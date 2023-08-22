World
Russia's war in Ukraine

By Tara Subramaniam, CNN

Updated 12:54 AM ET, Tue August 22, 2023
55 min ago

It's morning in Kyiv. Here's the latest on Russia's war in Ukraine

From CNN staff

Four Ukrainian drones were intercepted over Russia's Moscow and Bryansk regions early Tuesday, Russia's defense ministry said.

It marks the latest in a barrage of alleged Ukrainian aerial attacks on Russian territory in recent days, including an assault on a Russian air base claimed by Kyiv.

The attack on Shaykovka air base in Russia's Kaluga region left "at least one aircraft damaged," a spokesperson for Ukraine's Defense Intelligence said Monday.

Here's what else you need to know:

  • F-16s to Ukraine: Greece will train Ukrainian pilots on F-16s, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday, after the Netherlands and Denmark pledged to give the fighter jets to Kyiv. Earlier, in an address to Denmark's Parliament, Zelensky said the first group of pilots in the country would be immediately retrained on the F-16. Another group of pilots will head to the United Kingdom to complete a longer program, which will take up to two years, he added. Meanwhile, Russia's ambassador to Denmark said the proposed transfer of the jets marked an "escalation" in the conflict.
  • Kupiansk latest: Evacuations are ongoing from the northeastern city of Kupiansk, where Russian forces have intensified attacks in recent weeks, Ukrainian officials said. More than 550 people have been evacuated since August 9, according to the head of the Kharkiv region military administration.
  • On the front lines: Heavy fighting rages in Bakhmut with Russian forces trying to knock Ukraine's troops out of position in the eastern city. So far, Ukraine has recaptured a total of 42 square kilometers there, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said. Elsewhere in the Donetsk region, Russian forces attempting to encircle the town of Avdiivka "are not succeeding," Maliar said. In the south, Ukrainian forces continue their offensive toward Melitopol and Berdiansk in the Zaporizhzhia region, she added.
  • Grain shipping: Ukraine is in talks with some of the world’s biggest insurance companies to cover ships traveling to and from its ports in the Black Sea — a crucial step toward a full resumption of vital grain exports around the globe. Work on an insurance mechanism follows Russia’s withdrawal from a key grain deal last month, which threatens the safe passage of ships from Ukrainian ports.
  • Tehran ties: Russia and Iran have agreed to increase ground force military cooperation, according to both countries' state media. Relations between Tehran and Moscow have grown closer during Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Last month, US intelligence officials warned that Russia is building a drone-manufacturing facility in country with Iran’s help that could have a significant impact on the war.
  • Putin no-show: Russian President Vladimir Putin, who faces an international arrest warrant over alleged war crimes in Ukraine, will be notably absent as BRICS leaders gather in-person for the first time since the pandemic. Putin will attend the South Africa summit Africa virtually.
  • Warlord's claim: Meanwhile, Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin says he is in Africa "making Russia even greater on all continents, and Africa even freer," in an unverified video, which comes months after he launched an abortive mutiny against Russia’s military leadership.
1 hr 50 min ago

Ukrainian drone attacks thwarted over Moscow and Bryansk regions, Russia says

From CNN's Josh Pennington

Four Ukrainian drones were intercepted over Russia's Moscow and Bryansk regions early Tuesday, Russia's defense ministry said.

It marks the latest in a barrage of alleged Ukrainian aerial attacks on Russian territory in recent days, including an assault on a Russian air base claimed by Kyiv.

"Two UAVs were detected by air defense systems and jammed by electronic warfare equipment, which caused them to crash over the territory of the Bryansk region," the Russian defense ministry said in a statement Tuesday.

Another two UAVs were destroyed over the Moscow region, the statement added.

There were no casualties, it said.

The drones intercepted over the Moscow region Tuesday were brought down near Krasnogorsk, northwest of the capital, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Telegram.

Another UAV was brought down over Chastsy, southwest of Moscow, he said.

Flights have resumed in Moscow Tuesday after aviation authorities temporarily closed all airports in the region.

Ukraine has not commented on Tuesday's alleged attack. 

Remember:string of drone strikes have peppered Russian cities including Moscow throughout the summer, with an emboldened Kyiv warning that more will come. 

