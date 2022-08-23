Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Rhea Mogul, Jack Guy, Adrienne Vogt and Aditi Sangal, CNN
Updated 7:33 AM EDT, Tue August 23, 2022
US announces new military assistance to Ukraine. Hear what it means for the ground game
  Russia has blamed the Ukrainian security service for a car bombing that killed Darya Dugina, a Russian political commentator and daughter of prominent ultranationalist Alexander Dugin, according to state news agency TASS. Ukraine has denied any involvement in the explosion. 
  • The US government is urging Americans in Ukraine to leave the country immediately, warning that Russia is stepping up efforts to launch attacks on civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days.
  • It comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Moscow might attempt “something particularly ugly” as the country prepares for its Independence Day on Wednesday, triggering the cancellation of celebrations.
  • The United Nations expressed concerns that Russia and affiliated groups could be planning trials for Ukrainian prisoners of war in Mariupol soon.
No fans and bomb shelters: Ukrainian Premier League restarts amid ongoing Russian invasion

Shakhtar Donetsk take on FC Metalist 1925 Kharkiv at the NSC Olympiyskiy in Kyiv, Ukraine, on August 23, as the Ukrainian Premier League begins again.
Shakhtar Donetsk take on FC Metalist 1925 Kharkiv at the NSC Olympiyskiy in Kyiv, Ukraine, on August 23, as the Ukrainian Premier League begins again.
For the first time since Russia’s invasion of the country, Ukraine’s footballing stars will be taking to the field as the Ukrainian Premier League begins again.

On Tuesday, Shakhtar Donetsk and Metalist 1925 Kharkiv kick off the new season in Kyiv at the Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex.

Although the stadium has a capacity of around 70,000, there will be no fans in attendance as the league takes safety measures to protect its civilians from Russia’s ongoing attacks.

It is one of many precautions implemented to attempt to keep both players and staff as safe as possible, including bomb shelters and air raid sirens.

But, having been forced to cancel last season’s league campaign on February 24 due to the invasion, it is a little slice of normality for the besieged Ukrainian population.

Russia and US maintain dialogue via diplomatic channels, says deputy foreign minister

Sergei Ryabkov, Russia's deputy foreign minister, speak during a news conference in Geneva, Switzerland, on January 10.
Sergei Ryabkov, Russia's deputy foreign minister, speak during a news conference in Geneva, Switzerland, on January 10.
Russia maintains a dialogue with the United States via diplomatic communication channels, deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov has said in an interview with RT Arabic, quoted by state news agency RIA Novosti.  

“The dialogue [with the US] has never stopped, we are conducting it on an ongoing basis. We are committed to contacts through our embassies, and, of course, through telephone contacts,” Ryabkov said, as quoted by RIA Novosti. 

Ryabkov also said “the role of diplomacy, unfortunately, is not at the proper level now.”

“These circumstances we are in now and the dynamics of Washington, its desire to punish Russia will fail and will not change anything. We are always fighting for a more just world,” he said.

The race is on to build new bunkers across Ukraine — not for soldiers, but for students

A mended wall is seen in Irpin's School Number 17.
A mended wall is seen in Irpin's School Number 17.
The new school year is a day of celebration in Ukraine, where children dress up and give bouquets of flowers to their teachers.

But Russia’s invasion has cast a shadow on the happy day. Now educational facilities across the country are racing to build bunkers and bomb shelters for returning students.

As schools prepare to open their doors in September, many educators are grappling with the fact that they don’t have the ability to provide safety to pupils, or peace of mind to parents, should their schools come under attack. “Our schools are not designed to be used as defensive facilities,” Serhii Horbachov, Ukraine’s education ombudsman, told CNN.

In Irpin, a leafy suburb of the capital Kyiv, fighting has wrecked parts of School Number 17, one of the largest in the city that teaches more than 2,400 children aged six to 17. Shrapnel has damaged the school’s roof and broken all its windows.

