said that since the peninsula's annexation in 2014, Crimea has "been used not only as a Russian military base, but also as a testing ground for the brutal methods Russia is now applying across the other occupied parts of Ukraine."

Von der Leyen's comments to world leaders came shortly after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed to restore Ukraine's rule in Crimea, stressing that for Ukrainians, Crimea is "a part of our people." 

In his opening remarks, European Council chief Charles Michel told world leaders that "Russia's invasion of Ukraine did not start on Feb. 24, it started with the illegal annexation of Crimea."

"Crimea is Ukraine," Michel emphasized, calling on international partners to help Ukraine to restore its "full territorial integrity within its international borders."

In his address, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Germany had a "clear message" regarding any further Russian attempts to "alter the status of parts of Ukraine territory," stressing that these efforts will "never be recognized" by Germany.

4 hr 46 min ago

Western support for Ukraine will remain firm despite bleak winter on the horizon, US diplomat tells CNN

From CNN's Luke McGee

US Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith speaks during a news briefing on the eve of a meeting of alliance defence ministers in Brussels, Belgium, on February 15.
US Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith speaks during a news briefing on the eve of a meeting of alliance defence ministers in Brussels, Belgium, on February 15. (Johanna Geron/Reuters/File)

A top US diplomat has told CNN that despite the difficulties expected in the coming months — from a global cost-of-living crisis to energy shortages during a brutal European winter — it’s their view that the Western alliance will remain united in its support for Ukraine.

Speaking to CNN from the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Julianne Smith, the US ambassador to NATO, said she remains optimistic that the West will continue to support Ukraine in the way it has since the conflict began.

"It speaks to the strength of the alliance. It could lead to some difficult and debates and discussions, but based on our experience, I know we will power through," she said, adding that this would not "drive us to disunity."

In her comments, which were made during the week that marks six months since Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed his forces to invade Ukraine on February 24, Smith also directly rebutted Russian claims that the US and NATO are directly involved in the conflict.

Regarding any future NATO involvement in the conflict, Smith reiterated the statement that "neither the United States nor NATO are a party to the conflict full stop," underscoring that NATO’s only involvement was "non-lethal."

Smith acknowledged there are "corners of the globe where the Russian narrative appears to be getting through," and setting the record straight "will be a continued challenge for the alliance to continue to state the reality."

The US and NATO have provided weapons and intelligence to Ukraine; in early August, Russia accused Washington of direct involvement in the war.

Disinformation and rivalling narratives have been a feature of this conflict from day one. Most recently, Moscow is blaming Ukraine’s special services for the killing of Darya Dugina, a Russian political commentator and the daughter of prominent ultranationalist ideologue Alexander Dugin.

Ukraine has denied any involvement in Dugina's killing, describing the Russian claims as fiction. Prior to her death, Dugina was the editor of a Russian disinformation website.

7 hr 4 min ago

Russia will show no mercy for those responsible for Dugina’s murder, foreign minister says

From CNN's Uliana Pavlova

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a joint press conference with his Syrian counterpart following their talks in Moscow, Russia, on August 23.
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a joint press conference with his Syrian counterpart following their talks in Moscow, Russia, on August 23. (Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP/Getty Images)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said there won't be mercy for those responsible for the death of Darya Dugina, a Russian political commentator and the daughter of prominent ultranationalist ideologue Alexander Dugin.

“I believe that this is a barbaric crime, for which there should be no forgiveness, and for those who organized it,” Lavrov said during a news conference Tuesday with his Syrian counterpart. 

“Now, as I understand it, the FSB has already established the facts, which are now being investigated. I hope the investigation will be completed soon and, as a result of this investigation, of course, the organizers and those who ordered the murder will get no mercy,” he said. 

In a two-day investigation, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) pinned the blame for Dugina’s murder on the Ukrainian special services. Ukraine has denied any involvement in Dugina's killing, calling FSB claims fictitious.