47 min ago

Analysis: A key Russia-friendly bloc may decide to expand. Who stands to benefit?

Analysis from CNN's Simone McCarthy

A person walks past the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa on August 19.
A person walks past the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa on August 19. James Oatway/Reuters

Members of the BRICS economic group of major emerging economies are meeting this week in South Africa for a summit that could determine the future of the bloc — and how hard it pushes back against a world order it sees as unfairly dominated by the West.

The group of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa has never been more prominent on the world stage. But the BRICS themselves are complicated.

Russia's leader can't attend the summit because host country South Africa would be obliged to arrest him for alleged war crimes. Two other members, India and China, have a simmering border conflict. And while Beijing is locked in a rivalry with the United States, New Delhi has close ties with Washington.

It's not the happiest of families. But nonetheless that family is now entertaining formal bids from nearly two dozen countries to join their bloc of major emerging economies.

Discussions around adding new members are expected to figure high on the agenda of the three-day summit beginning Tuesday, where BRICS leaders — with the exception of Russia's Vladimir Putin — will gather in-person for the first time since the pandemic.

Putin, who has an International Criminal Court warrant out for his arrest linked to his brutal invasion of Ukraine, will attend virtually.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday threw his support behind BRICS expansion, saying a larger body would "represent a diverse group of nations" that share a "common desire to have a more balanced global order" in a "increasingly complex and fractured" world.

At stake in decisions around expanding is the direction and identity of the group, whose members aim for more say in an international system they see as favoring the West and Group of Seven (G7) nations, despite a shift in who dominates the global economy over recent decades.

Read the full analysis here.

1 hr 50 min ago

Russia shoots down 2 Ukrainian drones over Black Sea, defense ministry says

From CNN’s Mariya Knight

Russian air defenses shot down two Ukrainian drones over the Black Sea Monday, Russia's defense ministry said.

“The UAVs lost control and crashed over the waters of the Black Sea 40 km (about 25 miles) northwest of the Crimean Peninsula,” the ministry said. 

Meanwhile, Russian air defenses intercepted two drones over Russia's Belgorod region and two drones over the Moscow region on Monday. 

There were no casualties reported and only minimal damage, the ministry said.

Accounts from other Russian officials said two people were injured after Russia downed two Ukrainian drones near Moscow early Monday. It follows a weekend of multiple alleged drone attacks across Russia, including at a railway station in the city of Kursk.

Ukraine has not yet commented.

44 min ago

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin claims to be making Africa "freer" in unverified video

From CNN's Jennifer Hauser and Tara John

Yevgeny Prigozhin attends a meeting in Moscow on July 4, 2017.
Yevgeny Prigozhin attends a meeting in Moscow on July 4, 2017.  Sergei Ilnitsky/AFP/Getty Images/File

Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin says he is in Africa “making Russia even greater on all continents, and Africa even freer,” in a video circulating on pro-Russian military blogs Monday.

In the clip, Prigozhin is seen holding a rifle in a desert area while wearing camouflage. Behind him, in the distance, is a truck and two other men in camouflage.

The warlord says “the temperature is plus 50 [degrees Celsius],” and that Wagner is conducting reconnaissance and search operations.

CNN has not been able to locate where the clip was filmed nor verify the authenticity of the video, which comes months after Prigozhin launched an abortive mutiny against Russia’s military leadership.

“Justice and happiness for the African peoples,” Prigozhin says in the clip. “Let’s make it a nightmare for ISIS, al-Qaeda and other thugs. We are hiring real bogatyrs [ancient Slavic warriors] and continue to fulfill the tasks that were set before us and that we promised we would handle.”

Read the full story here.

1 hr 50 min ago

Ukraine confirms drone attack on Russian air base near Moscow

From CNN’s Mariya Knight

Ukraine on Monday confirmed it carried out a drone attack on a Russian military air base located more than 200 kilometers (130 miles) northeast of the countries' shared border. 

The Ukrainian drone attack on Shaykovka air base in Russia's Kaluga region left "at least one aircraft damaged," said Andriy Yusov, a spokesperson for Ukraine's Defense Intelligence, in an interview with Ukrainian media Liga.net.

"At least one plane is damaged. As in most cases, the Russian regime is trying to hide the true extent of losses and damage," Yusov said. 