The gaping holes in bright-colored walls and floors of the school have since been fixed with concrete and plaster. With the help of the United Nations children’s agency, UNICEF, the school is rebuilding its bomb shelter. “We make it so that it is safe and comfortable there, and that children are not afraid, and that parents are calm,” the school’s headteacher, Ivan Ptashnyk, told CNN.

Locals warned to avoid mass gatherings after Nikopol hit by shelling

The southern city of Nikopol suffered shelling on Ukraine’s Day of the National Flag on Tuesday, a local official said, adding that people should avoid mass gatherings on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Yevhen Yevtushenko, the head of the district military administration in Nikopol, which is across the Dnipro River from the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP), said people should stay away from open areas and infrastructure facilities.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other officials have warned that Moscow may carry out intense attacks, including missile strikes, to coincide with Ukraine’s Independence Day on Wednesday.

Russian forces “congratulated the city of Nikopol on Flag Day by shelling its territory with barrel artillery and MLRS [Multiple Launch Rocket Systems],” Yevtushenko said.

Bolstered Russian presence: Meanwhile, Energoatom, Ukraine’s state-run nuclear power operator, claimed the amount of Russian soldiers and equipment at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is increasing.

“Yesterday, August 22, 2022, the occupiers additionally brought two armored personnel carriers and six special trucks to the repair zone of the NPP,” Energoatom said Tuesday.

“In total, over 40 units of military equipment are now stationed on the territory of the plant. There are 16 military vehicles near the first power unit, and seven near the second. The occupiers drove another 12 pieces of equipment under the overpass,” it added.

“In addition, the Russians have added a considerable number of “strong” orcs [soldiers] to their ranks, some of them wearing masks,” added the agency.

Some background: Kyiv has repeatedly accused Russian forces, which seized the plant in March, of storing heavy weaponry inside the complex and using it as cover to launch attacks, knowing that Ukraine can’t return fire without risking hitting one of the plant’s six reactors, which would spell disaster.

Moscow, meanwhile, has claimed Ukrainian troops are targeting the site, which is the largest complex of its kind in Europe.

Both sides have accused the other of threatening nuclear terrorism.

On Friday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that electricity generated at Zaporizhzhia belonged to Ukraine, following reports that the Kremlin could divert electricity produced at the plant to Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine. 

UN "concerned" that Russia is preparing trials for Ukrainian prisoners of war in Mariupol

An aerial view taken on April 12, shows the city of Mariupol, Ukraine, after intense fighting.
An aerial view taken on April 12, shows the city of Mariupol, Ukraine, after intense fighting.
The United Nations has warned that Russia and affiliated groups could be planning trials for Ukrainian prisoners of war around the country’s independence day on Wednesday.

“We are concerned by reports that the Russian Federation and affiliated armed groups in Donetsk are planning — possibly in the coming days — to try Ukrainian prisoners of war in what is being labelled an ‘international tribunal’ in Mariupol,” said UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Ravina Shamdasani on Tuesday.

“While there are few details available, photos and video footage published in the media and on social media appear to show metal cages being built in Mariupol’s philharmonic hall, apparently to restrain prisoners of war during proceedings,” she added. 

Shamdasani said that willfully depriving prisoners of war a fair trial is a war crime, and international humanitarian law prohibits the establishment of courts solely to judge prisoners of war.

Some context: On August 12, Ukrainian officials said they expect Russia to start the trials in Mariupol.

“The occupiers are turning the Mariupol Philharmonic Hall, the pearl of the city, where only festive events took place, into a place of trial for our prisoners of war and civilians,” said city mayor Vadym Boichenko.

A correspondent working for Zvezda, the Russian Defense Ministry’s channel, reported from outside the philharmonic hall in the same week, noting that a “huge metal frame is being built next to the philharmonic. This is a future hangar, where prison wagons with Azov prisoners of war will presumably come by.”

On Tuesday, Ukraine’s Ministry of Justice and Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement they had submitted a number of new urgent demands to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) regarding ensuring the right to life and the prohibition of torture in relation to the Ukrainian fighters at Azovstal steel plant who were captured by Russian soldiers.

Ukraine demanded that urgent measures be taken to prevent the use of Ukrainian defense lawyers in any kind of so-called “tribunals” or trials, the statement said.

“Conducting any trials of prisoners of war for propaganda purposes is prohibited and equated to war crimes. We appeal to the world with the demand to use all available mechanisms to protect our prisoners of war and bring the Russian Federation and specific individuals to justice for their crimes,” said Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Deputy minister of justice Iryna Mudra said that trials cannot be held for prisoners of war.

“We expect that the ECHR will carefully consider and grant Ukraine’s request,” she said.

"She died for our victory," Alexander Dugin says at memorial service for daughter Darya Dugina 

Russian political scientist and ideologue Alexander Dugin delivers a speech during a memorial service for his daughter Darya Dugina, in Moscow, Russia, on August 23.
Russian political scientist and ideologue Alexander Dugin delivers a speech during a memorial service for his daughter Darya Dugina, in Moscow, Russia, on August 23.
Alexander Dugin, a Russian philosopher and a close ally of Vladimir Putin, said his daughter Darya Dugina died for her country, as he delivered an emotional speech at a memorial service in Moscow Tuesday.

“She died for our victory, our Russian victory, for the sake of the orthodoxy of our country, our state,” he said.

Dugina, the editor of a Russian disinformation website, was killed by a car bomb on the outskirts of Moscow on Saturday.

“Since childhood, her first words, which of course we taught her, were Russia: Our state, our people, our empire,” Dugin said at his daughter’s memorial.

“She had no fear, and the last thing she said, when we talked at the Festival of Tradition, she said to me: ‘Dad, I feel like a warrior, I feel like a hero. I want to be like this, I don’t want any other fate. I want to be with my people, with my country,’” Dugin said. 

“At my last lecture, we were next to each other and I told her that our history is a constant battle of light and darkness. God and his adversary, and that we are now in this and our political situation and our war in Ukraine, but not with Ukraine. This is also part of this war: Light and darkness,” he added. 

Dugin said he “could feel how happy she was” after the Russian Federation awarded Dugina a posthumous order of courage in a decree signed by Putin on Monday. 

The Russian President sent his condolences to Dugina’s family on Monday.

“A vile, cruel crime cut short the life of Darya Dugina, a bright, talented person with a real Russian heart – kind, loving, sympathetic and open. A journalist, scientist, philosopher, war correspondent, she honestly served the people, the Fatherland, she proved by deed what it means to be a patriot of Russia,” Putin said in a statement published on the Kremlin’s Telegram channel. 

Denis Pushilin, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, also extended his condolences and praised Dugina’s support for the Donbas region, saying she “fearlessly came to the burning cities of the republic to tell the world the truth about what is happening in our country,” in remarks delivered on his behalf during the service. 

Russia has blamed Ukrainian special services for the murder of Dugina, TASS reported on Monday. 

Ukraine has denied any involvement in Dugina’s killing, calling Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) claims fiction.

Zelensky vows Ukrainian flag will fly again in occupied areas

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers a speech on Ukraine's Day of the National Flag, August 23.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers a speech on Ukraine's Day of the National Flag, August 23.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed that the Ukrainian flag will fly “where it’s supposed to be” in all currently occupied parts of Ukraine.

“Today I’d like to talk not only about the past of our flag but also about its future,” said Zelensky on Tuesday in a speech to mark Ukraine’s Day of the National Flag.

“The blue and yellow flag will flutter again at its home, where it’s supposed to be by right, in all temporarily occupied cities and villages of Ukraine.”

It comes ahead of the country’s independence day on Wednesday, which will mark 31 years since Ukraine broke its ties with the Soviet Union.

Events to mark the day have been banned in Kyiv as officials warn that Russia may carry out missile attacks against the Ukrainian capital. In the city of Kharkiv, authorities have announced a curfew from 7 p.m. on the eve of Independence Day to 7 a.m. on the day after.

Wednesday also marks six months since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Polish President arrives in Kyiv for talks with Zelensky

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda arrived in Kyiv Tuesday for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, his office said in a Twitter post. 

The two leaders and their delegations would discuss the situation in Ukraine including “support in the military, economic and humanitarian dimension, and bilateral cooperation,” the post said.