The air base operates Tupolev Tu-22M3 supersonic long-range bombers that have been used by Russia to strike targets in Ukraine since the start of the invasion last year. 

The Ukrainian air force reported on August 15 that aircraft operating from the base had launched four Kh-22 air cruise missiles toward Ukraine. 

According to Yusov, Monday's attack was carried out “in clear coordination with the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry.” 

"There are people who, in coordination with the Main Directorate of Intelligence, completed the assigned tasks,” Yusov said, adding that this specific task was carried out from within Russian territory. “In many other cases,” Ukraine’s Intelligence performs various tasks from within Russian territory, he said. 

Unofficial Russian accounts: Russian social media blog Baza, which has close contacts with the Russian security services, said a Ukrainian drone had crashed on the territory of the Shaykovka air base on Monday. Baza reported that "an unused aircraft at the airfield was damaged … However, this information has not been officially confirmed." 

Another Russian Telegram channel, Mash, said "the Ukrainian armed forces attempted to attack the Shaykovka military airfield in the Kaluga region." 

The Russian defense ministry has not commented on the incident.

40 min ago

Greece will train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets, Zelensky says

From CNN’s Mariya Knight

Greece will train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a joint news conference with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens Monday. 

Zelensky said that in addition to the training, Kyiv is grateful for a new defense package for Ukraine pledged by Athens.

Zelensky also said “Greek companies are ready to take part in the transporting of Ukrainian grain,” and his country is counting on it as restoration work on the port of Odesa is under way. 

Mitsotakis emphasized that Greece will help reconstruct Ukraine with a focus on the city of Odesa. 

Zelensky also noted that Greece, a NATO member, has joined the G7 countries on security guarantees for Ukraine and signed a declaration to support Ukrainian Euro-Atlantic integration. 

Ukraine's appreciation for F-16s: Earlier, Zelensky used an address to Denmark's Parliament to thank the country for its support, including a pledge to provide Kyiv with F-16 fighter jets. The Netherlands is also sending the aircraft. The Russian ambassador to Denmark has described the proposed transfer of F-16s as an "escalation" in the conflict.

3 hr 33 min ago

Russia and Iran agree to increase ground force military cooperation

From CNN's Hande Atay Alam and Josh Pennington

Russia and Iran on Monday agreed to increase ground force military cooperation, according to both countries' state media.  

Following talks in Moscow, the commanders of both countries' ground forces "agreed to increase military cooperation between the ground forces of Iran and Russia and execute projects that will enhance their combat readiness," Iranian state news agency IRNA reported. 

Russian state-run news agency TASS reported that "the sides reached an agreement on further enhancing cooperation between the Russian and Iranian Ground Forces in various areas," citing Russia's Defense Ministry.

"Iran is considered by the Russian Federation to be a key state in the Middle East. It is Russia's strategic partner, and continual, intensive political dialog is a characteristic feature of the current stage of our partnership," the commander-in-chief of Russian ground forces, Gen. Oleg Salyukov, said during the talks, according to TASS. 

Remember: Relations between Tehran and Moscow have grown much closer during Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Last month, US intelligence officials warned that Russia is building a drone-manufacturing facility in country with Iran’s help that could have a significant impact on the war in Ukraine once it is completed.

3 hr 51 min ago

Ukraine is working on a plan to get grain shipments moving again

From CNN's Hanna Ziady, Tim Lister and Maria Kostenko

Ukraine is in talks with some of the world’s biggest insurance companies to cover ships traveling to and from its ports in the Black Sea — a crucial step toward a full resumption of vital grain exports around the globe.

Work on an insurance mechanism follows Russia’s withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative last month, which threatens the safe passage of ships carrying grain to and from Ukrainian ports.

The collapse of the deal — brokered by Turkey and the United Nations a year ago — has already pushed up global food prices and could tip millions in poor countries into hunger.

To keep grain shipments moving, Ukraine’s government will share potential losses with insurers, which should make cover for travel through risky Ukrainian waters more affordable for commercial shipping companies.

“We are now actively working with the international insurance community,” Oleksandr Hryban, an adviser to Ukraine’s economy minister, told the country’s state news agency Ukrinform.

Read more here.