Poland, which borders Ukraine to the west, has received millions of Ukrainian refugees and donated military equipment to Kyiv since Russia’s invasion began in February.

Some context: Poland was among a number of countries named by Zelensky on Monday as part of a new initiative to reinforce ties between Kyiv and Eastern European and Baltic states. The Ukrainian president described the initiative as “a very promising line of our work in the Euro-Atlantic direction.”

"All of it is a lie": Russian paratrooper condemns his country's war in Ukraine

From CNN's Matthew Chance and Rob Picheta
Russian paratrooper Pavel Filatyev speaks with CNN.
Russian paratrooper Pavel Filatyev speaks with CNN.
The Kremlin’s justification for invading Ukraine “is a lie,” a Russian paratrooper who previously publicly condemned his country’s war in Ukraine has told CNN.

Two weeks ago, Pavel Filatyev spoke out against the conflict in a 141-page-long testimony posted to his VKontakte social media page, then fled Russia. He is the first serving member of the Russian military to publicly criticize the invasion of Ukraine and leave the country.

Now he tells CNN that his fellow troops are tired, hungry and disillusioned — and that the Kremlin’s war effort is “destroying peaceful lives.”

“We understood that we were dragged into a serious conflict where we are simply destroying towns and not actually liberating anyone,” Filatyev told CNN’s Matthew Chance. CNN is not disclosing the location of the interview for the security of the interviewee.

“Many understood that we do not see the reason that our government is trying to explain to us. That all of it is a lie,” he said. “We are just destroying peaceful lives. This fact immensely influenced our morale. That feeling that we are not doing anything good.”

Filatyev, 33, told CNN “corruption” and repression are rife in his home country and said his unit — which was based in Crimea and sent to Ukraine entering Kherson early in the conflict — was ill-equipped and given little explanation for Russia’s invasion.

According to Filatyev, the soldiers and their commanders did not know what they were expected to do in Ukraine. He added that they soon became disillusioned with the government’s reasoning for its invasion after arriving in Kherson and facing resistance from locals who did not want to be “liberated.”

Japan reaffirms commitment to sanctions against Russia and aid for Ukraine

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno speaks during a news conference in Tokyo on June 13.
Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno speaks during a news conference in Tokyo on June 13.
The Japanese government on Tuesday said it will continue to work with the Group of Seven and other related countries to impose sanctions against Russia and provide assistance to Ukraine.

“Russia’s aggression against Ukraine is a situation that shakes the very foundations of the international order, and Japan is taking decisive measures, including unprecedented strong measures against Russia, in close cooperation with the G7,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said.
“As the aggression has been protracted, we reiterated our recognition of the current situation and discussed the government’s response going forward.”

His comments followed a meeting held with senior members of the Japanese government, in which Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told ministers to work closely with the G7 to ensure stable energy supplies and that Japan’s defenses are secure.

Americans urged to leave Ukraine immediately as new Russian attacks feared

The US Embassy is seen on April 25, in Kyiv, Ukraine.
The US Embassy is seen on April 25, in Kyiv, Ukraine.
The US government is urging Americans in Ukraine to leave the country immediately, warning that Russia is stepping up efforts to launch attacks on civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days.

“The US Embassy urges US citizens to depart Ukraine now using privately available ground transportation options if it is safe to do so,” a security alert on the embassy’s website said.
“The security situation throughout Ukraine is highly volatile and conditions may deteriorate without warning.”

Some context: The renewed US warning comes as Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine approaches the six-month mark on Wednesday and follows similar warnings, from Ukrainian President President Volodymyr Zelensky and other officials, that Moscow may carry out intense attacks, including missile strikes, to coincide with Ukraine’s Independence Day on Wednesday.

In Kyiv, the city military administration issued a ban on all big gatherings between Monday and Thursday, saying “it is forbidden to hold mass events, peaceful meetings, rallies and other events related to a large gathering of people.”

Russia awards posthumous order of courage to Darya Dugina

Darya Dugina.
Darya Dugina.
Russia has awarded a posthumous order of courage to Darya Dugina, the daughter of influential ultra-nationalist philosopher Alexander Dugin, according to a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

Dugina was awarded the honor “for courage and selflessness shown in the performance of her professional duty,” the decree states.

The decree notes she was awarded for her work as a correspondent for Tsargrad Media.

Russia has blamed the Ukrainian security service for the car bombing that killed Dugina. Ukraine has denied any involvement in the explosion. 

Both Dugin and Dugina have been sanctioned by the United States and the United Kingdom for acting to destabilize Ukraine.

The US Treasury sanctioned Dugina in March as the chief editor for the disinformation website United World International, which it claimed was owned by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin and pushed messages suggesting Ukraine would “perish” if it was admitted to NATO.

Zelensky announces new initiative to strengthen ties with Eastern Europe and Baltic countries

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during his evening video address on Monday August 22.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during his evening video address on Monday August 22.
Ukraine began a new initiative set to reinforce its ties with Eastern European and Baltic countries, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced Monday in his nightly address. 

“A new diplomatic and security format, ‘Kyiv Initiative.’ was founded today. Ukraine’s European neighbors are already participating in its work. These are Poland, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and the Baltic states. We will gradually involve other countries. In the ‘Kyiv Initiative’ format, the work takes place at the level of foreign policy advisors of heads of state,” Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president described the initiative as “a very promising line of our work in the Euro-Atlantic direction.”

He also called on European countries to add an eighth sanctions package against Russia, saying “the longer the interval between sanctions packages, the greater Russia’s audacity.”

In his address, Zelensky also announced that search operations have ended following a Russian attack against a residential building in Kharkiv last week.

UN prepares fact-finding team to investigate Ukraine prison attack

The United Nations has a fact-finding team ready to investigate the Ukraine prison attack in Olenivka — but it’s going nowhere for now.

Despite Russia and Ukraine requesting an independent probe, the UN believes the situation around the prison is not safe for access without proper assurances. 

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric announced other members of the team Monday. 

Joining a veteran retired police lieutenant general from Brazil is a diplomat from Iceland and a police official from Niger. 

The panel would establish facts and report back to the UN secretary-general.

Some background: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said at the end of July the attack on the prison in separatist-held eastern Ukraine, which resulted in the deaths of at least 50 prisoners, was “a deliberate war crime by the Russians.” Russia, meanwhile, blamed Ukraine for the attack.

Olenivka is in the part of the Donetsk region, which has been held by pro-Russian forces for eight years.

The facility has been used to house many of the Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered at the Azovstal plant in Mariupol several months ago. CNN could not independently verify the allegations of either side.

Russian security service accuses Ukraine of Darya Dugina's murder

Russia has blamed Ukrainian special services for the murder of Darya Dugina, a Russian political commentator and the daughter of prominent ultranationalist ideologue Alexander Dugin, according to Russian state news agency TASS.

“The murder of journalist Darya Dugina has been solved, it was prepared by the Ukrainian special services, by a citizen of Ukraine,” TASS reported, citing Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), which named a woman as the perpetrator and said she had fled to Estonia after the attack.

Ukraine has denied any involvement in Dugina’s killing, calling the FSB claims fiction.

“We have nothing to do with the murder of this lady — this is the work of the Russian special services,” said Oleksii Danylov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security Council, in an interview on Ukrainian television Monday.

Dugina, the editor of a Russian disinformation website, died after a bomb planted in a car she was driving went off in the outskirts of Moscow on Saturday evening.

The FSB said the assailant was a Ukrainian woman who arrived in Russia on July 23 with her young daughter, TASS reported. The pair attended a festival on Saturday near Moscow where Dugina was a guest of honor.

“The criminals used a Mini Cooper car to monitor the journalist,” TASS reported, citing the FSB, adding that the woman had rented an apartment in Moscow in the same building where Dugina lived.

After remotely detonating explosives planted in Dugina’s Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, the FSB said the woman and her daughter drove through the Pskov region to Estonia, roughly a 12-hour journey.

CNN cannot independently verify the FSB claims cited by the TASS report.

Read more here.